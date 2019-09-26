ThePrep: The Veggie-Packed Fall Dinners I Make Again & Again

I'll let all the 5-star reviews on these veggie-packed fall recipes do the talking.

With Halloween on the horizon, I'll certainly enjoy plenty of treats this month—especially Caramel Apple Pops—as you should too! But I'm also making an extra effort all month long to eat more of the seasonal fall produce, like butternut squash, kale, sweet potatoes and Brussels sprouts. They're at their tastiest and cheapest when in season, and really don't need too much messing with to taste great. Since winter veggies don't go bad as quickly as summer and spring veg, I always buy extra when I see stuff on sale. For the first week of my veggie-packed month, I pulled together some of our most popular fall recipes, which also happen to feature the fall produce I'm planning to prioritize.

Your Meal Plan

Fun fact: I used to hate Brussels sprouts—until I had the Paprika Chicken Thighs with Brussels Sprouts that are on the menu this week. That recipe seriously changed me and now I'm eating Brussels sprouts all sorts of ways—raw in salads, sautéed with bacon and don't even get me started on Garlic-Parmesan Roasted Brussels Sprouts ?. Most of the veg-heavy recipes for this week come together in 40 minutes or less, with Sunday's dinner taking a little longer but being totally worth it—the 28 five-star reviews can confirm. The most time-consuming part of these recipes is prepping all the veg, so look for pre-prepped options at your grocery store, such as cubed butternut squash and precut cauliflower florets, to cut down on the total time it takes to get these dinners on the table. Or save money by buying them whole and prepping them ahead on Sunday.

What to Prep Ahead

Chop the kale, cabbage and carrots for Tuesday's salad and refrigerate in an airtight container. Wait to prep the broccoli—it tends to get a little stinky the longer it sits after chopping.

For Wednesday's sheet-pan dinner, trim and cut Brussels sprouts. Refrigerate in an airtight container.

As you prep the veggies for Sunday's dinner, peel and chop an extra sweet potato and refrigerate to use in Thursday's grain bowls.

We're making shopping easier with a list of all the ingredients you need to make this week's meals. You can print it out, or just keep it on your phone when you hit the store. Get the shopping list here.

Meal-Prep Lunch

Trader Joe's + meal prep = this 10-minute lunch you're bound to love. See how to make this and two other high-protein lunches using shortcut ingredients from Trader Joe's here.

Get the Recipe: Thai-Style Chopped Salad with Sriracha Tofu

Treat Yourself

Basically a hand-held apple pie that's lightly fried and dredged in a cinnamon-sugar mix. Need I say more?

Get the recipe: Fried Apple Pie Rolls