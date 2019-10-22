Best Healthy Frozen Waffles to Buy & The Tasty Topping Combos to Try

We compared nutrition labels and taste tested more than 20 varieties—here are the ones we're putting in our carts and what to look for when you shop.

Waffles aren't just for weekends, thanks to all the toaster-ready choices in the freezer case. The options range from classic "homestyle" to ones that tout being high protein, high fiber or even gluten-free and vegan. We compared nutrition labels and taste tested more than 20 varieties. Here's what to shop for, a list of all our faves and some tasty sweet or savory waffle combinations to try.

See More: All of Our Healthy Waffle Recipes

How to Pick a Healthy Frozen Waffle

Follow these simple guidelines for finding the healthiest frozen waffles in the freezer section.

Go with whole grains

Check the ingredient list to make sure the first flour listed has a whole grain, like whole-wheat flour or brown rice flour. And remember that "enriched," "unbleached" or "wheat" flours are all healthy-sounding ways to say "white flour." Be wary of promised on the package, terms like "multigrain" or "ancient grain," don't guarantee and whole grains which.

Skip all the unnecessary added sugars

Finding waffles with the least amount of added sugar is a good move healthwise, and it gives you the most versatility to switch up between sweet or savory meals. (We're thinking chicken-and-gravy-topped waffles for dinner and maple-yogurt-and-berry-topped waffles for breakfast.) Look for brands with no more than 6 grams of sugar per serving (2 waffles).

Favor higher-fiber options

Choosing a waffle with a fair amount of fiber makes the meal more satisfying and helps you reach that goal of 25 to 30 grams per day, so opt for those that deliver at least 2 grams of fiber per serving. If you want to pack more into the meal, top your waffles with fiber-rich ingredients like berries.

The Best Healthy Waffles to Buy

Here are our Editors' picks of the best healthy frozen waffles to buy for a delicious and easy breakfast. Look for these brands and flavors the next time you're at the store.

Kodiak Cakes brand Protein-Packed Power Waffles Cinnamon

Kodiak Cakes Power Waffles Cinnamon

Crisp on the outside, tender on the inside, this delightfully spiced-up option comes with a bonus 12 grams per serving from added wheat and whey protein.

natures path brand flax plus waffles

Nature's Path Flax Plus Waffles

Looking for fiber? This choice has the most of all our picks with 5 grams from whole wheat and those flaxseeds, which give it a delicious nutty flavor.

Nature's Path brand Chia Plus Frozen Waffles

Nature's Path Chia Plus Waffles

Quinoa and amaranth flours and chia team up to boost the fiber in this crispy gluten-free waffle. It's lightly sweet and no one in the blind tasting guessed it was GF. Looking for more flavor? The pumpkin spice variety is sure to get you in the fall spirit.

Eggo brand Nutri Grain Waffles

Eggo Nutri-Grain Whole Grain Waffles

This whole-wheat favorite for crunch-lovers is the perfect canvas for any toppings. If you're cutting back on sugar, start here. It only has 2 total grams.

Kashi brand Golden Goodness Waffles

Kashi Golden Goodness Waffles

A roster of spices—cinnamon, ginger and turmeric—combined with sweet potato and chickpea and quinoa flowers, make these aptly named "golden" waffles a unique pick. We also loved the Berry Bliss flavor, which (like these) are gluten free.

4 waffles with various toppings

Out-of-This-World Waffle Toppings to Try

Dressing up frozen waffles is as easy as spread or sprinkle. Start with a few of our favorite topping combos (shown here) or get creative with your—sweet or savory. Scooch over, syrup!