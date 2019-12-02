Dunkin' Is Offering $2 Coffee Drinks All December Long

Your afternoon pick-me-up just got way better—and less expensive! Dunkin' announced over the weekend that it will be offering $2 coffee deals between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. every afternoon in December. This includes your favorite lattes, cappuccinos and Americanos—you just have to purchase a medium-sized beverage.

While we try to curb our caffeine consumption in the afternoon, December is the busiest time of the year and we need all the help we can get staying energized through the shopping marathons and holiday cookie baking.

This offer is valid at participating Dunkin' locations through December 31, so be sure to call your local shop to make sure they are offering this deal. While their Merry Mocha Mint and Holiday Eggnog lattes sound enticing, they each have nearly 60 grams of sugar in a medium size, and all that sugar will leave you with an afternoon crash and burn instead of a pick-me-up. Opt for unsweetened lattes, or just ask for one pump of your favorite syrup instead of the multiple ones a specialty flavored drink comes with. Cheers and happy holidays!