12 Ways to Dress Up an Apple (That's Not Just a Spoonful of Peanut Butter)

No shade to plain ole' PB, but if you're eating an apple a day, you're probably ready for a few new paring ideas. Reach for one of these along with the fruit to mix up your healthy snack routine.
Joyce Hendley October 21, 2019
Advertisement

Apples are one of nature's most snackable, portable and good-for-you snacks. Their sweet-tartness and juicy-crisp texture go with just about anything. Explore the flavor map with these easy matchups.

Related: 5 Health Benefits of an Apple

9 Things to Pair with an Apple

These perfect pairings go beyond the classic apple plus peanut butter to deliver healthy new ways to enjoy this ever-favorite fruit.

1. Sharp Cheddar Cheese

2. Almond Butter + Orange Marmalade

Advertisement

3. Plain Yogurt + Honey + Cinnamon

Advertisement

4. Cream Cheese + Sweet Pickle Relish

Advertisement

5. Ricotta + Lemon Zest + Chopped Pistachios

Advertisement

6. Balsamic Vinegar + Brown Sugar + Ground Pepper

Advertisement

7. Berry Vinaigrette + Walnuts

Advertisement

8. Arugula + Bacon

Advertisement

9. Prosciutto + Mustard

Advertisement

Related: The Best Apples for Eating, Cooking and Baking

DIY Apple Fruit Dips to Try

Want more than a simple pairing? Whip up on of these easy, less than 5-ingredient fruit dips to scoop up with apple slices. Meal prep them to pack for snacks throughout the week, or arrange them on a board with apple slices for a quick party snack.

Related: Our Most Popular Healthy Apple Recipes

Horseradish Cottage Cheese Dip

Stir ½ teaspoon prepared horseradish into ¼ cup cottage cheese; sprinkle with dried dill.

Waldorf Dip

Combine 1 tablespoon mayonnaise with 2 tablespoons Greek yogurt; stir in a tablespoon each of finely chopped celery and walnuts.

Curried Pumpkin Dip

Blend 3 tablespoons unsweetened pumpkin puree with ½ teaspoon each melted butter and garam masala or curry powder; warm in the microwave and sprinkle with a little dried coconut.

Advertisement

EatingWell Magazine, November 2019

© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com