Stasher Bag's Custom Designs for Breast Cancer Awareness Month Are the Cutest

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and tons of companies are showing their support by offering special editions of their products. From NFL fan gear to skincare, there are plenty of great ways to show your support this month. But one of our absolute favorite items is from Stasher Bag—a producer of stylish and reusable silicone bags for all your food storage needs.

Breast Cancer Awareness stasher bags Credit: Stasher Bag

Stasher Bag is supporting the Keep Abreast Foundation all month long with their limited-edition food storage bags, and we need them all. Each one has a cheeky design to remind you to "honor your melons, affirm your avocados or protect your oranges." Plus, for every bag sold, Stasher Bag will donate $3 to Keep Abreast Foundation to empower, educate and support breast cancer education.

Besides helping you donate to a great cause, these Stasher Bags will help you and your family seriously cut back on food waste in your household. Stasher Bags are dishwasher-, microwave- and freezer-safe for all of your storage needs. These babies are even oven-safe up to 400 degrees! They are great for sealing up sandwiches in a lunchbox, cooking packet dinners, storing leftovers and much more. No single-use plastic necessary!

Buy it: Keep A Breast Limited Edition Reusable Silicone Storage Bags (Set of 3), $33.99