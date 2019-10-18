The Best Healthy Packaged Snacks for Kids
We scoured the grocery aisles for the best healthy packaged snacks to fuel your kiddos, like stuffed peanut butter and jelly stuffed oat bites, squeezable chia seed packets and crunchy butternut squash pretzels. You'll feel good about buying these healthy snacks and your kids will be happy you did, too. Toss them in a lunchbox or bring them along when it's your turn to provide after-game munchies. You can't go wrong with these kid-approved snacks that pack in fun and flavor, along with a few nutritious perks.
Wholly Rollies Cinnamon-Oatmeal Frozen Protein Balls
These chewy peanut-butter-oat-date balls will remind you of oatmeal cookie dough, minus the added sugars.
Bobo's Stuff'd Oat Bites | Peanut Butter & Jelly
Hidden inside each soft, muffin-like oatmeal cup is a bit of fruity jam. It all feels like a treat, but the 2 grams of fiber and 3 grams of protein give it substance.
Goldfish Colors Baked with Whole Grain
Goldfish crackers have long been parents' favorite sub for chips. But now they've amped up the kid appeal of this whole-wheat variety with bright colors derived from plants, such as beet and watermelon juices, and turmeric.
From the Ground Up Butternut Squash Pretzels
Cassava, squash and cauliflower flour turn into crunchy, not-too-salty twists for a dippable snack that delivers a full vegetable serving in each single-serve pack.
Rhythm Superfoods Organic Carrot Sticks | Ranch
Every kid knows that carrot sticks and ranch dressing are made for each other. Here, real carrot sticks are dehydrated and sprinkled with a tangy ranch dressing seasoning, for a fiber-packed (10 grams per serving) crunchy snack.
Mamma Chia Chia Squeeze
These pouches are filled with a blend of fruit juices, fruit and vegetable purees and chia seeds for a great source of omega-3s, plus healthy fiber and some fun squeezing!
Somersaults Crunchy Bites | Sea Salt
These crunchy nuggets, made with sunflower and sesame seeds deliver as much protein as an egg! Bonus: they're entirely nut-free.
Chia Pod Dark Cacao
Here's a chocolaty pudding cup that comes with benefits: 3,000 mg of heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids (more than you'd find in a serving of salmon!), plus plenty of filling fiber and a little crunch from chia seeds.
Sabra Snackers | Guacamole with Tostinos
Rolled tortilla chips (like mini taquitos!) are paired with a perfectly portioned cup of lime- and cilantro-loaded guac.
