These Frozen Fruit & Yogurt Bites Are Like a Healthy & More Delicious Take on Dippin' Dots

When I first tried Wyman's new Just Fruit & Greek Yogurt Bites that combine bite-sized pieces of flavorful fruit and yogurt, I was instantly reminded of Dippin' Dots. You know those tiny frozen balls of rainbow ice cream that you only ever see being sold in theme parks or malls? Anyway, these are WAY better. With four different flavor options, one being a dairy-free option that skips the yogurt and uses banana "nice" cream in its place, these tasty bites make for a healthy snack any time of the day.

Ingredients & Nutrition

The ingredients in these cups are simple—fruit, yogurt (or banana), vanilla extract and a little sugar. Each serving has between 40 to 45 calories, 8 to 11 grams of carbs and 1 to 2 grams of fiber. The little bit of added sugar that's in each cup (3 to 4 grams) is much lower than what you'd find in other frozen treats and not something to worry about if you're only have one serving.

4 boxes of Wyman's Just Fruit and Yogurt Bites Credit: Getty Images

Where You Can Buy Them

These healthy frozen fruit cups are currently available in BJ's Wholesale Clubs, Market Basket and Hannaford supermarkets, and will soon be available in Harris Teeter (October 2019) and Shaw's (November 2019). They're continuing to meet with retailers and hoping distribution will continue to expand. If your grocery store doesn't carry these, you can make a request with the manager to have them stocked in your local store or wait patiently and cross your fingers.

The Flavors

These frozen fruit cups are a fun and delicious addition to your freezer with their 4 tasty flavor combos.

wymans fruit bites Credit: Getty Images

Wild Blueberry

Wild blueberries are what Wyman's is known for, so you'll notice that 3 out of the 4 flavors contain blueberries. Wild blueberries are smaller than the big juicy blueberries you'd find in the store—they contain less water which means that quintessential blueberry flavor is more intense. Plus, the smaller wild berries match the size of the yogurt bites making these tasty cups basically nature's version of Dippin' Dots.

Raspberries and Strawberries

A classic berries and cream combination, the flavor of this creamy, fruity treat will satisfy your sweet tooth craving but with a lot less added sugar than actual berries and ice cream.

Blueberry & Strawberry with Banana "Nice" Cream

This variety (pictured above) uses pureed bananas in place of the Greek yogurt to keep this variety dairy free. Paired up with wild blueberries and sweet strawberry bites, this flavor combo is a sure crowd pleaser.

Blueberry & Mango