We Tried All the Pumpkin Beers We Could Find—Here Are the 2 Worth Buying

From craft to domestic, we tried our luck in finding the best pumpkin beer of the season.

Forget pumpkin spice lattes! Pumpkin brews are the new fall drink, and we are ready to dive head-first into this trend. But to spare your hard-earned beer money, we tested out all the pumpkin beers we could find to make sure you only drink the very best ones.

Between several grocery stores and a local beer shop, we found nine different pumpkin beers to try. The flavors of these beers really ran the gamut—from a faint hint of pumpkin in the Blue Moon Harvest Ale (which we could easily drink all year long) to the full-throttle pumpkin pie taste in Trader Joe's Howling Gourds (an extremely divisive pick). Two of the beers we tried, however, were unanimous favorites that we'd all drink again.

Whole Hog Pumpkin Ale

This is the pumpkin spice latte of beers, but we are here for it! We loved the fall spices in this pumpkin ale and found it well balanced, compared to some of the other varieties we tried. Whole Hog uses real pumpkin, natural cinnamon and nutmeg in this beer, and it certainly shows. This may not be the seasonal beer of choice for the true craft beer aficionados, but this is the 2018 Great American Beer Festival's top pick for pumpkin beers, so you can know you're at least getting a respectable option.

Whole Hog Pumpkin Ale is 7% ABV and is only available until Halloween, so stock up while you can!

New Belgium Voodoo Ranger Atomic Pumpkin

Voodoo Ranger Atomic Pumpkin really puts the spice in pumpkin spice beer. Now that we know that this brew is made with habanero peppers and Saigon cinnamon, it all makes sense. We loved that this beer was "harvesty and cinnamon-forward" as one of our staff members so eloquently said. You got the gist of it being a pumpkin spice beer without it tasting like liquid pumpkin pie.