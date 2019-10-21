12 Ways to Dress Up an Apple (That's Not Just a Spoonful of Peanut Butter)
Apples are one of nature's most snackable, portable and good-for-you snacks. Their sweet-tartness and juicy-crisp texture go with just about anything. Explore the flavor map with these easy matchups.
9 Things to Pair with an Apple
These perfect pairings go beyond the classic apple plus peanut butter to deliver healthy new ways to enjoy this ever-favorite fruit.
1. Sharp Cheddar Cheese
2. Almond Butter + Orange Marmalade
3. Plain Yogurt + Honey + Cinnamon
4. Cream Cheese + Sweet Pickle Relish
5. Ricotta + Lemon Zest + Chopped Pistachios
6. Balsamic Vinegar + Brown Sugar + Ground Pepper
7. Berry Vinaigrette + Walnuts
8. Arugula + Bacon
9. Prosciutto + Mustard
DIY Apple Fruit Dips to Try
Want more than a simple pairing? Whip up on of these easy, less than 5-ingredient fruit dips to scoop up with apple slices. Meal prep them to pack for snacks throughout the week, or arrange them on a board with apple slices for a quick party snack.
Horseradish Cottage Cheese Dip
Stir ½ teaspoon prepared horseradish into ¼ cup cottage cheese; sprinkle with dried dill.
Waldorf Dip
Combine 1 tablespoon mayonnaise with 2 tablespoons Greek yogurt; stir in a tablespoon each of finely chopped celery and walnuts.
Curried Pumpkin Dip
Blend 3 tablespoons unsweetened pumpkin puree with ½ teaspoon each melted butter and garam masala or curry powder; warm in the microwave and sprinkle with a little dried coconut.
