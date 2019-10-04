6 Delicious Menus for However You Do Thanksgiving
From a vegetarian Thanksgiving to Friendsgiving, we have menus for everyone—plus wine pairings to drink with your feast.
Thanksgiving is about getting together and enjoying the company of those you love, reflecting on the year (almost) in the rear view mirror. However, we get that in food-focused holidays, it can get stressful. Not to worry—we have so many Thanksgiving dinner ideas, we made six menus to accommodate everyone at your table: a traditional menu, one for vegetarians, one for Friendsgiving, one for vegans, one with a little spice and an over-the-top one for going all out. No matter who you are, we have a Thanksgiving menu for you. Mix and match or make a whole menu. We've also included wine pairings to enjoy with your Thanksgiving meal. For more ideas, browse all of our Healthy Thanksgiving Recipes.
1 Traditional Thanksgiving Menu
It is tough to beat a traditional Thanksgiving meal. For this reason, we have this modern Thanksgiving menu with the tried-and-true classic flavors. These recipes will make your holiday delicious, nutritious and memorable.
Herb-Roasted Turkey with Herbed Pan Gravy
Green Beans with Pistachios & Orange
2 Vegetarian Thanksgiving Menu
Not into the turkey on Turkey Day? That's fine with us. We have created this vegetarian Thanksgiving menu that holds the meat but spares no flavor. You may even make a few carnivores jealous.
Baked Brie with Spiced Nuts & Caramel Sauce
Wild Rice–Stuffed Acorn Squash
Mixed Greens with Preserved Lemon Dressing & Feta
Creamy Green Beans & Mushrooms
Chocolate Hazelnut Tart (EatingWell Magazine November 2021)
3 Friendsgiving Menu
Yes, it is possible to have a low-lift Thanksgiving with your friends. These simplified Friendsgiving recipes will save you time so you can focus on enjoying your night with your second family. With flavor combinations like this your friends will be seriously impressed.
Chile-Spiced Delicata Squash Crostini (EatingWell Magazine November 2021)
Spatchcock Turkey with Sage & Thyme
Turkey Stock & Gravy (EatingWell Magazine November 2021)
Green Beans with Gremolata & Pine Nuts (EatingWell Magazine November 2021)
Sage Cornbread Dressing (EatingWell Magazine November 2021)
Angel Biscuits (EatingWell Magazine November 2021)
Buttermilk Cranberry Swirl Pie (EatingWell Magazine November 2021)
Pear Upside-Down Cake (EatingWell Magazine November 2021)
4 Over the Top
There's no better time to go all out than your holiday feast. Here's an over-the-top menu to help you take it up a notch.
Smoked Trout Spread (EatingWell Magazine November 2021)
Roast Turkey with White Wine Gravy (EatingWell Magazine November 2021)
Lemony Brussels Sprout Slaw (EatingWell Magazine November 2021)
Sausage & Cranberry Whole-Wheat Stuffing (EatingWell Magazine November 2021)
Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes with White Pepper (EatingWell Magazine November 2021)
Melting Sweet Potatoes with Maple Butter
Cranberry Sauce with Chile & Ponzu (EatingWell Magazine November 2021)
Custard Apple Pie with Saffron & Cardamom (EatingWell Magazine November 2021)
Coconut-Rum Pumpkin Pie (EatingWell Magazine November 2021)
5 Vegan Thanksgiving Menu
What do vegans eat on Thanksgiving, you may ask? Well, we have answers... and it's good news to all the plant-based people out there. This vegan Thanksgiving menu is decadent, savory and satiating. Check out our menu and wine pairing suggestions below:
Roasted Honeynut Squash with Spicy Agrodolce
Roasted Savoy Cabbage with Orange Vinaigrette
6 A Little Bit of Spice
Kick your Thanksgiving menu up a notch with a little heat from red chile peppers.
Butternut Squash & Caramelized Onion Dip
Red Chile-Citrus Glazed Roast Turkey & Pan Sauce
Regardless of your dietary restrictions (or lack there of), Thanksgiving should be enjoyable and grounding. These Thanksgiving menu ideas with wine pairings will let you focus on the quality time. From the meat eaters to the herbivores in your life, everyone will be impressed with these Thanksgiving dinner ideas.
5 Wines to Pair with Your Thanksgiving Feast
2020 Bisson Glera Vino Frizzante Prosecco, Veneto, Italy ($17). Start the meal with a pop! This lightly fizzy wine has notes of green apple and toasted almond.
2019 Bonny Doon Vineyard, Le Cigare Blanc, Central Coast, CA ($22). Pour this medium-bodied white with vegetable-forward menus.
2019 Clos des Rocs En Près Forêt Mâcon- Loché, Burgundy, France ($27). The citrus undertones of this chardonnay cuts through rich dishes.
2019 Clos La Coutale Malbec, Cahors, France ($17). This crowd-pleasing red won't overwhelm vegetable dishes and holds it own with turkey and gravy.
2018 Land of Saints Cabernet Sauvignon, Santa Ynez Valley, CA ($25). Lighter than many California cabs, you can sip this peppery wine from turkey through dessert.
