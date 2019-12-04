In this simple clean-eating meal plan for winter, we show you what to eat to lose weight, with a week of delicious and nutrient-packed whole foods.

In this simple clean-eating meal plan for winter, you'll find a bounty of seasonal winter produce that will help you eat healthy during the chilly winter months. From Brussels sprouts to cauliflower and butternut squash, the whole foods used in this week's delicious recipes will hit the spot. Cozy up to a bowl of the Tuscan White Bean Soup and warming Squash & Red Lentil Curry, or sink your teeth into these delicious Grilled Cauliflower Steaks with Almond Pesto & Butter Beans.

Here at EatingWell, we take a sensible and evidence-based approach to clean eating. Simply eat more of the food that does your body good and less of the food that can be harmful to your health. This plan shows you how to eat more nutrient-dense foods (like whole grains, fruits, vegetables, lean protein, lentils, beans and healthy fats like nuts and seeds) and less of the nutrient-lacking food (like processed foods and those with excess added sugar and hydrogenated fats as well as alcohol and refined carbohydrates). Your 7-day clean-eating meal plan will warm you from the inside out as you enjoy fiber-rich and antioxidant-rich easy clean-eating recipes to keep you full and satisfied and your immune system humming throughout the winter months.

Each day of this clean-eating meal plan for winter clocks in at 1,200 calories, but modifications have been included for 1,500-calorie days and 2,000-calorie days, depending on your needs. Looking for a clean-eating meal plan for a different season? See our clean-eating plans for spring, summer and fall.

Clean-Eating Food List for Winter

These are the foods to eat more of this winter, which we were sure to include in this healthy meal plan.

Brown rice

Brussels sprouts

Kale

Tahini

Chickpeas

Garlic

Cauliflower

Butter beans

Red potatoes

Red onion

Spinach

Great northern beans

Carrots

Ginger

Butternut squash

Lentils

Whole-wheat pasta

Pomegranate

Walnuts

Pears

Clementines

Salmon

Chicken

Warming spices, like smoked paprika, curry powder and cumin

7-Day Clean-Eating Meal Plan for Winter: 1,200 Calories

A full week of easy-to-make meals, plus prep-ahead notes for making the busy weekdays less stressful.

How to Meal- Prep Your Week of Meals:

Make the Mango-Date Energy Bites to have for snacks throughout the week. Store in the fridge for 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months. Prepare the Brussels Sprouts Salad with Crunchy Chickpeas to have for lunch on Days 2 through 5. Prepare the Muffin-Tin Quiches with Smoked Cheddar & Potato to have for breakfast on Days 2, 4 and 6. Individually wrap in plastic and refrigerate for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 1 month. To reheat, remove plastic, wrap in a paper towel and microwave on High for 30 to 60 seconds.

Day 1

Grilled Cauliflower Steaks with Almond Pesto & Butter Beans

Breakfast (262 calories)

1 serving Peanut Butter & Chia Berry Jam English Muffin

A.M. Snack (95 calories)

1 medium apple

Lunch (325 calories)

1 serving Veggie & Hummus Sandwich

P.M. Snack (73 calories)

Dinner (427 calories)

1 serving Grilled Cauliflower Steaks with Almond Pesto & Butter Beans

Daily Totals: 1,182 calories, 38 g protein, 152 g carbs, 37 g fiber, 54 g fat, 1,394 mg sodium

To make it 1,500 calories: Add 1 medium pear to breakfast, add 8 walnut halves to A.M. snack, and increase P.M. snack to 2 Mango-Date Energy Bites.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 medium pear and 1 tablespoon peanut butter to breakfast, add 16 walnut halves to A.M. snack, increase P.M. snack to 2 Mango-Date Energy Bites, add 1 whole-wheat dinner roll to dinner, and add 1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt and 1 clementine as an evening snack.

Day 2

Tuscan White Bean Soup

Breakfast (272 calories)

1 serving Muffin-Tin Quiches with Smoked Cheddar & Potato

1 clementine

A.M. Snack (73 calories)

Lunch (337 calories)

1 serving Brussels Sprouts Salad with Crunchy Chickpeas

P.M. Snack (166 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

Dinner (344 calories)

1 serving Tuscan White Bean Soup

1 whole-wheat dinner roll

Daily Totals: 1,192 calories, 67 g protein, 129 g carbs, 40 g fiber, 48 g fat, 1,496 mg sodium

To make it 1,500 calories: Increase breakfast to 2 servings Muffin-Tin Quiches with Smoked Cheddar & Potato and add 1 clementine to P.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Increase breakfast to 2 servings Muffin-Tin Quiches with Smoked Cheddar & Potato, add 1 clementine and 6 walnut halves to P.M. snack, and increase dinner to 2 servings Tuscan White Bean Soup.

Day 3

Squash & Red Lentil Curry

Breakfast (262 calories)

1 serving Peanut Butter & Chia Berry Jam English Muffin

A.M. Snack (101 calories)

1 medium pear

Lunch (337 calories)

1 serving Brussels Sprouts Salad with Crunchy Chickpeas

P.M. Snack (73 calories)

Dinner (439 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,212 calories, 39 g protein, 179 g carbs, 43 g fiber, 46 g fat, 1, 428 mg sodium

To make it 1,500 calories: Add 1 cup plain low-fat Greek yogurt to A.M. snack, increase P.M. snack to 2 Mango-Date Energy Bites, and add 2 clementines as an evening snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 cup plain low-fat Greek yogurt to A.M. snack, increase P.M. snack to 2 Mango-Date Energy Bites, add 1 medium apple to P.M. snack, increase dinner to 2 servings Squash & Red Lentil Curry, and add 3 clementines as an evening snack.

Day 4

Roasted Butternut Squash Salad with Burrata

Breakfast (272 calories)

1 serving Muffin-Tin Quiches with Smoked Cheddar & Potato

1 clementine

A.M. Snack (95 calories)

1 medium apple

Lunch (337 calories)

1 serving Brussels Sprouts Salad with Crunchy Chickpeas

P.M. Snack (147 calories)

Dinner (371 calories)

1 serving Roasted Butternut Squash Salad with Burrata

1 whole-wheat dinner roll

Daily Totals: 1,222 calories, 40 g protein, 134 g carbs, 27 g fiber, 67 g fat, 1,471 mg sodium

Meal-Prep Tip: Prepare Slow-Cooker Mediterranean Chicken & Orzo in the evening on Day 4 and refrigerate to enjoy for dinner on Day 5 and for lunch on Day 6.

To make it 1,500 calories: Increase breakfast to 2 servings Muffin-Tin Quiches with Smoked Cheddar & Potato and add 1 clementine to P.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Increase breakfast to 2 servings Muffin-Tin Quiches with Smoked Cheddar & Potato, add 1 cup plain low-fat Greek yogurt to A.M. snack, add 3 clementines to P.M. snack, and increase dinner to include 2 whole-wheat dinner rolls.

Day 5

Slow-Cooker Mediterranean Chicken & Orzo

Breakfast (262 calories)

1 serving Peanut Butter & Chia Berry Jam English Muffin

A.M. Snack (101 calories)

1 medium pear

Lunch (337 calories)

1 serving Brussels Sprouts Salad with Crunchy Chickpeas

P.M. Snack (166 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

Dinner (353 calories)

1 serving Slow-Cooker Mediterranean Chicken & Orzo

1 whole-wheat dinner roll

Daily Totals: 1,218 calories, 76 g protein, 151 g carbs, 37 g fiber, 40 g fat, 1,311 mg sodium

Meal-Prep Tip: Refrigerate 1 serving of the Slow-Cooker Mediterranean Chicken & Orzo to have for lunch on Day 6.

To make it 1,500 calories: Add 1 tablespoon peanut butter to breakfast, add 1 medium apple to lunch and add 8 walnut halves and 1 medium apple to P.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 tablespoon peanut butter to breakfast, add 2 clementines to lunch, add 16 walnut halves and 1 medium apple to P.M. snack and increase dinner to 2 servings Slow-Cooker Mediterranean Chicken & Orzo.

Day 6

Breakfast (273 calories)

1 serving Muffin-Tin Quiches with Smoked Cheddar & Potato

1 clementine

A.M. Snack (147 calories)

Lunch (278 calories)

P.M. Snack (64 calories)

1 cup raspberries

Dinner (447 calories)

1 serving Roasted Salmon with Smoky Chickpeas & Greens

Daily Totals: 1,208 calories, 84 g protein, 109 g carbs, 25 g fiber, 50 g fat, 1,557 mg sodium

To make it 1,500 calories: Increase A.M. snack to 2 servings Mango-Date Energy Bites, increase lunch to 2 servings Slow-Cooker Mediterranean Chicken & Orzo and add 1 cup plain low-fat Greek yogurt and 2 clementines to P.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Increase breakfast to 2 servings Muffin-Tin Quiches with Smoked Cheddar & Potato, increase A.M. snack to 3 servings Mango-Date Energy Bites, add 1 whole-wheat dinner roll and 1 small apple to lunch, and add 16 walnut halves, 1 cup plain low-fat Greek yogurt and 2 clementines to P.M. snack.

Day 7

Meal-Prep Tip: Prepare the Slow-Cooker Curried Butternut Squash Soup in the morning of Day 7 to have for dinner.

Breakfast (262 calories)

1 serving Peanut Butter & Chia Berry Jam English Muffin

A.M. Snack (70 calories)

2 clementines

Lunch (325 calories)

1 serving Veggie & Hummus Sandwich

P.M. Snack (147 calories)

Dinner (380 calories)

2 servings Slow-Cooker Curried Butternut Squash Soup

1 whole-wheat dinner roll

Daily Totals: 1,183 calories, 33 g protein, 163 g carbs, 33 g fiber, 54 g fat, 1,760 mg sodium

To make it 1,500 calories: Add 1 tablespoon peanut butter and 1 small apple to breakfast, increase A.M. snack to 2 clementines plus 8 walnut halves, and add 1 teaspoon butter to the whole-wheat dinner roll at dinner.