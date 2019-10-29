4 Mistakes That Ruin Sweet Potato Casserole (and How to Fix Them)

Sweet potato casserole not as sweet as you remembered? Here are four things that can go wrong—and how to fix them.

With its sweet filling and (sometimes) savory topping, sweet potato casserole is the ultimate crowd-pleaser. It's not fancy or complicated to pull together, but that doesn't mean there's no room for error! Here are four ways you can mess up your sweet potato casserole—and four ways to fix it when things go wrong.

Mistake to Avoid #1: Crunchy Sweet Potatoes

5749841.jpg Use any multicooker or electric pressure cooker to make this classic Thanksgiving side dish. The sweet potatoes get perfectly tender and almost caramelized while cooking under high pressure, plus using your multicooker saves stovetop and oven space.

Pictured recipe: Instant Pot Sweet Potato Casserole

There's some debate over which is better: Sweet potato casserole with a filling as smooth as silk or a filling that has a little more texture. No matter where you land, everyone can agree that the filling shouldn't be crunchy. If it is, you've got a problem—and the problem is that your sweet potatoes haven't been cooked properly. You can bake or boil your sweet potatoes for sweet potato casserole. If you're baking them, make sure a sharp knife can slide easily through to the middle of the sweet potato after cooking. If you're boiling, make sure to cut your sweet potatoes into equal-size pieces so they cook at the same rate. (Another hot tip if you're boiling your sweet potatoes: Don't overcook them! They tend to absorb water, which could make the filling watery.) So say you do have some undercooked bits of sweet potato. You have two choices: either pick them out, or bake your sweet potato casserole long enough to soften the underdone pieces.

Mistake to Avoid #2: Your Casserole Is Too Sweet

no sugar-added sweet potato casserole in baking dish on table Instead of loading up this comfort food side with tons of brown sugar and marshmallows, we have turned to sweet spices, vanilla and inherently sweet dried fruit to enhance the natural sweetness of the sweet potatoes. A topping of pecans and pepitas replaces traditional marshmallow topping to keep it healthy and add texture and color for a beautiful casserole.

Sweet potato casserole walks a fine line between being savory and sweet. That's why we love it! But if you taste your filling and find it would be better suited for dessert, then you may want to try toning it down. You can add an additional sweet potato to even out the flavor, but that takes tons of extra time you might not have. Your best bet might be to add something to the filling to counter the sweetness. Something tangy like sour cream or buttermilk can help. And the topping? If your filling is sweet already, you can skip the marshmallows on top and opt for a more savory topping like a nutty crumble mixture. If the topping calls for sugar (which many do) feel free to hold back on the sugar and bump up the salt a little. The savory topping and sweet filling will taste perfect together.

Mistake to Avoid #3: Your Casserole Is Dense Instead of Fluffy

3755707.jpg This scrumptious sweet potato casserole gets fabulous flavor from honey and freshly grated orange zest rather than the traditional stick of butter. To complete the healthy makeover we sprinkle a crunchy pecan streusel spiked with orange juice concentrate over the top. You can save the marshmallows for s'mores.

Pictured recipe: Sweet Potato Casserole

A really good sweet potato casserole filling should be light and moist, not dense. If it's dense, then you may not have added an often overlooked ingredient—an egg. An egg adds lift, structure and volume and makes the filling more custardlike. Obviously you can't add an egg after the fact, so know that it's not absolutely necessary for success. Your casserole can still be great without it. But do know that if your recipe does include an egg, you will want to make sure your casserole is cooked through—not just warmed up in the oven. How will you know? The filling should puff a bit around the edges. If you want to be absolutely sure your casserole is cooked though, an instant-read thermometer can also tell you—if the casserole contains an egg, check that it reaches an internal temperature of 165°F.

Mistake to Avoid #4: Your Casserole Is Bland

Meringue-Topped Sweet Potato Casserole This lightened-up take on the classic Thanksgiving sweet potato casserole is spiked with crushed pineapple and toasted pecans. We top it with an airy, slightly sweet meringue. You can pipe the meringue to make it look fancy or simply spread it neatly with a rubber spatula.

Sweet potatoes are sweet but, on their own, they're pretty one dimensional. Forget the flavorings in your filling and you'll have a sweet potato casserole that's OK, but not great. Since the goal is always to achieve greatness during the holidays, don't be afraid to spice things up! A splash of vanilla extract can push your casserole to the confectionery side of things without making it too cloying. Orange juice or crushed pineapple adds a nice tangy counterbalance with hints of the tropics, and spices like nutmeg, cinnamon and ginger can make it more interesting. The topping is also a good place to experiment. Yes, the classic marshmallow topping is good. If you like the look of marshmallows but want something a little fancier, try a meringue topping. It looks like marshmallow topping but you can control the design by piping it with a piping bag. It's almost guaranteed to inspire oohs and aahs from your guests. And don't forget: a topping with chopped nuts like pecans or almonds is always a good savory choice that's easy to whip up if you're in a crunch for time.