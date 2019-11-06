Vegan Mediterranean Diet Plan

In this vegan Mediterranean meal plan, we interweave principles of both diets to create a healthy plant-based approach to eating for better health.

The Mediterranean diet is one of the healthiest diets in the world and was recognized by U.S. News & World Report as 2019's Best Diet Overall (for the second year in a row!), which means it is a diet that is relatively easy to follow, nutritious, safe, effective for weight loss and protects against chronic diseases, like diabetes and heart disease. The vegan diet has some perks too, like protecting against those same chronic diseases and making it easier to lose weight and maintain that weight loss (thanks to all that plant-based fiber).

In this meal plan, we combine these two healthy diets to create a week of healthy and delicious plant-based meals that mimic the Mediterranean way of eating—with a focus on plenty of fruits and veggies, lean plant-based protein sources, whole grains and good-for-you mono- and polyunsaturated fats that are found in nuts, seeds, avocados and plant-based oils such as olive oil and grapeseed oil. Packaged up in easy-to-follow recipes with simple meal-prep tips to make the busy workweek less hectic, this meal plan makes this style of eating simple and delicious.

We set this plan at 1,200 calories per day to promote a healthy weight loss of 1 to 2 pounds per week and added in modifications to bump it up to 1,500- and 2,000-calorie days, depending on your needs.

Vegan Mediterranean Foods to Eat More Of

Here are the delicious vegan Mediterranean foods to eat more of, most of which are featured in this meal plan:

Whole grains: Quinoa, brown rice, old-fashioned rolled oats, whole-wheat pita bread, whole-grain bread

Plant-based protein: Black beans, chickpeas, hummus, lentils, tofu

Nuts & seeds: Pecans, almonds, cashews, chia seeds, tahini

Other healthy fats: Avocado, olives, olive oil

Fruit: Apples, pears, clementines, dried figs, dried apricots, tomatoes

Vegetables: Edamame, kale, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, cucumbers, peppers, garlic, ginger, onion, artichoke hearts, salad greens, carrots, spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, shallots, zucchini, sweet potatoes, corn

Fresh herbs: Cilantro, parsley, oregano, chives

Spices: Turmeric, cumin, chipotle powder

Dairy alternatives: Unsweetened soy, almond and coconut milks

Vegan Mediterranean Diet Plan: 1,200 Calories

See what a typical 1,200-calorie day looks like when following a vegan Mediterranean diet, plus modifications for how to bump each day up to either 1,500 or 2,000 calories to best suit your needs.

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:

Here's what to make in advance, so your busy weekdays are made easier.

Mix up the Fruit Energy Balls to have for snacks throughout the week. Store in the fridge for 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months. Make the Vegan Freezer Breakfast Burritos to have for breakfast on Days 1, 3, 5 and 7. These can be held in the freezer for up to 3 months. To reheat in the microwave, remove foil, cover with a paper towel and microwave on High until hot, 1½ to 2 minutes. Meal-prep the Thai-Style Chopped Salad with Sriracha Tofu to have for lunch on Days 1, 2, 3 and 4. Prep the Slow-Cooker Creamy Lentil Soup Freezer Pack and freeze to have for dinner on Day 5. Pull out the freezer pack in the morning of Day 5 and pop it in the crock pot—no need to thaw in advance!

Day 1

Berry-Kefir Smoothie

Breakfast (329 calories)

1 serving Vegan Freezer Breakfast Burritos

A.M. Snack (35 calories)

1 clementine

Lunch (332 calories)

1 serving Thai-Style Chopped Salad with Sriracha Tofu

P.M. Snack (70 calories)

1 Fruit Energy Ball

Dinner (472 calories)

1 serving Stuffed Sweet Potato with Hummus Dressing

Meal-Prep Tip: Prepare 2 servings of Apple-Cinnamon Overnight Oats and refrigerate to have for breakfast on Days 2 and 4.

Daily Totals: 1,237 calories, 66 g protein, 175 g carbs, 41 g fiber, 36 g fat, 1,392 mg sodium

Make it a 1,500-calorie day: Add 1 medium apple to breakfast, add 2 tablespoons almonds to A.M. snack, and add 1 medium pear to P.M. snack.

Make it a 2,000-calorie day: Increase breakfast to 2 servings Vegan Freezer Breakfast Burritos, add 1 medium apple to breakfast, add 4 tablespoons almonds to A.M. snack, add 1 medium pear to P.M. snack, and add 2 plums as an evening snack.

Day 2

Breakfast (215 calories)

1 serving Apple-Cinnamon Overnight Oats

A.M. Snack (105 calories)

8 walnut halves

Lunch (332 calories)

1 serving Thai-Style Chopped Salad with Sriracha Tofu

P.M. Snack (70 calories)

1 Fruit Energy Ball

Dinner (503 calories)

1 serving Chickpea & Quinoa Buddha Bowl

Daily Totals: 1,225 calories, 55 g protein, 154 g carbs, 33 g fiber, 50 g fat, 1,043 mg sodium

Make it a 1,500-calorie day: Add 1 tablespoon peanut butter to breakfast, add 1 medium pear to A.M. snack, increase P.M. snack to 2 Fruit Energy Balls, and add 1 clementine to P.M. snack.

Make it a 2,000-calorie day: Add 2 tablespoons peanut butter to breakfast, increase A.M. snack to 16 walnut halves, add 1 medium pear to A.M. snack, increase P.M. snack to 2 Fruit Energy Balls, add 2 clementines to P.M. Snack, and add 1 cup raspberries and 1 6-oz. container soy yogurt as an evening snack.

Day 3

chickpea curry (chhole)

Breakfast (329 calories)

1 serving Vegan Freezer Breakfast Burritos

A.M. Snack (35 calories)

1 clementine

Lunch (332 calories)

1 serving Thai-Style Chopped Salad with Sriracha Tofu

P.M. Snack (119 calories)

¼ cup hummus

1 cup sliced cucumber

Dinner (391 calories)

1 serving Chickpea Curry

1 serving Easy Brown Rice

Daily Totals: 1,206 calories, 57 g protein, 147 g carbs, 28 g fiber, 48 g fat, 1,499 mg sodium

Make it a 1,500-calorie day: Add 1 medium apple to breakfast, increase A.M. snack to 2 clementines, and add 1 6-oz. container soy yogurt to A.M. snack.

Make it a 2,000-calorie day: Add 1 medium apple to breakfast, increase A.M. snack to 2 clementines, add 1 6-oz. container soy yogurt to A.M. snack, add 1 medium pear to lunch, and increase dinner to 2 servings Chickpea Curry and 2 servings Easy Brown Rice.

Day 4

Breakfast (215 calories)

1 serving Apple-Cinnamon Overnight Oats

A.M. Snack (150 calories)

1 6-oz. container soy yogurt

Lunch (332 calories)

1 serving Thai-Style Chopped Salad with Sriracha Tofu

P.M. Snack (70 calories)

1 Fruit Energy Ball

Dinner (426 calories)

1 serving Tomato & Artichoke Gnocchi

Daily Totals: 1,192 calories, 52 g protein, 173 g carbs, 26 g fiber, 36 g fat, 1,104 mg sodium

Make it a 1,500-calorie day: Add 1 tablespoon peanut butter to breakfast, add 2 clementines to A.M. snack, and add 1 medium apple to P.M. snack.

Make it a 2,000-calorie day: Add 2 tablespoons peanut butter to breakfast, add 2 clementines to A.M. snack, add 3 tablespoons hummus and ½ (6½-inch) whole-wheat pita bread to lunch, increase P.M. snack to 2 Fruit Energy Balls, add 1 medium apple to P.M. snack, and add 1 medium banana with 10 walnut halves as an evening snack.

Day 5

Slow-Cooker Creamy Lentil Soup Freezer Pack

Meal-Prep Tip: Remove the Slow-Cooker Creamy Lentil Soup Freezer Pack from the freezer and pop it in the slow cooker—no need to thaw ahead of time!

Breakfast (329 calories)

1 serving Vegan Freezer Breakfast Burritos

A.M. Snack (70 calories)

1 Fruit Energy Ball

Lunch (374 calories)

1 serving Green Salad with Pita Bread & Hummus

P.M. Snack (95 calories)

1 medium apple

Dinner (320 calories)

1 serving Slow-Cooker Creamy Lentil Soup

Meal-Prep Tip: Pack up 1 serving of the Slow-Cooker Creamy Lentil Soup to have for lunch on Day 6. Prepare 1 serving of Apple-Cinnamon Overnight Oats to have for breakfast on Day 6.

Daily Totals: 1,187 calories, 51 g protein, 179 g carbs, 39 g fiber, 34 g fat, 2,047 mg sodium

Make it a 1,500-calorie day: Add 1 medium pear to breakfast, add 2 clementines to A.M. snack, and add 1½ tablespoons peanut butter to P.M. snack.

Make it a 2,000-calorie day: Add 1 medium pear to breakfast, add 2 clementines to A.M. snack, add 2 tablespoons peanut butter to P.M. snack, increase dinner to 2 servings Slow-Cooker Creamy Lentil Soup, and add 5 dried apricots and 7 walnut halves as an evening snack.

Day 6

Vegan Roasted Vegetable Quinoa Bowl with Creamy Green Sauce

Breakfast (215 calories)

1 serving Apple-Cinnamon Overnight Oats

A.M. Snack (184 calories)

1 6-oz. container soy yogurt

1 clementine

Lunch (320 calories)

1 serving Slow-Cooker Creamy Lentil Soup

P.M. Snack (139 calories)

2 Fruit Energy Balls

Dinner (340 calories)

1 serving Vegan Roasted Vegetable Quinoa Bowl with Creamy Green Sauce

Meal-Prep Tip: Save 1 serving of the Vegan Roasted Vegetable Quinoa Bowl with Creamy Green Sauce to have for lunch on Day 7.

Daily Totals: 1,199 calories, 47 g protein, 177 g carbs, 33 g fiber, 38 g fat, 1,236 mg sodium

Make it a 1,500-calorie day: Increase breakfast to 2 servings Apple-Cinnamon Overnight Oats and add 2 tablespoons almonds to A.M. snack.

Make it a 2,000-calorie day: Increase breakfast to 2 servings Apple-Cinnamon Overnight Oats, increase A.M. snack to 2 clementines, add 2 tablespoons almonds to A.M. snack, add 1 medium apple to P.M. snack, and increase dinner to 2 servings Vegan Roasted Vegetable Quinoa Bowl with Creamy Green Sauce.

Day 7

Zucchini-Chickpea Veggie Burgers with Tahini-Ranch Sauce

Breakfast (329 calories)

1 serving Vegan Freezer Breakfast Burritos

A.M. Snack (35 calories)

1 clementine

Lunch (340 calories)

1 serving Vegan Roasted Vegetable Quinoa Bowl with Creamy Green Sauce

P.M. Snack (119 calories)

¼ cup hummus

1 cup sliced cucumber

Dinner (375 calories)

1 serving Zucchini-Chickpea Veggie Burgers with Tahini Ranch Sauce

Daily Totals: 1,198 calories, 47 g protein, 152 g carbs, 29 g fiber, 51 g fat, 1,899 mg sodium

Make it a 1,500-calorie day: Add 1 medium apple to breakfast, increase A.M. snack to 2 clementines, and add 1 6-oz. container soy yogurt to A.M. snack.