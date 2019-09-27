High-Protein Vegan Diet Meal Plan

Lose weight the healthy way with this 7-day high-protein vegan meal plan.

If you're vegan or considering trying a vegan diet, you've probably had people ask, "But how will you get enough protein?" The reality is that it's fairly simple to get plenty of protein on a vegan diet with all the plant-based protein options out there, like tofu, beans, lentils and high-protein whole grains, like quinoa. Incorporating a wide variety of these vegan proteins throughout the day ensures you're getting all the protein you need.

Whether your motivation to eat more plant-based meals is ethically or environmentally based (or both), a vegan diet also has plenty of health benefits. In fact, research shows that people who eat a vegan diet have lower rates of heart disease, likely due to decreased intake of animal fat and a higher-fiber diet. Whether you're a full-time vegan or looking to dabble, this 7-day high-protein vegan meal plan ensures that you will get plenty of protein to help you stay full and satisfied throughout the day. For weight loss, we capped this plan at 1,200 calories a day to promote a weight loss of 1 to 2 pounds per week, with modifications to increase the calories to 1,500 or 2,000 calories a day depending on your needs.

High-Protein Vegan Foods:

Many of these vegan protein foods are also high in fiber, include healthy fats and have plenty of other important nutrients to make for a balanced diet.

Beans: Whether you prefer black beans, kidney beans, chickpeas or another variety, this healthy protein provides about 15 grams of protein per cup.

Lentils: This high-fiber legume provides 18 grams of protein per cup.

Tofu: High in protein and calcium, 1 cup of tofu packs in 20 grams of protein.

Edamame: Easy and convenient, 1 cup of edamame provides 17 grams of protein.

Spinach: This low-calorie vegetable provides 5 grams of protein per cup.

Quinoa: Containing all the essential amino acids, ½ cup cooked quinoa has 4 grams of protein.

Tempeh: Made from fermented soybeans, tempeh provides 33 grams of protein per cup.

Seitan: Made from wheat gluten, a ½-cup serving of seitan packs in 45 grams of protein.

Nuts: A ¼-cup portion of nuts, like almonds, has about 7 grams of protein.

Nut butter: High in healthy fats, 2 tablespoons provides 7 grams of protein.

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:

For a high-protein vegan breakfast, we love our Vegan Freezer Breakfast Burritos because they're great for busy mornings and pack in 15 grams of protein per serving. Prep these burritos to have for breakfast throughout the week. Make a serving of the Blueberry Almond Chia Pudding cups to have for breakfast on Day 2. Prep Vegan Kale Caesar Salad with Tofu Croutons to have for a high-protein vegan lunch on Days 2 through 5.

Day 1

Thai Tofu & Vegetable Curry with Zucchini Noodles

Breakfast (281 calories, 11 g protein)

1 whole-wheat English muffin

1 1/2 Tbsp. almond butter

A.M. Snack (154 calories, 5 g protein)

20 unsalted dry-roasted almonds

Lunch (325 calories, 18 g protein)

1 serving Green Salad with Edamame & Beets

P.M. Snack (32 calories, 1 g protein)

1/2 cup raspberries

Dinner (428 calories, 16 g protein)

1 serving Thai Tofu & Vegetable Curry with Zucchini Noodles

Daily Totals: 1,220 calories, 51 g protein, 87 g carbohydrate, 31 g fiber, 81 g fat, 25 g saturated fat, 1,496 mg sodium

To make it 1,500 calories: Add 1 medium apple to breakfast, increase to 1/3 cup almonds at A.M. snack, and add 5 walnut halves to P.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 medium apple to breakfast, increase to 1/3 cup almonds at A.M. snack and add 1 large pear, add White Bean & Avocado Toast to lunch, and add 1/3 cup walnut halves to P.M. snack.

Day 2

Vegan Mushroom Stroganoff

Breakfast (229 calories, 6 g protein)

1 serving Blueberry Almond Chia Pudding

A.M. Snack (150 calories, 12 g protein)

3/4 cup edamame in pods

Lunch (400 calories, 20 g protein)

1 serving Vegan Kale Caesar Salad with Tofu Croutons

P.M. Snack (16 calories, 1 g protein)

1 cup sliced cucumber

Pinch of salt & pepper

Dinner (430 calories, 12 g protein)

1 serving Vegan Mushroom Stroganoff

Daily Totals: 1,225 calories, 51 g protein, 122 g carbohydrate, 35 g fiber, 61 g fat, 9 g saturated fat, 1,016 mg sodium

To make it 1,500 calories: Increase to 1 cup edamame at A.M. snack and add 1 serving White Bean & Avocado Toast to lunch.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 whole-wheat English muffin with 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast, add 1 apple to A.M. snack, add 1 serving White Bean & Avocado Toast to lunch, and add 1/4 cup hummus to P.M. snack.

Day 3

6683927.jpg

Breakfast (329 calories, 15 g protein)

1 serving Vegan Freezer Breakfast Burritos

A.M. Snack (21 calories, 1 g protein)

1/3 cup raspberries

Lunch (400 calories, 20 g protein)

1 serving Vegan Kale Caesar Salad with Tofu Croutons

P.M. Snack (100 calories, 8 g protein)

1/2 cup edamame in pods

Dinner (364 calories, 12 g protein)

1 serving Vegan Beet Burgers with Sweet Chili Slaw

Meal-Prep Tip: Prepare 1 serving of Blueberry Almond Chia Pudding to have for breakfast tomorrow.

Daily Totals: 1,214 calories, 56 g protein, 132 g carbohydrate, 30 g fiber, 53 g fat, 7 g saturated fat, 1,845 mg sodium

To make it 1,500 calories: Add 1/3 cup unsalted dry-roasted almonds to A.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 1/3 cup unsalted dry-roasted almonds to A.M. snack, add 1 serving White Bean & Avocado Toast to lunch, and increase to 1 1/2 cups edamame in pods and add 1 small apple to P.M. snack.

Day 4

Beefless Vegan Tacos

Breakfast (229 calories, 6 g protein)

1 serving Blueberry Almond Chia Pudding

A.M. Snack (200 calories, 16 g protein)

1 cup edamame in pods

Lunch (400 calories, 20 g protein)

1 serving Vegan Kale Caesar Salad with Tofu Croutons

P.M. Snack (35 calories, 1 g protein)

1 clementine

Dinner (360 calories, 17 g protein)

1 serving Beefless Vegan Tacos

Daily Totals: 1,224 calories, 59 g protein, 109 g carbohydrate, 36 g fiber, 66 g fat, 8 g saturated fat, 1,184 mg sodium

To make it 1,500 calories: Add 1/3 cup unsalted dry-roasted almonds to P.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 whole-wheat English muffin with 1 1/2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast, add 1/3 cup walnut halves to A.M. snack, and add 1/3 cup unsalted dry-roasted almonds to P.M. snack.

Day 5

6349105.jpg

Breakfast (291 calories, 11 g protein)

1 whole-wheat English muffin

1 1/2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter

A.M. Snack (62 calories, 2 g protein)

1 cup blackberries

Lunch (400 calories, 20 g protein)

1 serving Vegan Kale Caesar Salad with Tofu Croutons

P.M. Snack (100 calories, 8 g protein)

1/2 cup edamame in pods

Dinner (345 calories, 13 g protein)

1 serving Curried Sweet Potato & Peanut Soup

Meal-Prep Tip: Reserve 2 servings of Curried Sweet Potato & Peanut Soup to have for lunch on Days 6 and 7.

Daily Totals: 1,198 calories, 54 g protein, 111 g carbohydrate, 34 g fiber, 64 g fat, 11 g saturated fat, 1,367 mg sodium

To make it 1,500 calories: Add 1 pear to breakfast and increase to 1 1/2 cups edamame in pods at P.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 pear to breakfast, add 1/3 cup unsalted dry-roasted almonds to A.M. snack, increase to 1 1/2 cups edamame in pods at P.M. snack, and add 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.

Day 6

Vegan White Bean Chili

Breakfast (329 calories, 15 g protein)

1 serving Vegan Freezer Breakfast Burritos

A.M. Snack (132 calories, 11 g protein)

2/3 cup edamame in pods

Lunch (345 calories, 13 g protein)

1 serving Curried Sweet Potato & Peanut Soup

P.M. Snack (29 calories, 1 g protein)

1 cup sliced bell pepper

Dinner (388 calories, 11 g protein)

1 serving Vegan White Bean Chili

2 cups mixed greens

1 serving Olive Orange Vinaigrette

Daily Totals: 1,223 calories, 51 g protein, 140 g carbohydrate, 34 g fiber, 55 g fat, 9 g saturated fat, 2,006 mg sodium

To make it 1,500 calories: Add 1/3 cup unsalted dry-roasted almonds to P.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 apple to breakfast, increase to 1 1/2 cup edamame in pods at A.M. snack, add 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast to lunch, and add 1/3 cup unsalted dry-roasted almonds to P.M. snack.

Day 7

Vegan Freezer Breakfast Burritos

Breakfast (329 calories, 15 g protein)

1 serving Vegan Freezer Breakfast Burritos

A.M. Snack (100 calories, 8 g protein)

1/2 cup edamame in pods

Lunch (345 calories, 13 g protein)

1 serving Curried Sweet Potato & Peanut Soup

P.M. Snack (16 calories, 1 g protein)

1 cup sliced cucumber

Pinch of salt & pepper

Dinner (427 calories, 14 g protein)

1 serving Grilled Cauliflower Steaks with Almond Pesto & Butter Beans

Daily Totals: 1,217 calories, 50 g protein, 131 g carbohydrate, 31 g protein, 60 g fat, 9 g saturated fat, 2,099 mg sodium

To make it 1,500 calories: Increase to 1 1/2 cup edamame in pods at A.M. snack and add 3 Tbsp. hummus to P.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 apple to breakfast, increase to 1 1/2 cups edamame in pods at A.M. snack, add 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast to lunch, add 3 Tbsp. hummus to P.M. snack, and add 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.

