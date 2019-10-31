We Tasted Almost a Dozen Canned Pumpkin Purees for Your Baking Needs

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

We made it our mission in the EatingWell Test Kitchen to learn as much about pumpkin as possible—from the best way to roast the seeds to how to make our own pumpkin puree. We even tasted as many canned pumpkin purees as we could find to decide which one rose to the top.

In a blind taste test, we lined up nearly a dozen cans of pumpkin puree and tasted them side-by-side. While you might not think one can of pumpkin could be different than another, right off the bat you could see that some were more watery and some were pale while others had a deep, orange color.

canned pumpkin Credit: Caitlin Bensel

The Test Kitchen team was unanimous: One-Pie Pumpkin stood out as the clear winner for its smooth and creamy consistency and deep squash flavor—just what we want in our fall baked goods. Keep an eye out for it at your grocery store or order it on Amazon.

Try it in one of these recipes that call for canned pumpkin, below.

Don't Miss: