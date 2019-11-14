These Food Ornaments From Sur La Table Are About to Make Your Christmas Tree Way Cuter

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you're like me, you just can't hold out until Thanksgiving to start decorating for the holiday season. I'm starting to exchange my neutral fall colors for rich reds and bold greens, and putting up my Christmas tree is next on the list. Before you start getting Grinchy with me, you should know that research says it's actually good for our mental health to decorate early for the holidays.

Food Christmas Tree Ornaments - latte, pot of honey, avocado toast, egg on toast, pancakes Credit: Sur La Table

Sur La Table sells some of the cutest food ornaments in the game, and they have something for everyone. From everything bagels to coconut shrimp, you can don your Christmas tree with all of your favorite foods this year. I'm also a big fan of the ramen bowl and blueberry waffles!

Thankfully, Sur La Table is in the holiday spirit as much as I am, and all of these food-themed ornaments are 20% off right now. These ornaments make great holiday gifts for coworkers, friends and hosts of all the holiday parties you'll be attending this year. A Champagne bottle ornament may be a refreshing change from yet *another* bottle of wine—and it's one they can use for years to come.