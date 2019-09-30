Dietitians Share What They Eat for Breakfast Every Day

Recipe pictured: Avocado Egg Salad Sandwiches

You've probably heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. But that's a pretty big title to hold, so why exactly is breakfast so invaluable?

First, eating breakfast kick-starts your metabolism for the day. Skipping breakfast tells your body that it needs to conserve calories and, in turn, your metabolism will dial back its burn rate. Second, research shows that people who eat breakfast are more likely to meet their daily fiber and fruit and veggie serving goals (which can help you stay healthier and live longer). And third, people who eat breakfast typically have healthier BMIs than those who skip breakfast. So, for your waistline, breakfast may be more helpful than you realize.

Now that you know breakfast is worth your while, what is it that people who teach us about nutrition eat for breakfast? We interviewed a handful of dietitians to see if they walk the walk, or are more of the "do as I say, not as I do" kind. Here's what dietitians eat for breakfast:

A refrigerated protein bar and fruit

More mornings than not, I eat my breakfast on the go, which is why I've started to lean heavily on refrigerated protein bars. Go-to's for me are Perfect Bar or OHi Superfood Bar. If I'm on the hungrier side, I'll pair my bar with fruit (for some extra fiber). Or if I need some extra staying power for a busy morning, I'll pair it with a hard-boiled egg.

Jones Dairy Farm Sausage, Eggs and Berries

I recently stumbled upon this gem of a brand and I've really been enjoying their patties and links for breakfast (or even breakfast for dinner). You won't find any artificial ingredients in their all-natural family recipe for breakfast sausages and other pork products. I love adding this flavor-packed side of protein to eggs and berries for a fresh and easy breakfast.

—Shannon A. Garcia, MDS, RD, of KISS in the Kitchen Blog

Homemade Egg Salad on Dave's Killer Bread

Each week, I hard boil six Carol's Pasture-Raised eggs and eat them throughout the week. One my favorite ways to eat them is in egg salad (one egg, grainy mustard, Sriracha, avocado mayo, salt and pepper) with sliced cucumbers on a slice of Dave's Killer bread.

—Katie Andrews, MS, RDN, of Wellness by Katie

Wheaties, Pumpkin Seeds and Honey

As a busy dad and entrepreneur, it's pretty often that the "fast and fresh model" with food needs to be my go-to. I enjoy the combo of Wheaties, pumpkin seeds, milk and honey because it offers all of the needed macro and micronutrients (like folic acid) merely coming from a cup of Wheaties—and can be prepared in under 5 minutes, which is perfect for me and any other busy dads.

—Dezi Abeyta, RDN, an online nutrition coach and Dad nutrition expert at Foodtalk Nutrition LLC and a paid partner with General Mills.

Nutrition experts are also (like you) usually feeding others, too. Here's what dietitians feed their families:

PB&J on a Kidfresh Homestyle Waffle

Thanks to the homestyle waffle's 8 grams of protein, 3 grams of fiber and the peanut butter sandwiched between (look for one that doesn't have any sugar added), this breakfast is super protein-rich and will keep kids full and satisfied until lunchtime. A little swipe of jam or jelly for natural sweetness goes a long way. Plus, they'll never know they are having butternut squash (hidden in the waffle) for breakfast! This one also is a winner for brown-bag lunches.

—Keri Glassman, MS, RD, of Nutritious Life and nutritionist for Kidfresh

Overnight French Toast Bake

Breakfast is my favorite meal of the day, but it also can also be the most rushed. Make-ahead recipes like my Mixed Berry Overnight French Toast Bake never disappoint the family and make busy mornings feel less rushed. Gluten-free bread, an abundance of berries and eggs make this dish nutritious and delicious, plus it's so easy to put together in just a few minutes before soaking overnight in the fridge.

—Shannon A. Garcia, MDS, RD, of KISS in the Kitchen Blog

Salmon & Avocado Toast

Another go-to of mine—that my kids love too, so it's a win-win—is smoked salmon and avocado on a slice of Dave's Killer bread. Between the bread and the salmon, we all get a double boost of those heart- and brain-healthy omega-3s. Plus, we have an amazing Jewish deli in town that hand slices the salmon!

—Katie Andrews, MS, RDN, of Wellness by Katie

Deconstructed Cereal Parfait

When we have a leisurely morning, this is one of my daughter's and my favorite go-to's. We dip Kix cereal, blueberries and cashews into yogurt. I'm big on creating lasting food memories with my little girl. The "deconstructed parfait" is enjoyable and unique, but also provides a lot of key micronutrients responsible for her growth. Plus, it allows us to play with our food a little bit so that we're boosting our positive skills around food.