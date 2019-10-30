Lose weight and trim your waistline the healthy way with this vegan meal plan.

Vegan Diet Plan to Help You Lose Belly Fat

While there isn't one magic bullet to get a flat belly, research shows that certain foods, like peanuts and avocado, may help reduce belly fat. Reducing belly fat not only can help you feel more comfortable and confident, but also it's important for your health. Belly fat, also called visceral fat, is particularly harmful because it surrounds our organs and increases risk of diabetes, heart disease and even some cancers. Eating special foods with fat-burning properties is just one piece of the puzzle.

Maintaining healthy gut bacteria, getting adequate sleep, reducing stress, and eating plenty of fiber all help reduce belly fat. Another key factor is weight loss. Reducing overall calorie intake and increasing exercise significantly helps reduce overall body fat. To help with weight loss, we set this plan at 1,200 calories per day to promote a healthy weight loss of 1 to 2 pounds per week, and provide modifications to bump it up to 1,500- and 2,000-calorie days, depending on your calorie needs.

Vegan Foods to Eat More Of for a Flat Belly:

Green tea

Artichokes

Nuts and seeds, particularly peanuts

High-fiber fruits and vegetables, like raspberries, apples, pears and sweet potatoes

Lentils

Beans, especially chickpeas

Avocado

Whole grains, like oatmeal and quinoa

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:

Assemble 2 servings of Blueberry-Banana Overnight Oats to have for breakfast on days 2 and 3. Prepare Vegan Burrito Bowls with Cauliflower Rice to have for lunch on days 2 through 5.

Day 1

spaghetti squash

Breakfast (255 calories)

1 serving Strawberry-Pineapple Smoothie

A.M. Snack (154 calories)

20 unsalted dry-roasted almonds

Lunch (325 calories)

1 serving Green Salad with Edamame & Beets

P.M. Snack (50 calories)

1/4 cup edamame in pods

Dinner (419 calories)

1 serving Thai Spaghetti Squash with Peanut Sauce

Daily Totals: 1,204 calories, 51 g protein, 107 g carbohydrate, 33 g fiber, 66 g fat, 1,722 mg sodium

To make it 1,500 calories: Add 1 slice whole-wheat toast with 1 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast and add 1 medium banana to A.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 2 slices whole-wheat toast with 2 Tbsp. peanut butter to breakfast, increase to 1/3 cup almonds and add 1 medium banana to A.M. snack, and increase to 1 1/3 cups edamame in pods at P.M. snack.

Day 2

Breakfast (285 calories)

1 serving Blueberry-Banana Overnight Oats

A.M. Snack (200 calories)

1 cup edamame in pods

Lunch (328 calories)

1 serving Vegan Burrito Bowls with Cauliflower Rice

1 plum

P.M. Snack (8 calories)

1/2 cup sliced cucumber

Pinch of salt & pepper

Dinner (401 calories)

1 serving Lemony Lentil Soup with Collards

2 cups mixed greens

1 serving Olive Orange Vinaigrette

Daily Totals: 1,221 calories, 52 g protein, 145 g carbohydrate, 34 g fiber, 51 g fat, 1,636 mg sodium

To make it 1,500 calories: Add 1 slice whole-wheat toast with 1 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast and add 3 Tbsp. hummus to P.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Include all modifications for the 1,500-calorie day, plus add 1 medium banana to lunch, 1/3 cup almonds to P.M. snack, and half an avocado to dinner.

Day 3

6349105.jpg

Breakfast (285 calories)

1 serving Blueberry-Banana Overnight Oats

A.M. Snack (80 calories)

1 cup unsweetened soymilk

Lunch (328 calories)

1 serving Vegan Burrito Bowls with Cauliflower Rice

1 plum

P.M. Snack (150 calories)

3/4 cup edamame in pods

Dinner (345 calories)

1 serving Curried Sweet Potato Peanut Soup

Daily Totals: 1,188 calories, 54 g protein, 134 g carbohydrates, 30 g fiber, 53 g fat, 1,551 mg sodium

To make it 1,500 calories: Add 1/3 cup unsalted almonds and a clementine to A.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Include all modifications for the 1,500-calorie day, plus add 2 slices whole-wheat toast with 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast, and add 2 cups mixed greens with 1 1/2 servings Olive Orange Vinaigrette to dinner.

Day 4

two bowls with veggie and rice meal and a bowl of raw baby spinach

Breakfast (210 calories)

1 slice whole-wheat toast

1 Tbsp. natural peanut butter

1 clementine

A.M. Snack (91 calories)

2 medium celery stalks

3 Tbsp. hummus

Lunch (298 calories)

1 serving Vegan Burrito Bowls with Cauliflower Rice

P.M. Snack (150 calories)

3/4 cup edamame in pods

Dinner (471 calories)

1 serving Vegan Coconut-Chickpea Curry

Daily Totals: 1,220 calories, 50 g protein, 127 g carbohydrate, 31 g fiber, 56 g fat, 1,723 mg sodium

To make it 1,500 calories: Increase to 2 slices whole-wheat toast with 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter at breakfast and add 1 banana to P.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Include all modifications for the 1,500-calorie day, plus add 1/3 cup almonds to P.M. snack and 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.

Day 5

6516709.jpg

Breakfast (228 calories)

1 slice whole-wheat bread, toasted

1 Tbsp. natural peanut butter

1/2 medium banana, sliced

A.M. Snack (100 calories)

1/2 cup edamame in pods

Lunch (298 calories)

1 serving Vegan Burrito Bowls with Cauliflower Rice

P.M. Snack (80 calories)

1 cup unsweetened soymilk

Dinner (497 calories)

Meal-Prep Tip: Reserve 2 servings Slow-Cooker Vegan Chili to have for lunch on days 6 and 7.

Daily Totals: 1,203 calories, 51 g protein, 116 g carbohydrate, 36 g fiber, 62 g fat, 1,583 mg sodium

To make it 1,500 calories: Increase to 2 slices whole-wheat toast with 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter at breakfast and increase to 1 cup edamame in pods at A.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Include all modifications for the 1,500-calorie day, plus add 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast to lunch and add 1/3 cup unsalted almonds to P.M. snack.

Day 6

Thai Tofu & Vegetable Curry with Zucchini Noodles

Breakfast (255 calories)

1 serving Strawberry-Pineapple Smoothie

A.M. Snack (20 calories)

1 cup broccoli florets

Lunch (314 calories)

1 serving Slow-Cooker Vegan Chili

P.M. Snack (200 calories)

1 cup edamame in pods

Dinner (428 calories)

1 serving Thai Tofu & Vegetable Curry with Zucchini Noodles

Daily Totals: 1,217 calories, 51 g protein, 124 g carbohydrate, 38 g fiber, 66 g fat, 1,219 mg sodium

To make it 1,500 calories: Add 1/3 cup unsalted almonds to A.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Include the modification for the 1,500-calorie day, plus add 2 slices whole-wheat toast with 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast, add 1 large banana to lunch, and add 1 clementine to P.M. snack.

Meal-Prep Tip: Prepare 1 serving of Blueberry-Banana Overnight Oats to have for breakfast tomorrow.

Day 7

Berry-Kefir Smoothie

Breakfast (285 calories)

1 serving Blueberry-Banana Overnight Oats

A.M. Snack (132 calories)

2/3 cup edamame in pods

Lunch (314 calories)

1 serving Slow-Cooker Vegan Chili

P.M. Snack (20 calories)

1 cup broccoli florets

Dinner (472 calories)

1 serving Stuffed Sweet Potato with Hummus Dressing

Daily Totals: 1,222 calories, 51 g protein, 203 g carbohydrate, 52 g fiber, 29 g fat, 1,149 mg sodium

To make it 1,500 calories: Add 1/3 cup unsalted almonds to P.M.snack.