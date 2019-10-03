We're Seriously Obsessed with These Flavored Cauliflower Dips

Cauliflower has found it's way into what seems like every kind of food product on the market, from cauliflower pizza crust to cauliflower gnocchi and even cauliflower flour that takes the place of regular flour in baked recipes. Some ideas we skip, others we like and some we just can't get enough of—like these Good Foods plant-based cauliflower dips.

Ingredients & Nutrition

These delicious creamy dips are made from cauliflower, nuts, herbs, spices and other additions that give each of their 5 flavors—Queso, Buffalo, Cilantro, Avocado Pesto and Tzatziki—their distinct characteristics. They're all gluten-free and vegan and because they use cauliflower as the base, the carbs and calories are low. The dips have between 30 and 50 calories, 130 to 210mg of sodium, 0g saturated fat and just 2 to 3g of carbs per serving.

Where to Buy Them

These plant-based dips are a convenient addition to your dinner table or party platter and can be found in national grocery store chains like Target, Aldi, Sprouts, Food Lion, SEG and Weiss for $4.99 per tub. Look for the colorful packaging the next time you're at the store to try them out for yourself.

The Flavors

If you look at the packaging, they don't market themselves as being made from cauliflower, which is probably to avoid people instantly writing them off as too healthy or assuming they all just taste like cauliflower—and we get that. As much as we love healthy eating and cauliflower alike, if we're craving a creamy zesty dip for chips, veggie sticks or buffalo wings, "cauliflower" isn't the first thing that comes to mind. But trust us, it works here. We were super surprised to dig in and realize that these dips didn't taste like cauliflower in the slightest but instead their delicious target flavors. Here's exactly what we thought about each flavor, plus our top favorite out of the five.

Plant-based Buffalo Dip Credit: Good Foods

Buffalo-Style Dip

We have quite a few buffalo lovers in the building and they all agreed this dip would satisfy the craving. The buffalo flavor comes through with a subtle spicy kick. For the people who like a little more spice with their buffalo, we'd suggest mixing in extra hot sauce. Carrot and celery sticks would be easy dippers, and a little blue cheese crumbled on top for those who aren't vegan would be a nice addition.

plant based avocado pesto dip Credit: Good Foods

Avocado Pesto Dip

The creamiest combo of avocado and pesto, this dip is kind of like a herby guacamole—and we're here for it. Add it to a pasta salad in place of jarred pesto or use as a sandwich spread for an alternative to mayo. If you're looking for a low-carb meal all-around, use this dip in place of the homemade avocado pesto in our Zucchini Noodles with Avocado Pesto & Shrimp recipe.

plant based queso styledip Credit: Good Foods

Queso Flavor Dip

This one was hands down the crowd favorite (yes, even though it's vegan queso—they knocked it out of the park!). The creamy queso-like consistency and the spot on flavor kept us going back for more. We even tried heating a little bit of it up in the microwave and were surprised to see how it held it's form and—quite frankly—was even more delicious. Pair this vegan queso with crunchy salty tortilla chips and if you want to dress it up, add some chopped pickled jalapenos, scallions and cilantro on top.

Plant-based Creamy Cilantro Dip Credit: Good Foods

Creamy Cilantro Dip

This fresh-tasting dip was a hit with the cilantro lovers in our group but with some people wanted even more of that cilantro flavor to shine through. Even so, we could see this creamy cilantro dip as the perfect topper for tacos or as the cooling dip for spicy chicken wing.

plant based tzatziki dip Credit: Good Foods

Tzatziki-Style Dip