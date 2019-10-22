Mindy Kaling Tried Pumpkin Spice Products From Trader Joe's and Whole Foods and Her Reactions Are Hilarious

Whether you know her best as Kelly Kapoor from The Office, star of The Mindy Project or as a favorite author, we are big fans of the hilarious and whip-smart Mindy Kaling. If you follow her on Instagram, you know she's also a huge foodie who somehow finds time in her busy schedule to teach us how to bake, share her go-to orders from her favorite L.A. food trucks and even give us plenty of reasons to keep cheese in our daily lives. And her latest food-related post has everything to do with a pretty divisive topic—pumpkin spice.

Mindy Kaling Credit: Stringer / Getty Images

Over the weekend, Kaling shared a video on her Instagram page where she taste tested eight different pumpkin spice-flavored products. From the iconic Starbucks PSL to Trader Joe's Organic Pumpkin Spice Granola Bark, Kaling's reactions to trying these different products were hilarious. You can watch for yourself in her instagram post.

The product she was the most surprised by was Miss Jones Baking Co. Pumpkin Spice Muffin in a Cup. She prefaced this portion of the taste test by saying this product has more protein than an egg and made the place smell like cat food, so she wasn't too optimistic about how it would taste. Luckily, she was pleased by this lighter version of one of our favorite fall treats.

"Delicious, and more protein than an egg—it's like eating a steak!" Kaling joked.