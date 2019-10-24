Flat-Belly Diet Plan for Winter

Trim your midsection while enjoying the best flavors of winter in this healthy 7-day flat-belly meal plan.

Although there's no quick fix to lose inches in your midsection, research shows that eating certain foods, like peanuts, green tea and kefir, can help burn belly fat and promote weight loss. Another trick that can help with weight loss—maintaining a healthy gut, with a wide variety of good bacteria. People who have plenty of healthy gut bacteria tend to have a higher metabolism, slimmer waistlines and a lower risk of diseases like diabetes and hypertension. To improve your number and variety of gut-friendly bacteria, include plenty of fiber and fermented foods in your diet. Plus, watch the two sneaky culprits that increase belly fat—stress and lack of sleep. Reducing stress, getting plenty of exercise and improving sleep quality can all play a role in reducing our midsections.

Read More: Healthy Recipes for a Flatter Stomach

In this healthy flat-belly meal plan for winter, we include seasonal flat-belly foods at 1,200 calories per day to promote a healthy weight loss of 1 to 2 pounds per week, and provide modifications to bump it up to 1,500- and 2,000-calorie days, depending on your calorie needs.

What Is the Flat-Belly Diet?

Our take on the flat-belly diet is a plan that includes foods that help banish stomach fat, like avocado and chickpeas, plus plenty of fiber from legumes, whole grains, fruits and vegetables to help with healthy digestion. Incorporating fermented and probiotic foods to support a healthy gut can also make a big difference. Another key factor in this meal plan is weight loss—cutting back on total calorie intake is important to decreasing overall body fat. Filling up on more-nutritious whole foods while limiting processed foods, added sugars and refined grains is the backbone of a healthy flat-belly plan. Plus, we support good habits that promote a flat belly, like exercise, adequate sleep and regular meals.

Want to learn more about how to get a flat belly? Check out How to Lose Belly Fat Fast for more ideas.

Flat-Belly Foods List for Winter:

Fill up on the best produce of the season to help you lose belly fat.

Citrus fruit: Grapefruit, oranges and clementines

Grapefruit, oranges and clementines Root vegetables: Carrots, potato, beets, parsnips, rutabaga and more

Carrots, potato, beets, parsnips, rutabaga and more Winter squash: Delicata, butternut, acorn and spaghetti squash are all great options.

Delicata, butternut, acorn and spaghetti squash are all great options. Hearty leafy greens: Chard, kale and collards still grow well as the temperatures dip.

Chard, kale and collards still grow well as the temperatures dip. Legumes: Beans and lentils pack in the fiber when added to stews and chili.

Beans and lentils pack in the fiber when added to stews and chili. Plus, pomegranate, Brussels sprouts, cabbage and more!

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:

Prepare Chicken Satay Bowls with Spicy Peanut Sauce to have for lunch on days 2 through 5. Mix up the Sesame-Cider Vinaigrette to have throughout the week.

Day 1

Roasted Chicken & Winter Squash over Mixed Greens

Breakfast (298 calories)

1 serving Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries

1 cup green tea

A.M. Snack (35 calories)

1 clementine

Lunch (325 calories)

1 serving Veggie & Hummus Sandwich

P.M. Snack (149 calories)

1 cup sliced red bell pepper

1/4 cup guacamole, such as Jason Mraz's Guacamole

Dinner (415 calories)

1 serving Roasted Chicken & Winter Squash over Mixed Greens

Daily Totals: 1,222 calories, 65 g protein, 120 g carbohydrate, 34 g fiber, 58 g fat, 1,426 mg sodium

To make it 1,500 calories: Add 1/3 cup unsalted almonds to A.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Include the above modification for the 1,500-calorie day, plus add 1 large apple with 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to lunch, and add 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast to dinner.

Day 2

Walnut Rosemary Crusted Salmon

Breakfast (251 calories)

1 serving Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie

1 cup green tea

A.M. Snack (101 calories)

1 large pear

Lunch (351 calories)

1 serving Chicken Satay Bowls with Spicy Peanut Sauce

P.M. Snack (62 calories)

1 orange

Dinner (423 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,188 calories, 71 g protein, 141 g carbohydrate, 31 g fiber, 43 g fat, 1,491 mg sodium

To make it 1,500 calories: Add 1 medium apple to lunch and add 1/3 cup walnut halves to P.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Include all modifications for the 1,500-calorie day, plus add 1 slice whole-wheat toast with 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast and add 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.

Day 3

6854600.jpg

Breakfast (269 calories)

1 serving Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast

1 cup green tea

A.M. Snack (95 calories)

1 medium apple

Lunch (351 calories)

1 serving Chicken Satay Bowls with Spicy Peanut Sauce

P.M. Snack (62 calories)

1 medium orange

Dinner (425 calories)

1 serving Chilean Lentil Stew with Salsa Verde

2 cups mixed greens

1 serving Sesame-Cider Vinaigrette

Daily Totals: 1,200 calories, 59 g protein, 150 g carbohydrate, 34 g fiber, 45 g fat, 1,317 mg sodium

To make it 1,500 calories: Add 3 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to A.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Include the above modification for the 1,500-calorie day, plus increase to 2 servings Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast at breakfast and add 1/4 cup unsalted almonds to P.M. snack.

Day 4

Scallops with White Bean Ragu & Charred Lemon

Breakfast (251 calories)

1 serving Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie

1 cup green tea

A.M. Snack (131 calories)

1 large pear

Lunch (351 calories)

1 serving Chicken Satay Bowls with Spicy Peanut Sauce

P.M. Snack (116 calories)

1 large apple

Dinner (359 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,208 calories, 63 g protein, 160 g carbohydrate, 32 g fiber, 38 g fat, 1,171 mg sodium

To make it 1,500 calories: Add 1/3 cup unsalted almonds to P.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Include the above modification for the 1,500-calorie day, plus add 1 slice whole-wheat toast with 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast, add 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast to A.M. snack, and add 1 orange to lunch.

Day 5

Chicken, Quinoa & Sweet Potato Casserole

Breakfast (251 calories)

1 serving Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie

1 cup green tea

A.M. Snack (131 calories)

1 large pear

Lunch (351 calories)

1 serving Chicken Satay Bowls with Spicy Peanut Sauce

P.M. Snack (35 calories)

1 clementine

Dinner (452 calories)

Meal-Prep Tip: Refrigerate 2 servings of Chicken, Quinoa & Sweet Potato Casserole to have for lunch on days 6 & 7.

Daily Totals: 1,220 calories, 63 g protein, 141 g carbohydrate, 29 g fiber, 48 g fat, 1,187 mg sodium

To make it 1,500 calories: Add 1/3 cup unsalted almonds to P.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Include the above modification for the 1,500-calorie day, plus add 2 slices whole-wheat toast with 3 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast and increase to 2 clementines at P.M. snack.

Day 6

Kohlrabi Soup

Breakfast (321 calories)

1 serving Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast

1/2 cup low fat plain kefir

A.M. Snack (14 calories)

1/2 cup sliced bell pepper

Lunch (349 calories)

P.M. Snack (131 calories)

1 large pear

Dinner (409 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,224 calories, 50 g protein, 162 g carbohydrate, 28 g fiber, 45 g fat, 1,469 mg sodium

To make it 1,500 calories: Increase to 1 cup kefir and add 1 large apple to breakfast, and add 1/4 cup hummus to A.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Include all modifications for the 1,500-calorie day, plus increase to 2 servings Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast at breakfast and add 1/3 cup walnut halves to P.M. snack.

Day 7

Salt & Vinegar Sheet-Pan Chicken & Brussels Sprouts

Breakfast (297 calories)

1 serving Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries

1 cup green tea

A.M. Snack (62 calories)

1 medium orange

Lunch (349 calories)

P.M. Snack (116 calories)

1 large apple

Dinner (387 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,211 calories, 78 g protein, 126 g carbohydrate, 28 g fiber, 45 g fat, 1,422 mg sodium

To make it 1,500 calories: Add 2 1/2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to P.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Include the above modification for the 1,500-calorie day, plus add 1/3 cup unsalted almonds to A.M. snack and add 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.

Don't Miss!