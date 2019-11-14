I Just Found Out Strawberries Aren't Berries—but Cucumbers Are—and My Mind Is Blown

Technically, strawberries aren't berries, and cucumbers are. Learn why and some other fun fruit facts. Plus, get some very good berry recipes.

Recipe pictured above: Mascarpone & Berries Toast

Normally when something has the word "berry" in it, it makes sense that it would be classified as a "berry," right? I mean, I couldn't have been the only one to fall to assumption here. Well, I was browsing online, looking up interesting food facts, and I stumbled upon this eye-opener: strawberries are not actually berries, according to the scientific nomenclature. But cucumbers, blueberries and kiwi are. Hmmmmm, interesting. Needless to say, my mind is blown.

So, I asked the experts, and here's what they have to say about this categorically confusing topic.

It's All About the Ovaries

3759015.jpg

Recipe pictured above: Strawberry Fruit Salad

To be a "berry," the food must have just one ovary. And berries as we know them, like strawberries, raspberries and blackberries, have more than one ovary.

"Botanically, strawberries are actually a fruit. The difference is in the way the fruit comes from a single flower that has more than one ovary; for this reason they're actually called 'aggregate fruits,'" says Ginger Hultin, M.S., RDN, CSO, a Seattle-based registered dietitian nutritionist and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. She explains, "Berries actually come from one flower with one ovary."

So, technically, fruits like strawberries and raspberries aren't really berries at all. (Yet, blueberries actually are, because they have one ovary! Confusing, yes.) Because they're aggregate fruits, they're classified as such due to their several ovaries. They still have the same nutrition, flavor and versatility as you'd normally expect, just with a different classification and technical term.

"Berries" Are Surprising, Too

Cucumber & Avocado Salad

Recipe pictured above: Cucumber & Avocado Salad

Cucumbers are another type of berry, even though they seem more like a veggie! "Cucumbers are 'pepos.' "Interestingly, pumpkins, zucchini, oranges, tangerines, lemons, limes, cantaloupes and watermelons are also pepos," says Hultin. And they are berries, as they have one single ovary. She says, "This type of berry has a hard rind for an outer layer and a fleshy middle. The outer rind helps protect the ovary, which holds all the seeds within." Many gourds are pepos.