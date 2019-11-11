The frozen-vegetable section at the supermarket has gone way beyond plain peas & carrots—we tasted more than 20 seasoned sides. Find our favorites.

The Best Flavored Frozen Vegetable Blends to Keep In Your Freezer for Easy Healthy Meals

We're all for having a stash of flavorful frozen veggies for an emergency go-with-anything side. When it comes to veggies, eating more is a good thing, so don't stress too much about checking the nutrition numbers. But keep in mind, seasoned ones tend to have more sodium and sugar than they would if you spiced them up yourself. We found these frozen food favorites that keep things in check.

Birds Eye Steamfresh Flavor Full Steakhouse Green Beans

Reminiscent of dilly beans, this pick combines garlic with myriad herbs for restaurant-worthy taste. Pair these zesty beans with the Creamy Chicken & Mushrooms and Mashed Potatoes for a healthy comfort-food dinner.

Birds Eye Steamfresh Flavor Full Sea Salt & Cracked Pepper Brussels Sprouts

The strong black pepper flavor on these quick-­cooking Brussels is complemented by the extra-virgin olive oil and lemon juice. Serve with our Creamed Spinach-Stuffed Salmon and Easy Brown Rice for a well-rounded, wholesome meal.

Birds Eye Steamfresh Chef's Favorites Lightly Seasoned Garlic Baby Peas & Mushrooms

When you don't have fresh peas to add to mac and cheese, these frozen peas, dressed up with garlic and combined with mushrooms, are delicious all on their own. Serve with Old-Fashioned Meatloaf to make it a complete meal.

Birds Eye OvenRoasters Sheet Pan Vegetables Broccoli & Cauliflower

No more mushy veggies! The flavor and texture of these veggies stay intact. Just dump this bag of florets spiced with salt, pepper and herbs on a sheet pan and roast for crisp-tender vegetables in half the time. Paired with the delicious Smoky Maple-Mustard Salmon, you'll have an easy, healthy dinner ready in no time.

Green Giant Simply Steam Cauliflower & Cheese Sauce

The sauce on these veggies tastes exactly like you think it would: cheesy, salty and oh-so creamy. Serve them with the Panko- & Parmesan-Crusted Baked Scallops for a light and delicious dinner.

Green Giant Simply Steam Baby Vegetable Medley Lightly Sauced

These veggies almost pass for farmers market-fresh. Each vegetable—sugar snap peas, cauliflower and baby carrots—is coated with just enough buttery sauce for a satisfying side. Serve with our easy Chicken Cordon Bleu recipe.

Trader Joe's Mexican Style Roasted Corn with Cotija Cheese

All of the lime and cheese goodness of Mexican street corn without the cob. This blend has both sour cream and mayonnaise for ultra-­creamy results that taste like fresh produce. Serve alongside the Grilled Blackened Shrimp Tacos for a complete Mexican-inspired meal.

Trader Joe's Fire Roasted Vegetables with Balsamic Butter Sauce

In addition to balsamic and butter, the bell peppers, mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, carrots, green beans and onions get a hit of umami from soy sauce in a way you wouldn't guess it's made up of frozen produce. Our Healthy Oven-Frien Pork Chops would go great with the flavor of these veggies.

Trader Ming's Asian Vegetables with Beijing Style Soy Sauce