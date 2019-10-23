10 Foods with More Fiber Than an Apple

High-fiber diets have come a long way in the last few years, as the plant-based eating movement has turned foods like beans and grains into diet staples for better digestion and overall health. High-fiber foods are no longer just for older adults and treating constipation anymore!

cauliflower fried rice with steak

Increasing your intake of high-fiber foods has been linked to reduced risks of heart disease and diabetes. It may also help you lose weight, maintain your weight loss and keep your digestive health in good shape. According to the 2015 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, women should aim for at least 25 grams of fiber each day, while men should shoot for at least 38 grams.

Thankfully, there are so many delicious high-fiber foods out there that will help you hit your fiber goal in no time. While apples may be our first thought when thinking of high-fiber foods to add to your diet—a medium-sized apple has 4 grams—there are plenty of other options that will give you even more fiber bang for your buck.

3759411.jpg

1. Raspberries

While all berries are a healthy choice, raspberries (and blackberries) come out on top with just under 9 grams of fiber per cup, not to mention a healthy dose of vitamin C. While still delicious and fiber-rich, strawberries have only 3 grams of fiber per cup and blueberries have 4 grams. This recipe for Raspberry-Peach-Mango Smoothie Bowl is a sweet way to start the day.

4293538.jpg

2. Black Beans

Hello fiber! A 1/2-cup serving of black beans offers a hefty 8 grams. That's nearly one-third of the daily fiber recommendation for women. Black beans are also a great source of protein, with 7 grams per serving. Rinse canned beans prior to use to help reduce the sodium. For a filling, fiber-packed and easy lunch or dinner, try this Brazilian Black Bean Soup.

Avocado Hummus

3. Avocados

Beyond their heart-healthy fats and super-delicious taste, there is even more reason to love avocados-there are about 7 grams of fiber in half an avocado. Holy guacamole! Try this recipe for Avocado Hummus at your next get-together, for a dip you can feel good about serving.

Tomato and Artichoke Gnocchi

4. Artichokes

When you think of fiber, artichokes might not be one of the first foods that come to mind, but they should be—1 cup of cooked artichoke hearts contains 6 grams of fiber! Artichokes are also a good source of potassium, a mineral and electrolyte which is important for heart function and can help maintain normal blood pressure. Artichoke hearts star in this recipe for Tomato & Artichoke Gnocchi.

4473418.jpg

5. Lentils

A member of the legume family, lentils are extremely versatile and have a tender bite when cooked. And, 1/2 cup of cooked lentils delivers around 8 grams of fiber. This Lentil & Roasted Vegetable Salad with Green Goddess Dressing makes for a flavorful lunch or light dinner that can be made in advance.

Chili-Topped Sweet Potatoes

6. Sweet Potatoes

This favorite fall tuber offers 5 grams of fiber in a medium spud. Sweet potatoes also deliver vitamin A, an important vitamin for healthy vision and immune function. Turn sweet potatoes into a satisfying meal with this recipe for Chili-Topped Sweet Potatoes.

4337863.jpg

7. Whole-Wheat Pasta

Swapping in whole-wheat pasta for white is an easy way to get more fiber in your diet-one 1/2-cup serving of whole-wheat pasta offers 7 grams of fiber compared to the 2 grams you'll get from the same amount of white pasta. Try this One-Pot Italian Sausage & Kale Pasta recipe for a hearty, delicious meal you can feel good about.

chickpea curry (chhole)

8. Chickpeas

This little legume delivers a big fiber punch. There are about 6 grams of fiber in 1/2 cup of cooked chickpeas. Also called garbanzo beans, chickpeas are a vegan-friendly source of protein. Try this 15-minute recipe for Chickpea Curry.

Chocolate Banana Oatmeal

9. Oatmeal

For a fiber-rich and filling breakfast, reach for oatmeal. A 1/2 cup of cooked oats has just under 5 grams of fiber and is a satisfying whole grain. This Chocolate Banana Oatmeal is an easy recipe for busy weekday mornings.

10. Green Peas