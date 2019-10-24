Flat-Belly Diet Plan for Winter
Trim your midsection while enjoying the best flavors of winter in this healthy 7-day flat-belly meal plan.
Although there's no quick fix to lose inches in your midsection, research shows that eating certain foods, like peanuts, green tea and kefir, can help burn belly fat and promote weight loss. Another trick that can help with weight loss—maintaining a healthy gut, with a wide variety of good bacteria. People who have plenty of healthy gut bacteria tend to have a higher metabolism, slimmer waistlines and a lower risk of diseases like diabetes and hypertension. To improve your number and variety of gut-friendly bacteria, include plenty of fiber and fermented foods in your diet. Plus, watch the two sneaky culprits that increase belly fat—stress and lack of sleep. Reducing stress, getting plenty of exercise and improving sleep quality can all play a role in reducing our midsections.
Read More: Healthy Recipes for a Flatter Stomach
In this healthy flat-belly meal plan for winter, we include seasonal flat-belly foods at 1,200 calories per day to promote a healthy weight loss of 1 to 2 pounds per week, and provide modifications to bump it up to 1,500- and 2,000-calorie days, depending on your calorie needs.
Looking for something else? See our Flat-Belly Meal Plan for Fall and our High-Protein Flat-Belly Diet Meal Plan
What Is the Flat-Belly Diet?
Our take on the flat-belly diet is a plan that includes foods that help banish stomach fat, like avocado and chickpeas, plus plenty of fiber from legumes, whole grains, fruits and vegetables to help with healthy digestion. Incorporating fermented and probiotic foods to support a healthy gut can also make a big difference. Another key factor in this meal plan is weight loss—cutting back on total calorie intake is important to decreasing overall body fat. Filling up on more-nutritious whole foods while limiting processed foods, added sugars and refined grains is the backbone of a healthy flat-belly plan. Plus, we support good habits that promote a flat belly, like exercise, adequate sleep and regular meals.
Want to learn more about how to get a flat belly? Check out How to Lose Belly Fat Fast for more ideas.
Flat-Belly Foods List for Winter:
Fill up on the best produce of the season to help you lose belly fat.
- Citrus fruit: Grapefruit, oranges and clementines
- Root vegetables: Carrots, potato, beets, parsnips, rutabaga and more
- Winter squash: Delicata, butternut, acorn and spaghetti squash are all great options.
- Hearty leafy greens: Chard, kale and collards still grow well as the temperatures dip.
- Legumes: Beans and lentils pack in the fiber when added to stews and chili.
- Plus, pomegranate, Brussels sprouts, cabbage and more!
How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:
- Prepare Chicken Satay Bowls with Spicy Peanut Sauce to have for lunch on days 2 through 5.
- Mix up the Sesame-Cider Vinaigrette to have throughout the week.
Day 1
Breakfast (298 calories)
- 1 serving Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries
- 1 cup green tea
A.M. Snack (35 calories)
- 1 clementine
Lunch (325 calories)
- 1 serving Veggie & Hummus Sandwich
P.M. Snack (149 calories)
- 1 cup sliced red bell pepper
- 1/4 cup guacamole, such as Jason Mraz's Guacamole
Dinner (415 calories)
Daily Totals: 1,222 calories, 65 g protein, 120 g carbohydrate, 34 g fiber, 58 g fat, 1,426 mg sodium
To make it 1,500 calories: Add 1/3 cup unsalted almonds to A.M. snack.
To make it 2,000 calories: Include the above modification for the 1,500-calorie day, plus add 1 large apple with 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to lunch, and add 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast to dinner.
Day 2
Breakfast (251 calories)
A.M. Snack (101 calories)
- 1 large pear
Lunch (351 calories)
P.M. Snack (62 calories)
- 1 orange
Dinner (423 calories)
- 1 serving Walnut-Rosemary Crusted Salmon
- 1 serving Artichokes with Lemon & Dill
- 1-oz. slice whole-wheat baguette
Daily Totals: 1,188 calories, 71 g protein, 141 g carbohydrate, 31 g fiber, 43 g fat, 1,491 mg sodium
To make it 1,500 calories: Add 1 medium apple to lunch and add 1/3 cup walnut halves to P.M. snack.
To make it 2,000 calories: Include all modifications for the 1,500-calorie day, plus add 1 slice whole-wheat toast with 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast and add 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.
Day 3
Breakfast (269 calories)
- 1 serving Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast
- 1 cup green tea
A.M. Snack (95 calories)
- 1 medium apple
Lunch (351 calories)
P.M. Snack (62 calories)
- 1 medium orange
Dinner (425 calories)
- 1 serving Chilean Lentil Stew with Salsa Verde
- 2 cups mixed greens
- 1 serving Sesame-Cider Vinaigrette
Daily Totals: 1,200 calories, 59 g protein, 150 g carbohydrate, 34 g fiber, 45 g fat, 1,317 mg sodium
To make it 1,500 calories: Add 3 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to A.M. snack.
To make it 2,000 calories: Include the above modification for the 1,500-calorie day, plus increase to 2 servings Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast at breakfast and add 1/4 cup unsalted almonds to P.M. snack.
Day 4
Breakfast (251 calories)
A.M. Snack (131 calories)
- 1 large pear
Lunch (351 calories)
P.M. Snack (116 calories)
- 1 large apple
Dinner (359 calories)
- 1 serving Seared Scallops with White Bean Ragu & Charred Lemon
- 1 serving Basic Quinoa
Daily Totals: 1,208 calories, 63 g protein, 160 g carbohydrate, 32 g fiber, 38 g fat, 1,171 mg sodium
To make it 1,500 calories: Add 1/3 cup unsalted almonds to P.M. snack.
To make it 2,000 calories: Include the above modification for the 1,500-calorie day, plus add 1 slice whole-wheat toast with 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast, add 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast to A.M. snack, and add 1 orange to lunch.
Day 5
Breakfast (251 calories)
A.M. Snack (131 calories)
- 1 large pear
Lunch (351 calories)
P.M. Snack (35 calories)
- 1 clementine
Dinner (452 calories)
- 1 serving Chicken, Quinoa & Sweet Potato Casserole
- 2 cups mixed greens
- 1 serving Sesame-Cider Vinaigrette
Meal-Prep Tip: Refrigerate 2 servings of Chicken, Quinoa & Sweet Potato Casserole to have for lunch on days 6 & 7.
Daily Totals: 1,220 calories, 63 g protein, 141 g carbohydrate, 29 g fiber, 48 g fat, 1,187 mg sodium
To make it 1,500 calories: Add 1/3 cup unsalted almonds to P.M. snack.
To make it 2,000 calories: Include the above modification for the 1,500-calorie day, plus add 2 slices whole-wheat toast with 3 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast and increase to 2 clementines at P.M. snack.
Day 6
Breakfast (321 calories)
- 1 serving Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast
- 1/2 cup low fat plain kefir
A.M. Snack (14 calories)
- 1/2 cup sliced bell pepper
Lunch (349 calories)
- 1 serving Chicken, Quinoa & Sweet Potato Casserole
P.M. Snack (131 calories)
- 1 large pear
Dinner (409 calories)
- 1 serving Kohlrabi, Potato & Leek Soup
- 1 serving Massaged Kale Salad
Daily Totals: 1,224 calories, 50 g protein, 162 g carbohydrate, 28 g fiber, 45 g fat, 1,469 mg sodium
To make it 1,500 calories: Increase to 1 cup kefir and add 1 large apple to breakfast, and add 1/4 cup hummus to A.M. snack.
To make it 2,000 calories: Include all modifications for the 1,500-calorie day, plus increase to 2 servings Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast at breakfast and add 1/3 cup walnut halves to P.M. snack.
Day 7
Breakfast (297 calories)
- 1 serving Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries
- 1 cup green tea
A.M. Snack (62 calories)
- 1 medium orange
Lunch (349 calories)
- 1 serving Chicken, Quinoa & Sweet Potato Casserole
P.M. Snack (116 calories)
- 1 large apple
Dinner (387 calories)
Daily Totals: 1,211 calories, 78 g protein, 126 g carbohydrate, 28 g fiber, 45 g fat, 1,422 mg sodium
To make it 1,500 calories: Add 2 1/2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to P.M. snack.
To make it 2,000 calories: Include the above modification for the 1,500-calorie day, plus add 1/3 cup unsalted almonds to A.M. snack and add 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.