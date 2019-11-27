6 Unique Experiential Gifts to Give the Person Who Has Everything

It can be tough to buy a gift for someone who seemingly has everything, so we've rounded up our favorite experiential gifts. Here, you'll find something for everyone on your list (and in any price range). We love gifting experiences because they feel thoughtful, planned out and special for the recipient. The best part? You can do most of these things together. Happy gifting!

Cooking Class

One of our favorite experiences to give (and receive!) is a cooking class from Sur La Table. Even the most experienced cooks can learn a thing or two, and the classes are constantly changing. Class themes range from paella to pastries, and can be booked online and taken at your local store. Prices range from $59-$79 per person.

Sporting Event or Concert

Whether your gift recipient is into football, comedy shows or the symphony, Stubhub has something for everyone. You can browse the calendar for shows months in advance and then purchase tickets directly through the site. Not seeing a show they'd be into? Load up a Stubhub gift card with whatever amount you want and tuck it into a card with a thoughtful message for a gift that keeps on giving.

A Spa Day

DIY spa hand salve

Stress levels are high—especially during the holiday season—so what better way to help your loved one decompress than a much-needed trip to the spa? A gift certificate for a mani-pedi or massage can easily be tailored to your price range. We like using Spafinder, since you can buy a gift card and let your recipient pick the spot that's most convenient for them. Gift cards start at $25, Spafinder.com.

A Surprise Trip

Okay, fair warning: This gift is only for someone who is truly adventurous. Pack Up + Go is a travel agency that plans a long weekend trip for you and/or loved ones. The kicker? The destination is a complete surprise until the last minute. You take a quiz with your travel preferences, hobbies, interests, travel style, where you've visited before and more, and then Pack Up + Go plans the rest. Crazy cool, right? Gift cards start at $100, and you can buy them here.

Together Time

Together Time Chick fil a Gingerbread house building

Many of us are constantly busy and stressed—especially around the holidays—but it's important to carve out quality time with our loved ones. Be specific and gift an experience your recipient loves. Whether you want to gift your child two hours of gingerbread house building, or a date night at a favorite restaurant with your spouse, this is a super-sweet gesture that anyone would love to receive. Head to The Time Shop website, customize your message and get to gifting! Best part? The cards will be printed and shipped to your recipient free of charge.

Airbnb Cooking Experience