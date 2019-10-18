The Best Healthy Packaged Snacks for Kids

We scoured the grocery aisles for the best healthy packaged snacks to fuel your kiddos, like stuffed peanut butter and jelly stuffed oat bites, squeezable chia seed packets and crunchy butternut squash pretzels. You'll feel good about buying these healthy snacks and your kids will be happy you did, too. Toss them in a lunchbox or bring them along when it's your turn to provide after-game munchies. You can't go wrong with these kid-approved snacks that pack in fun and flavor, along with a few nutritious perks.