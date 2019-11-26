I Use My Hydro Flask 24-7: Here's Why I'm So Obsessed

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Yes, it's an expensive water bottle. But here's why I'm in love with my Hydro Flask.

Hydro Flask water bottles have been surging in popularity lately. Apparently, they're what the kids are drinking out of these days. (And by kids I mean VSCO girls. I'm not quite sure what makes someone a VSCO girl, but I know there are sticker-covered Hydro Flasks involved.)

If your kids have asked you for one as a gift or you're debating buying one for yourself to help you drink more water—here's what you should know.

What is a Hydro Flask?

Hydro Flask is an Oregon-based brand that makes water bottles, coffee mugs, coolers and more. What's special about them? The bottles and coffee cups are made with double-walled stainless steel to keep hot beverages hot for up to 12 hours and cold beverages cold for up to 24 hours. They're also BPA-free.

The water bottles come in multiple sizes from 18 oz to 64 oz, and even a 12 oz bottle for little ones, for all your drinking needs. They also make coffee flasks, coffee mugs, wine glasses, tumblers and spirit glasses in addition to cooler bags, backpacks and lunch boxes.

I've personally owned, used and loved the 18 oz and 24 oz standard mouth bottle, the 32 oz wide mouth bottle, the 22 oz tumbler, the 20 oz coffee flask, the 10 oz wine tumbler, a pint glass and a growler. Full disclosure, some of these were gifts from the company to try out but I've bought myself a lot of the above because I truly love the products.

Hydro Flask also offers a lifetime warranty for their bottles and coffee mugs and a 5-year limited warranty on their cooler bags. They sent me a free replacement cap when mine wasn't getting clean.

Is it worth it?

For me, 100%. I just spent $35 on a new 24 oz standard mouth bottle. TBH, that's a lot of money. However, I literally use it 24-7. I take it to the gym with me, I drink from it all day at work, and it is my bedside water "glass" since I get thirsty in the middle of the night. Let's say I only use it for a year—that's about $0.10 per day for something that keeps my hydrated and makes me smile. Most of my Hydro Flask fleet has been around for well over a year, so I consider them a worthwhile investment.

I also love them for road trips, air travel (fill it up after you go through security), hiking and they were key for helping me stay hydrated (and caffeinated) as a new mom.

I've also used S'well, Klean Kanteen and Yeti bottles and coffee mugs. All those brands use a double-walled stainless steel to keep your drinks hot and cold, but I find myself coming back to Hydro Flask as my favorite. I have never put them all to the test and figured out which kept my drinks hot for longer or cold for a few more minutes, so I think it's just a matter of personal preference and brand loyalty. I do love the classic colors Hydro Flask offers and they come out with limited edition colors and patterns that are always really fun (still regret not buying the rainbow ombré).

If you are the type of person who loses your water bottle (or you think your kids will lose them) it may be worth going with a less expensive option. I would pretty crushed if I accidentally left one of my Hydro Flasks behind. And if you're prone to dropping water bottles, I highly recommend getting a bottle boot—a silicone lid that fits the bottom of your bottle—to help protect it. They're also not supposed to go in the dishwasher, so keep in mind you'll be hand washing your new bottle or coffee cup.

Where can you get one and do they go on sale?

One thing I love more than my beloved Hydro Flasks is a good sale.

Starting on Thanksgiving Day, November 28 Hydro Flask is having a 25% off select gifts site wide with free two-day shipping. They're anticipating lots of shoppers taking advantage so shop early for the best selection. (My Hydro where you get to personalize your colors are excluded.)

If you miss the Hydro Flask sale, some colors are often on sale on Amazon. Below are my favorites that would make a great holiday gift for you or someone on your list.

Standard Mouth Bottle

Hydro Flask Standard Mouth Credit: Hydro Flask

I've already professed my love for this. It's great for hikes, the gym or just keeping you hydrated on the go.

Wide Mouth Bottle

Hydro Flask Wide Mouth bottle Credit: Hydro Flask

This bottle is a little more heavy duty (I love mine for at home but it's a little heavy for travel). It also comes with a straw lid. If you drink a lot of water, you can't beat this wide mouth bottle.

Coffee Flask

Hydro Flask Coffee bottle Credit: Hydro Flask

If you're like me and suffer through lots of cold and room temperature coffee, this mug can help you drink piping hot coffee again. You can also bring it to the coffee shop with you to have them fill it up and save a paper cup.

Tumbler Cup

Hydro Flask Tumbler cup Credit: Hydro Flask

This is perfect for the iced coffee lovers in your life. You can purchase a straw lid or just sip out of the tumbler lid. I personally love this one for iced tea and seltzer with a splash of juice.

Wine Tumbler

Hydro Flask Wine tumbler Credit: Hydro Flask