30-Day Fiber-Up Challenge
Take on this challenge to boost the fiber-rich foods on your plate and reap the benefits.
There are a lot of good things we could say about fiber. It keeps your gut healthy, heart happy and oh yea, can help you lose weight and keep it off thanks to it's amazing ability to fill you up. The bad news? Most of us don't get enough. Take on this 30-day challenge equipped with meal plans, tips and recipes to get more fiber in your life.
Fiber 101
High-Fiber Swaps
Related Items
6 High-Fiber Food Swaps to Make Right Now
When it comes to getting more fiber, these easy high-fiber food swaps deliver maximum bang for your buck. Trade up to these fiber powerhouses to get your fiber fill for the day.
Try these simple tips for getting more fiber to help prevent diabetes, heart disease and some cancers.
12 Fiber-Rich Foods to Help with Good Gut Bacteria
New research shows that certain types of fiber are better for improving your gut health. Find out which foods you should add to your diet.
High-Fiber Meal Plans
High-Fiber How To's
Related Items
How to Meal-Prep a Week of High-Fiber Lunches from Trader Joe's
Everything you need to prep a week's worth of lunches can be found at your neighborhood Trader Joe's. These recipes call for 4 to 5 ingredients, take less than 20 minutes and help you hit your daily fiber goal.
The Only Formula You Need to Make Overnight Oats
Want more healthy meal prep ideas? This easy-to-follow formula is everything you need to make perfect overnight oats every single time, no recipe required.
The #1 Food to Help You Poop, According to a Dietitian
Chia seeds are the number 1 food to help you go number 2—here's why.