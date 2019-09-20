ThePrep: I'm Pulling Out My Slow-Cooker for This Week's Easy Dinners.

Our column, ThePrep, has everything you'll need to make meal planning and meal prep as easy as can be. Sign up here to get a meal plan delivered to your inbox every Saturday!

As much as I love cooking, I don't love spending my whole night doing it. I'm forever trying to find shortcuts to spend as little time as possible on meals but still have them be as healthy and delicious as ever. Enter the slow cooker. Coming home to dinner already done, leftovers for lunch and maybe even some extra servings to freeze for another meal down the road—that's what meal-prep dreams are made of!

Your Meal Plan

Smoky Slow-Cooker Black Beans with Collard Greens

Cozy fall dishes are perfect for a slow cooker, so get ready for comforting bowls of soup, creamy beans and tender falling-off-the-bone meat. I like to prep these types of recipes the night before, so all I have to do in the morning is turn on the slow cooker. For the nights we're not using the slow cooker this week, I'm keeping things easy by having you make two Roasted Chickens at the beginning of the week to use in different dinners. Yes, you read that right—chickens, plural. Because in my opinion, the best part of roasting a chicken is having plenty of leftovers.

Monday: Slow-Cooker Vegetable Soup with warm baguette with olive oil

Thursday: Classic Chicken Soup (Using leftover chicken saves 20 minutes!)

We're making shopping easier with a list of all the ingredients you need to make this week's meals. You can print it out, or just keep it on your phone when you hit the store. Get the shopping list here.

Big-Batch Snacks

peanut butter energy balls

Peanut butter and chocolate might just be the best flavor combination there is, so you better believe these five-ingredient energy balls are as delicious as they sound. With oats, peanut butter, honey, chocolate chips and coconut (an added bonus!), these healthy snacks can be prepped ahead to have all week long.

Get the Recipe: Peanut-Butter Energy Balls

Treat Yourself

4019179.jpg

Your slow cooker is putting in some serious time this week and it doesn't have to stop at dinner. This seasonal sipper is what I'll be making on Saturday for a family get-together.

Get the recipe: Slow-Cooker Hot Cider with Brandy