The Best Holiday Cookie for Your Zodiac Sign, According to an Astrologer

I personally think you can tell a lot about a person by what they choose to bring to the holiday cookie exchange. Are they a tried-and-true chocolate chip cookie person, or do they get adventurous and show up with a plate of lemon thumbprints? Turns out, your birthday could play a role in your cookie choices and taste preferences, and the planet that rules over your zodiac sign can also rule over foods and flavors like vanilla, oats and more.

I tapped astrologer Kim Green, who lives in Valdosta, Georgia, to see what type of cookie you should make based on your zodiac sign. Here's what she had to say.

The Best Holiday Cookie for Your Zodiac Sign

Aries

4576555.jpg

Aries, we wouldn't dare give you a basic or no-bake cookie! "Aries needs to be doing something at all times, or they can get bored or anxious," Green says. Since these mini gingerbread houses take some assembly and patience—which you probably need to work on, Aries—they'll keep your mind (and fingers) occupied. Green also notes these are perfect because "Aries is ruled by the planet Mars, which also rules over ginger."

Get the recipe: Mini Gingerbread House Cookies

Taurus

3756011.jpg

Taurus, you need something as sweet, grounding and indulgent as you are. Green says, "Vanilla and pecans are both ruled by the planet Venus, which also rules over Taurus." This makes sense, since this sign is known for being a little self-indulgent (and, let's be honest, you've probably never met a decadent recipe you didn't like!).

Get the recipe: Leslie Malcoun's Pecan Tartlets

Gemini

Peppermint Checkerboard Cookies

These festive red and white cookies are sure to be the center of attention at any holiday party (just like you, Gemini!). Green says, "The two colors and checkerboard pattern are appealing to Gemini's dual nature and quick mind." They may look a little over-the-top, but Green says, "Gemini probably wouldn't want anything bland."

Get the recipe: Peppermint Checkerboard Cookies

Cancer

Bevs Chocolate Chip Cookies

"Cancer rules over home and family," says Green. "Cancers are known for their 'mother' instinct, and their cookie should be something comforting, like Mom would serve." What's more comforting than a warm chocolate chip cookie, fresh out of the oven? (Answer: Nothing!)

Get the recipe: Bev's Chocolate Chip Cookies

Leo

Lemon Crinkle Cookies Credit: Photography / Caitlin Bensel, Styling / Ruth Blackburn

Leo, you were born to stand out, so you'd never show up with something basic (or worse, not aesthetically pleasing!). These lemon crinkle cookies are gorgeous and, Green adds, "Lemons are ruled by the sun, which presides over Leo."

Get the recipe: Lemon Crinkle Cookies

Virgo

No-Sugar-Added Oatmeal Cookies

Green says that Virgos are usually pretty health conscious and are "ruled by the planet Mercury, which rules over oats." These no-sugar-added oatmeal cookies get their sweetness from mashed bananas—perfect for enjoying a treat, but not ruining your healthy-eating goals (which we know you have, Virgo!).

Get the recipe: No-Sugar-Added Oatmeal Cookies

Libra

Soft Sugar Cookies

Libra is ruled by the planet Venus and is all about balance (that's why Libra's astrological symbol is the scale). Green says, "Libras like everyone to be happy and everything to be balanced, and sugar cookies appeal to everyone." These strike the perfect flavor balance with tangy cream cheese, luscious vanilla (a flavor that falls under the rulership of Venus) and just the right amount of sugar.

Get the recipe: Soft Sugar Cookies

Scorpio

Chocolate Coconut Macaroons

Don't take this the wrong way, Scorpio, but you can be just a little intense sometimes, so you need a cookie that's as rich, decadent and deeply flavored as you are. Green says, "Scorpio rules over coffee, cocoa and coconut," so these coconut and dark chocolate macaroons fit the bill perfectly.

Get the recipe: Chocolate Coconut Macaroons

Sagittarius

Cinnamon Icebox Cookies

You're the life of the party, Sag, and Green says your sign is "generally very likable." Green adds that Sagittarius rules over cinnamon, so we chose a crowd-pleasing cinnamon icebox cookie that includes the classic holiday spice.

Get the recipe: Cinnamon Icebox Cookies

Capricorn

Cranberry-Orange-Nut Cookies

Capricorns are hard workers, but they can also be rigid. Green says, "They want everything just right." She adds, "Capricorns are ruled by the planet Saturn, which rules over dried fruit." Though a planet ruling over dried fruit may sound a little odd, we found a cookie that includes dried cranberries and hits a perfect sweet-tart balance—just like you, Capricorn.

Get the recipe: Cranberry-Orange-Nut Cookies

Aquarius

5852721.jpg

Aquarius, you are truly one of a kind. Green says, "Aquarians feel unique and thrive on originality, although they can often feel like they don't fit in or that they're from a different planet." You're not one to bring anything basic, so we thought it was only fitting to find a cookie as magical and unique as you are. "Aquarius rules over astrology," Green says, so a star-shaped cookie fits the bill for your sign perfectly.

Get the recipe: Stained Glass Sugar Cookies

Pisces

Christmas Strawberry Jam Thumbprint Cookies

Pisces, you are the ultimate daydreamer and believer in magic. We love that about you! "The planet Neptune rules over jelly and jam. The jam makes these cookies especially divine, which is perfect for spiritual, dreamy Pisces," says Green. Plus, your artsy nature will love decorating these colorful cookies by sprinkling on the sugar and filling in the jammy centers.