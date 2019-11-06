Want a fluffy, delicious pancake without all of the flipping? We have a fool-proof formula for sheet-pan pancakes to please a crowd.

There's nothing better than waking up to a stack of flapjacks. But when the whole family's in town and you're the one flipping, you might as well be a short-order cook. Instead of turning out pancakes a few at a time, try this giant sheet-pan version that gives everyone exactly the flavor they want without the hands-on effort.

sheet pan pancakes with various toppings Credit: Maren Caruso

Sheet-pan pancakes are a great, fool-proof way to cook an easy breakfast for a crowd. Just pick your flavors, make your mix (you can use store-bought pancake mix or make your own batter) and pop them in the oven.

How to Make Sheet-Pan Pancakes

Preheat your oven to 425°F and coat an 18-by-13-inch rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray. Prepare 3 cups of whole-wheat pancake mix according to package directions. Pour the batter into the pan, spreading it into an even layer. Create sections in the batter and dollop, swirl and sprinkle different add-ins in each section. Bake until golden and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 12 to 15 minutes.

This formula assumes that you are using a pancake mix. If you want to make them from scratch, try our Sheet-Pan Pancakes or Strawberry Sheet-Pan Pancakes with homemade batter.

Strawberry Sheet-Pan Pancakes

Delicious Flavor Combinations:

Using a sheet-pan makes getting creative with pancakes easier than ever. Here are some of our favorite flavor combinations to impress whoever you are cooking for:

Cream Cheese & Jam

Banana & Chocolate Chips

Peanut Butter & Jelly

Lemon Curd & Blueberries

Cranberries & Toasted Walnuts