The Best Cocktail for Your Zodiac Sign, According to an Astrologer

Astrology is one of our guilty pleasures, and we can never resist reading our horoscopes—especially when it has to do with yummy cocktails! To find out the scoop on our signs, we tapped Kim Green, an astrologer based in Valdosta, Georgia.

Here's what cocktail she says you should be sipping, according to your sign. Warning: some of these are a little *too* accurate.

Aries

Aries, you're a loyal friend and the first person to go to bat for others. We love that you're not afraid to stand your ground and march to the beat of your own drum. But, you can also be impatient, impulsive and quick to anger. Green says, "Aries can be very anxious if they don't exercise. They have to do something to get that energy out—otherwise, they can get frustrated and take it out on others." Aries, you're spicy and far from boring, which is why we chose a fresh and flavorful ginger-packed mule for your sign. Just make sure to sit down long enough to enjoy it!

Taurus

Taurus, if you had a motto it'd be, "Treat Yo'Self!" Taurus is ruled by Venus, which Green says is "all about everything that makes us feel good." Think: spending money on indulgences like hot-stone massages, a top-of-the-line couch and high-quality food. The symbol for Taurus is the bull, which also means you can be stubborn—once you dig in your heels, you're not going anywhere! For your drink, we thought a boozy ice cream float would be perfect!

Gemini

Gemini's symbol is the twins, and Green jokingly says one of them can sometimes be your "evil twin." Gemini is ruled by the planet Mercury, which rules over thinking and communication, and is a mutable air sign, which means that you can be two-faced and emotionally volatile (aka laughing one minute and sobbing the next). But, on the flip side, Gemini, you're also smart, fun, quick-witted, communicative...and did we mention F-U-N? For your cocktail, we thought it'd be apropos to incorporate a two-tone drink to represent the two different sides of your personality. These Strawberry-Mango Margaritas fit the bill perfectly.

Cancer

Green says Cancers are "ruled by the moon, which is all about feelings." You're extremely emotional, personal and comforting to others—like a mom! You probably always have some extra gum and Band-Aids in your purse "just in case." Since you're the mom of the group and always want to take care of people, this fruity sangria is easy to make and a total crowd-pleaser. Share it with the people (over 21) you love most.

Leo

"Leo is associated with the sun, love, fun, children, creativity and drama," Green says. Whew, that's a laundry list, but you wouldn't have it any other way, Leo! You don't shy away from the spotlight, which can mean you can be a little narcissistic if left unchecked. Like your symbol, the lion, you're protective of the things you love and aren't afraid to be the king (or queen) of the jungle. We picked a cocktail with a vibrant hue to represent your bold nature—shine on, Leo!

Virgo

You know Monica Geller's personality? Classic Virgo. Green says Virgos are "critical thinkers and detail-oriented perfectionists." You love when your house is clean, your meals are prepped and the laundry is put away—just so. The negatives? You think no one can do things *quite* as well as you, so you have a tendency to be a little critical. You also rarely shy away from your daily routine (we know you have at least one planner within arm's reach, Virgo!), but Green says Virgos are often the most health-conscious since they like sticking to a diet and exercise regimen. For your cocktail, we picked a simple sipper that's perfect—just the way you like it.

Libra

Libras are refined, put-together, charming and stylish. You're a good friend to ask for advice, since you're diplomatic and see both sides of every situation. But, that also means you can be a little detached and indecisive. Overall, though, Green says, "Libras generally want everyone to be happy." For you, Libra, we had to pick a drink that tasted balanced and was aesthetically pleasing. The tangy citrus and bourbon in this cocktail strike a perfect flavor balance that you'll appreciate, and you'll look super cute drinking this orange-hued martini.

Scorpio

Green says, "Scorpio is associated with sex, death and taxes." Translation? You aren't afraid of the deep, complex, emotional or unknown. You're passionate and likely have an "all or nothing" mentality when it comes to love, family, your inner circle and career. If it ain't the real thing, you don't want it. The cocktail we've chosen is as deep, sexy and brooding as you, and never goes out of style.

Sagittarius

The party doesn't start until you walk in, Sagittarius! Green says, "Sagittarians are usually happy, jolly people. They're all about fun and parties." Conversely, she says they don't stick with anything too long, because there's always a new interest. Blending the crisp, botanical flavor of gin with bright citrus and sweet honey, this simple drink comes together quickly—perfect for your on-the-go lifestyle, Sagittarius!

Capricorn

Green says Capricorn is considered the father of the zodiac because it "rules everything rigid and set in place—like government and religion." Your motto should be, "Why mess with a good thing?" Capricorns are pragmatic and simple, just like this classic Old Fashioned cocktail. Plus, after all the hard work you put in at the office, you may need something with a little punch to help you relax.

Aquarius

Aquarius, you're truly one of a kind! Green says, "You may feel like you're an alien, or never really fit in." Something boring and practical isn't your M.O., which is why we picked these Magical Color-Changing Margaritas for your signature cocktail. Even though Aquarius isn't a water sign, their symbol is the water-bearer and they're associated with water and rainbows. Could this drink be any more perfect?

Pisces

Pisces is "associated with magic, dreams and the subconscious," according to Green. Because of your naturally empathetic attitude, she says you're probably easygoing and "like to see the good side in people." The Pisces' symbol is two fish swimming opposite ways—which could mean you have a hard time making a concrete decision, or that you often feel pulled in two different directions. Green also warns that Pisceans can "drink like fish," so a strong cocktail would be good for this sign—hence why there are two types of rum in this fruit-forward cocktail. Just remember to drink in moderation.