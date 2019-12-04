Clean-Eating Meal Plan for Winter
In this simple clean-eating meal plan for winter, you'll find a bounty of seasonal winter produce that will help you eat healthy during the chilly winter months. From Brussels sprouts to cauliflower and butternut squash, the whole foods used in this week's delicious recipes will hit the spot. Cozy up to a bowl of the Tuscan White Bean Soup and warming Squash & Red Lentil Curry, or sink your teeth into these delicious Grilled Cauliflower Steaks with Almond Pesto & Butter Beans.
Related: 7 Tips for Clean Eating
Here at EatingWell, we take a sensible and evidence-based approach to clean eating. Simply eat more of the food that does your body good and less of the food that can be harmful to your health. This plan shows you how to eat more nutrient-dense foods (like whole grains, fruits, vegetables, lean protein, lentils, beans and healthy fats like nuts and seeds) and less of the nutrient-lacking food (like processed foods and those with excess added sugar and hydrogenated fats as well as alcohol and refined carbohydrates). Your 7-day clean-eating meal plan will warm you from the inside out as you enjoy fiber-rich and antioxidant-rich easy clean-eating recipes to keep you full and satisfied and your immune system humming throughout the winter months.
Each day of this clean-eating meal plan for winter clocks in at 1,200 calories, but modifications have been included for 1,500-calorie days and 2,000-calorie days, depending on your needs. Looking for a clean-eating meal plan for a different season? See our clean-eating plans for spring, summer and fall.
Clean-Eating Food List for Winter
These are the foods to eat more of this winter, which we were sure to include in this healthy meal plan.
- Brown rice
- Brussels sprouts
- Kale
- Tahini
- Chickpeas
- Garlic
- Cauliflower
- Butter beans
- Red potatoes
- Red onion
- Spinach
- Great northern beans
- Carrots
- Ginger
- Butternut squash
- Lentils
- Whole-wheat pasta
- Pomegranate
- Walnuts
- Pears
- Clementines
- Salmon
- Chicken
- Warming spices, like smoked paprika, curry powder and cumin
7-Day Clean-Eating Meal Plan for Winter: 1,200 Calories
A full week of easy-to-make meals, plus prep-ahead notes for making the busy weekdays less stressful.
How to Meal- Prep Your Week of Meals:
- Make the Mango-Date Energy Bites to have for snacks throughout the week. Store in the fridge for 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.
- Prepare the Brussels Sprouts Salad with Crunchy Chickpeas to have for lunch on Days 2 through 5.
- Prepare the Muffin-Tin Quiches with Smoked Cheddar & Potato to have for breakfast on Days 2, 4 and 6. Individually wrap in plastic and refrigerate for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 1 month. To reheat, remove plastic, wrap in a paper towel and microwave on High for 30 to 60 seconds.
Day 1
Breakfast (262 calories)
A.M. Snack (95 calories)
- 1 medium apple
Lunch (325 calories)
- 1 serving Veggie & Hummus Sandwich
P.M. Snack (73 calories)
Dinner (427 calories)
Daily Totals: 1,182 calories, 38 g protein, 152 g carbs, 37 g fiber, 54 g fat, 1,394 mg sodium
To make it 1,500 calories: Add 1 medium pear to breakfast, add 8 walnut halves to A.M. snack, and increase P.M. snack to 2 Mango-Date Energy Bites.
To make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 medium pear and 1 tablespoon peanut butter to breakfast, add 16 walnut halves to A.M. snack, increase P.M. snack to 2 Mango-Date Energy Bites, add 1 whole-wheat dinner roll to dinner, and add 1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt and 1 clementine as an evening snack.
Day 2
Breakfast (272 calories)
A.M. Snack (73 calories)
Lunch (337 calories)
P.M. Snack (166 calories)
- 1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt
Dinner (344 calories)
- 1 serving Tuscan White Bean Soup
- 1 whole-wheat dinner roll
Daily Totals: 1,192 calories, 67 g protein, 129 g carbs, 40 g fiber, 48 g fat, 1,496 mg sodium
To make it 1,500 calories: Increase breakfast to 2 servings Muffin-Tin Quiches with Smoked Cheddar & Potato and add 1 clementine to P.M. snack.
To make it 2,000 calories: Increase breakfast to 2 servings Muffin-Tin Quiches with Smoked Cheddar & Potato, add 1 clementine and 6 walnut halves to P.M. snack, and increase dinner to 2 servings Tuscan White Bean Soup.
Day 3
Breakfast (262 calories)
A.M. Snack (101 calories)
- 1 medium pear
Lunch (337 calories)
P.M. Snack (73 calories)
Dinner (439 calories)
- 1 serving Squash & Red Lentil Curry
- 1 serving Easy Brown Rice
Daily Totals: 1,212 calories, 39 g protein, 179 g carbs, 43 g fiber, 46 g fat, 1, 428 mg sodium
To make it 1,500 calories: Add 1 cup plain low-fat Greek yogurt to A.M. snack, increase P.M. snack to 2 Mango-Date Energy Bites, and add 2 clementines as an evening snack.
To make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 cup plain low-fat Greek yogurt to A.M. snack, increase P.M. snack to 2 Mango-Date Energy Bites, add 1 medium apple to P.M. snack, increase dinner to 2 servings Squash & Red Lentil Curry, and add 3 clementines as an evening snack.
Day 4
Breakfast (272 calories)
A.M. Snack (95 calories)
- 1 medium apple
Lunch (337 calories)
P.M. Snack (147 calories)
Dinner (371 calories)
- 1 serving Roasted Butternut Squash Salad with Burrata
- 1 whole-wheat dinner roll
Daily Totals: 1,222 calories, 40 g protein, 134 g carbs, 27 g fiber, 67 g fat, 1,471 mg sodium
Meal-Prep Tip: Prepare Slow-Cooker Mediterranean Chicken & Orzo in the evening on Day 4 and refrigerate to enjoy for dinner on Day 5 and for lunch on Day 6.
To make it 1,500 calories: Increase breakfast to 2 servings Muffin-Tin Quiches with Smoked Cheddar & Potato and add 1 clementine to P.M. snack.
To make it 2,000 calories: Increase breakfast to 2 servings Muffin-Tin Quiches with Smoked Cheddar & Potato, add 1 cup plain low-fat Greek yogurt to A.M. snack, add 3 clementines to P.M. snack, and increase dinner to include 2 whole-wheat dinner rolls.
Day 5
Breakfast (262 calories)
A.M. Snack (101 calories)
- 1 medium pear
Lunch (337 calories)
P.M. Snack (166 calories)
- 1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt
Dinner (353 calories)
- 1 serving Slow-Cooker Mediterranean Chicken & Orzo
- 1 whole-wheat dinner roll
Daily Totals: 1,218 calories, 76 g protein, 151 g carbs, 37 g fiber, 40 g fat, 1,311 mg sodium
Meal-Prep Tip: Refrigerate 1 serving of the Slow-Cooker Mediterranean Chicken & Orzo to have for lunch on Day 6.
To make it 1,500 calories: Add 1 tablespoon peanut butter to breakfast, add 1 medium apple to lunch and add 8 walnut halves and 1 medium apple to P.M. snack.
To make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 tablespoon peanut butter to breakfast, TK lunch add 2 clementines to lunch, add 16 walnut halves and 1 medium apple to P.M. snack and increase dinner to 2 servings Slow-Cooker Mediterranean Chicken & Orzo.
Day 6
Breakfast (273 calories)
A.M. Snack (147 calories)
Lunch (278 calories)
- 1 serving Slow-Cooker Mediterranean Chicken & Orzo
P.M. Snack (64 calories)
- 1 cup raspberries
Dinner (447 calories)
Daily Totals: 1,208 calories, 84 g protein, 109 g carbs, 25 g fiber, 50 g fat, 1,557 mg sodium
To make it 1,500 calories: Increase A.M. snack to 2 servings Mango-Date Energy Bites, increase lunch to 2 servings Slow-Cooker Mediterranean Chicken & Orzo and add 1 cup plain low-fat Greek yogurt and 2 clementines to P.M. snack.
To make it 2,000 calories: Increase breakfast to 2 servings Muffin-Tin Quiches with Smoked Cheddar & Potato, increase A.M. snack to 3 servings Mango-Date Energy Bites, add 1 whole-wheat dinner roll and 1 small apple to lunch, and add 16 walnut halves, 1 cup plain low-fat Greek yogurt and 2 clementines to P.M. snack.
Day 7
Meal-Prep Tip: Prepare the Slow-Cooker Curried Butternut Squash Soup in the morning of Day 7 to have for dinner.
Breakfast (262 calories)
A.M. Snack (70 calories)
- 2 clementines
Lunch (325 calories)
- 1 serving Veggie & Hummus Sandwich
P.M. Snack (147 calories)
Dinner (380 calories)
- 2 servings Slow-Cooker Curried Butternut Squash Soup
- 1 whole-wheat dinner roll
Daily Totals: 1,183 calories, 33 g protein, 163 g carbs, 33 g fiber, 54 g fat, 1,760 mg sodium
To make it 1,500 calories: Add 1 tablespoon peanut butter and 1 small apple to breakfast, increase A.M. snack to 2 clementines plus 8 walnut halves, and add 1 teaspoon butter to the whole-wheat dinner roll at dinner.
To make it 2,000 calories: Increase breakfast to 2 servings Peanut Butter & Chia Berry Jam English Muffin and add 1 medium apple to breakfast, increase A.M. snack to 2 clementines plus 10 walnut halves, and add 1 cup plain low-fat Greek yogurt and 8 walnut halves to P.M. snack.