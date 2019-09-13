Great News, Tea Drinkers: Regular Consumption Can Improve Brain Health and Prevent Dementia

Featured Recipe: Matcha Green Tea Latte

The health benefits of tea have started to become a hot topic in the Western world, since research shows it can aid in weight loss, help prevent chronic diseases and even reduce stress. No, we're not talking about those detox teas you see former Bachelor contestants post about on Instagram, but rather the green, oolong, herbal and black teas that have been around for centuries. New research shows that regularly sipping one of these could help keep your brain young and healthy.

A recent study out of the National University of Singapore found regular tea-drinkers—those who drink tea four or more times a week—had better organized brain regions than those who drank tea three or fewer times per week. This means they were more likely to experience strong cognitive function and be better protected against dementia and other neurodegenerative conditions. Not only does tea show to help keep your skin young, but it may be keeping your brain young, too!

The authors of this study say theirs is the first of its kind to show regular tea consumption has a positive effect on brain structure and suggests it also has a positive impact on one's risk for age-related cognitive decline.

"Take the analogy of road traffic as an example—consider brain regions as destinations, while the connections between brain regions are roads," says Lei Feng, Ph.D., M.D., one of the study's lead authors. "When a road system is better organised, the movement of vehicles and passengers is more efficient and uses less resources. Similarly, when the connections between brain regions are more structured, information processing can be performed more efficiently."