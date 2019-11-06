How to Make Sheet-Pan Pancakes
Want a fluffy, delicious pancake without all of the flipping? We have a fool-proof formula for sheet-pan pancakes to please a crowd.
There's nothing better than waking up to a stack of flapjacks. But when the whole family's in town and you're the one flipping, you might as well be a short-order cook. Instead of turning out pancakes a few at a time, try this giant sheet-pan version that gives everyone exactly the flavor they want without the hands-on effort.
Sheet-pan pancakes are a great, fool-proof way to cook an easy breakfast for a crowd. Just pick your flavors, make your mix (you can use store-bought pancake mix or make your own batter) and pop them in the oven.
Pictured Recipe: Sheet-Pan Pancakes
How to Make Sheet-Pan Pancakes
- Preheat your oven to 425°F and coat an 18-by-13-inch rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray.
- Prepare 3 cups of whole-wheat pancake mix according to package directions. Pour the batter into the pan, spreading it into an even layer.
- Create sections in the batter and dollop, swirl and sprinkle different add-ins in each section.
- Bake until golden and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 12 to 15 minutes.
This formula assumes that you are using a pancake mix. If you want to make them from scratch, try our Sheet-Pan Pancakes or Strawberry Sheet-Pan Pancakes with homemade batter.
Pictured Recipe: Strawberry Sheet-Pan Pancakes
Delicious Flavor Combinations:
Using a sheet-pan makes getting creative with pancakes easier than ever. Here are some of our favorite flavor combinations to impress whoever you are cooking for:
- Cream Cheese & Jam
- Banana & Chocolate Chips
- Peanut Butter & Jelly
- Lemon Curd & Blueberries
- Cranberries & Toasted Walnuts
For more inspiration, check out our other Healthy Pancake Recipes. Happy baking!