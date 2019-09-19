10 New Fall Products Coming to Lidl This Month

If you haven't heard of Lidl yet, you're going to want to find one ASAP. The German-based grocer is actually a big rival to Aldi, as it also sells amazing, high-quality groceries at budget prices. The food retailer opened their first U.S. location in 2017 and now has locations all along the East Coast (you can find the nearest one to you, here.) Our sister brand, Food & Wine, even dubbed them the #3 Best Supermarket in the U.S. last fall.

We were impressed to see Lidl's new grocery items for fall, especially since many of them were *much* more creative than the standard pumpkin spice-flavored coffee or baking mix. From kombucha to pasta sauce, we found 10 healthy and delicious fall items you need to add to your next grocery list!

Butternut Squash Pasta Sauce

jar of Butternut Squash Pasta Sauce Credit: Lidl

This creamy, cozy sauce is the ultimate weeknight dinner savior. It may look like another jar of marinara sauce, but it's loaded with butternut squash and other veggies, along with a little butter for a sauce that tastes more indulgent than it really is. All you need is pasta and you have a dinner the whole family will love!

Sweet Potato Popped Chips

Pumpkin Spice Popped Chips with Sweet Potato Credit: Lidl

If you're a fan of those air-popped chips for healthier snacking, you're in for a real treat. Lidl now offers bags of their Popped Chips with sweet potato in two festive flavors—Pumpkin Spice and Maple Pecan. Yum! Plus, unlike many other pumpkin spice-flavored snacks, everything in this bag is all-natural. Best part: you can find these for just $1.69.

Organic Autumn Harvest Kombucha

bottle of Autumn Harvest Kombucha Credit: Lidl

We've loved sipping on kombucha all summer long, and Lidl's newest flavor helps us bring this fizzy, fermented drink into the next season. This Autumn Harvest variety has apple, cinnamon, vanilla and clove for one cozy and delicious sipper. It would also make a fantastic base for a bourbon or whiskey cocktail. It's also only $1.99 per bottle, which is the best deal on kombucha we've ever seen.

Roasted Eggplant Pasta Sauce

jar of Roasted Eggplant Pasta Sauce Credit: Lidl

This is another delicious pasta sauce option from Lidl for a simple weeknight dinner. We love this option because it's lower in sodium than many of the other brands on the market and is void of added sugars. We can't wait to pair it with a chickpea- or lentil-based pasta for a truly nourishing meal. Snag a bottle today for just $2.49.

Pumpkin Spice Popcorn

bag of Pumpkin Spice Popcorn Credit: Lidl

This is one of the most exciting options on the list, as you can feel great about enjoying this autumnal snack. This popcorn only has two grams of sugar, three grams of protein and a whopping four grams of fiber for a filling midday pick-me-up. (It's also the perfect accompaniment for all your scary movie marathons coming up!) At just $1.49 per bag, we have a feeling this about to become our new favorite seasonal snack.

Pumpkin Seed Tortilla Chips

Pumpkin Seed Tortilla Chips with sea salt Credit: Lidl

Pumpkin seeds are a seriously nutritious food—they are actually the best food source of magnesium out there. Here, Lidl ups the nutritional value of standard tortilla chips with all the crunch you already love. Pair this with our Butternut Squash Queso Fundido for the ultimate fall treat. Pick up a bag for just $1.99 today.

Pumpkin Spice Tea

Pumpkin Spice Black Tea - box of 20 tea bags Credit: Lidl

While the PSL makes for a fun, occasional treat, this pumpkin spice tea is something you can feel good about drinking all day. Loaded with anti-inflammatory goodies like ginger and cinnamon, this tea is the perfect afternoon pick-me-up at just $1.69 per box.

Pumpkin Bratwurst

Pumpkin Uncured Bratwurst Credit: Lidl

Get a taste of the grocer's German roots with this delicious bratwurst—just in time for Oktoberfest! This stuff is the real deal, straight from Germany, so you know it's good. Pair with a side of veggies and one of their imported German beers for a delicious meal. A pack of four nitrate- and nitrite-free brats costs just $3.99.

Organic Apple Cider Vinegar Detox with Honey, Cinnamon and Lemon

Honey Lemon & Cinnamon Apple Cider Vinegar Drink Credit: Lidl

This may just look like a standard container of apple cider vinegar, but it's loaded with organic honey, cinnamon and lemon for a surprisingly tasty drink. While we're not quite convinced about the "detox" benefits, the vinegar-based beverage also contains "the mother," which means you at least get to reap some gut-boosting probiotics. Snag a 32-ounce bottle today for $3.99.

Pumpkin Spice Almonds

Pumpkin Spice Almonds Credit: Lidl

Almonds are a favorite snack of ours, since they contain heart-healthy fats, fiber, protein and vitamins for total nourishment. We can't wait to try a bag of these pumpkin-spiced almonds for a sweet-and-salty treat. Just make sure to note this item isn't dairy-free, in case you are lactose intolerant or follow a vegan diet. Each 12-ounce back is just $4.89 (a total steal for flavored nuts).

Pumpkin Spice Ground Coffee

Pumpkin Spice Medium Roast Ground Coffee Credit: Lidl