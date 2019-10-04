6 Delicious Menus for However You Do Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is about getting together and enjoying the company of those you love, reflecting on the year (almost) in the rear view mirror. However, we get that in food-focused holidays, it can get stressful. Not to worry—we have so many Thanksgiving dinner ideas, we made six menus to accommodate everyone at your table: a traditional menu, one for vegetarians, one for Friendsgiving, one for vegans, one with a little spice and an over-the-top one for going all out. No matter who you are, we have a Thanksgiving menu for you. Mix and match or make a whole menu. We've also included wine pairings to enjoy with your Thanksgiving meal. For more ideas, browse all of our Healthy Thanksgiving Recipes.