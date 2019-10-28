Ree Drummond Ditched Keto and Lost a Pant Size by Doing Fun Workouts at Home

Ree Drummond is one of our favorite food celebrities, since she seems so relatable. She is the queen of comfort food meals, is just as obsessed with Ina Garten as we are and makes eating cheese a daily priority. What's not to love? And we just became even bigger fans of the TV star, blogger and mom of four after she recently opened up about her recent weight loss on Instagram.

While Drummond made it clear she won't be turning her Instagram account into a weight loss and fitness account, we think her approach to dropping a pant size is relatable, realistic and actually seems kind of fun! The Pioneer Woman shared that she has been saving her favorite TV shows until she's able to sneak a workout on her rowing machine into her busy day. After rowing through two seasons of Hulu's A Handmaid's Tale, Drummond says she is now able to fit into a pair of jeans she hasn't been able to wear for a long time.

Naturally, Drummond's post was filled with comments asking what diet plan she went on to lose weight, and she says she really isn't dieting at all—just watching her portions. Drummond also says she still feels like she has a ways to go, but with her realistic approach, she will likely be able to turn her new habits into a healthy lifestyle.