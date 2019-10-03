ThePrep: Mid-Week Meal Prep Means Easy Fall Dinners All Week Long

Do you meal prep mid-week? These easy fall dinners will show you why you should.

Our column, ThePrep, has everything you'll need to make meal planning and meal prep as easy as can be. Sign up here to get a meal plan delivered to your inbox every Saturday!

Some Sundays I'm too busy enjoying the day to be in the kitchen prepping (sound familiar?!) I already know this Sunday will be one of those days, so I made a game plan to do some simple meal prep during the week to help me get this week's fall dinners on the table fast. The trick to keeping these dinners as close to 30-minutes as possible? Mid-week meal prep.

Your Meal Plan

Cheesy Spinach-&-Artichoke Stuffed Spaghetti Squash

The star of this week's menu is the Roasted Butternut Squash Salad with Burrata—quite possibly the most delicious fall salad ever, with caramelized cumin-spiced butternut squash, the creamiest burrata and a just-sweet-enough pomegranate dressing. I got to taste this mouthwatering salad when the Test Kitchen was developing the recipe back in the summer and have been in love ever since, so I'm beyond excited to share it with you! This and the other dinners on this week's menu deliver those seasonal flavor combos we love (Apples and cheddar! Maple and mustard! Butternut and anything!) and the convenience we need to actually get healthy dinners on the table night after night.

Double the quinoa recipe, so you'll have enough for Tuesday's dinner. To save time, use prechopped broccoli florets and cook the salmon and broccoli at the same time.

Turn this side salad into an entree for 4 by simply dishing out a double portion and adding sliced chicken on top. Save 2 chicken thighs for Wednesday's dinner.

The pork chop recipe requires just 10 minutes of hands-on work, so as dinner cooks, peel and chop the butternut squash for Wednesday and chop a large bunch of kale for Friday.

Save time by buying pomegranate seeds (arils), sold in a plastic tub in the produce section of the store.

We're making shopping easier with a list of all the ingredients you need to make this week's meals. You can print it out or just keep it on your phone for when you hit the store.

Big-Batch Breakfast

5456321.jpg

I need all the recipe ideas I can get to use up the bags of apples I picked last weekend. Make a batch of these sweet and savory egg cups on Sunday to have for breakfast this week.

Share a photo of these tasty egg cups on Instagram using the hashtag #ThePrep!

Treat Yourself

Bourbon Hot Cocoa

Bourbon and hot chocolate? Say no more.

Get the recipe: Bourbon Hot Cocoa