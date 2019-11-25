Consider this your grocery shopping guide to help you decide which foods are healthy to eat when you have diabetes and which foods you should eat less.

Complete List of Foods to Eat When You Have Diabetes—and What to Limit

Creating a road map of delicious balanced foods for both meals and snacks will help you stay on track and support your overall health. When you go to the grocery store with a list—that you've made thinking of budget and meal planning—you can reduce food waste and save money.

So, what are the best foods to pick up at the store and which ones should you limit?

Charred Shrimp & Pesto Buddha Bowls

Foods to Limit

Packaged foods can still be in your diet—you just want to choose them wisely. Read the Nutrition Facts label and ingredients list and become an informed consumer who makes intentional food choices that support your health.

Just because a label claim on the front of a package states that a product is "natural," it doesn't mean that the product is inherently better. The back of the package will give you the information you need to make a choice. Look for the serving size—this will provide you with information about the amount of food that qualifies as a single serving.

In addition, note the amount of saturated fat, sodium and added sugars. Ideally, these numbers should be no more than 7% to 10% of the Daily Value. The Daily Value shows the amount of each nutrient in one serving of the food—5% or less is considered low, whereas 20% or more is considered high. Be mindful of total carbohydrates in the food and look for sugar listed in the ingredient list.

When you have diabetes, all foods can fit in your diet. But you want to choose some foods less often.

Foods you may want to limit include:

sugar-sweetened beverages, like soda and sports drinks

packaged pastries and baked goods

refined grain products, like white bread (choose whole grains instead)

sweetened fruits (look for unsweetened dried, canned and frozen fruits)

processed meats, including hot dogs, sausages and bacon

Read more: Packaged Foods You Can Feel Good About Eating

Healthy Staples to Add

So what should you choose more of? Focus on whole and minimally processed foods. Opt for fiber- and nutrient-rich whole grains in place of refined grains. Vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, healthy proteins and healthy fats should make up the majority of your diet.

Creating solid grocery and pantry lists focused on staple meals and any specialty items will make shopping much more manageable. Meal planning and batch cooking also can save you time and energy in the kitchen. If you want to eat healthy foods, you first you have to stock them in your house.

Vegetables

Vegetables are one food group that most of us aren't getting enough of. They're packed with nutrition, like vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Vegetables are typically divided into two categories—nonstarchy and starchy.

Starchy vegetables contain more carbohydrates—about 15 grams per 1/2 cup cooked—so you'll want to be mindful of them as you plan your plate. Eat a variety of vegetables for lots of different nutrients. Fresh vegetables are great. Frozen and canned are good choices too and can be more affordable and last longer—just check the sodium content.

Nonstarchy Vegetables

spinach, kale, collards, Swiss chard, mustard greens

bell peppers

carrots

broccoli

cauliflower

Brussels sprouts

asparagus

celery

onions

tomatoes

zucchini

garlic

mushrooms

okra

Starchy Vegetables

pumpkin

winter squash, such as butternut squash, acorn squash

sweet potatoes

potatoes

yuca

cassava

corn

sweet peas

Fruits

Fruits can be a great choice when you have diabetes. They contain carbohydrates (about 15 g per serving) and also lots of nutrients. Fruit also delivers fiber to help minimize blood sugar spikes.

Don't shy away from frozen fruits, either. They are generally harvested at the peak of the growing season, so they are equally as nutritious as fresh produce. And because they're frozen, you don't have to worry about them spoiling as quickly. If you've got room in your freezer, purchase the bags in bulk when they are on sale. Frozen fruits are great in smoothies or thawed in oatmeal or yogurt.

apples

bananas

lemons

limes

plums

apricots

peaches

strawberries

blueberries

grapes

oranges, clementines

Beans

Buying dried beans in bulk makes them one of the cheapest healthy foods you can eat. They do take more time and forethought to prepare but are a fraction of the price of many other protein foods.

Using an instant pot (pressure cooker) can greatly reduce your active time in the kitchen. Even canned, they're still affordable. A 1/3-cup serving of cooked beans has about 15 g of carbohydrates and delivers fiber, plant-based proteins and other nutrients.

black beans

navy beans

butter beans

chickpeas

kidney beans

lima beans

pinto beans

fava beans

Grains

You can still eat grains and other typical starches when you have diabetes. Choose whole grains at least 50% of the time. And be mindful of your portions. A 1/3-cup serving of cooked grains has about 15 g of carbohydrates. To bulk up your serving, add lots of nonstarchy veggies.

rice: black, brown, red

quinoa

barley

pastas: bean-based (such as lentil, chickpea, black bean), whole-wheat, alternative grain-based (quinoa, brown rice)

bread (1 slice): look for 100% whole grain or 100% whole wheat

Proteins

Look for lean cuts of meat when you can to help cut down on saturated fat. Aim to eat a variety of proteins, including seafood twice per week. For the most part, the animal proteins listed here have 0 g of carbohydrates. You still don't want to overdo it on your protein portions though. A serving is 3 to 4 ounces of cooked meat.

eggs

fish and other seafood, including shrimp, salmon, haddock, cod, scallops, sardines and tuna

poultry, including chicken breast, chicken thighs and ground chicken and turkey

red meat, including beef tenderloin, cubed beef, flank steak, lean ground beef, sirloin

pork, including pork loin, pork chops and ground pork

Dairy

Dairy contains some carbohydrates. A cup of milk or yogurt has about 12 grams. But dairy also delivers protein, calcium and vitamin D. Choose low-fat or fat-free dairy if you are limiting your saturated fat. Otherwise, the biggest thing to watch out for here is flavored dairy products—like flavored yogurts and milk—since the added sugars can really up the carb count. Choose plain, unsweetened yogurts and other dairy products instead, and add a little fruit if needed. Cheeses are lower in carbohydrates and higher in protein and fat compared to most milk.

milk

plain yogurt

cottage cheese

cheese, including Cheddar and Swiss

Nuts & Seeds

Nuts and seeds deliver healthy fats and plant-based protein to your diet for very few carbohydrates. Choose lower-sodium or no-salt-added options when you can. Nuts and seeds make great snacks or toppers for your oatmeal or salad.

almonds

walnuts

pecans

pistachios

peanuts

chia seeds

flaxseeds

hemp seeds

hazlenuts

Bottom Line