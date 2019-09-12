These Are Aldi's Best Healthy Products, According to Customers

Aldi is a favorite grocery store of ours because they have high-quality products at fantastic prices. The German-based grocer has developed a cult-like following over the years, and the company holds an annual Fan Favorites survey to discover Aldi's best-loved products.This year's awards had 23 categories—from alcohol to vegetarian/vegan options—and we have the whole list of winners!

Aldi storefront with Aldi Fan Favorites Credit: Sean Gallup (Getty Images) / Aldi

We can't wait to try a lot of these products, and some of them have already become staples in our own homes. Aldi is making it even easier to find them in stores by placing blue heart-shaped "Fan Favorites" logos on these winning grocery items. Check out the healthy food and beverage winners, below:

1. Kids: Happy Farms String Cheese

Happy Farms brand String Cheese - low-moisture part-skim mozzarella cheese Credit: Aldi

You don't have to be a kid to love string cheese, but it's the perfect portable (read: mess-free) snack for kiddos on the go. This cheese is made with part-skim mozzarella for creaminess and a boost of calcium.

2. Pantry staple: Simply Nature Organic Chicken Broth or Low-Sodium Chicken Broth

Simply Nature brand Chicken Broth in a box Credit: Aldi

We're big fans of Aldi's Simply Nature line, since it's an affordable way to shop for high-quality organic products. We also love that this line offers a low-sodium option for those watching their salt intake.

3. Cooking/baking staple: Simply Nature Organic Spices

small jar of Organic garlic powder Credit: Aldi

Aldi has a great spice selection, and it's so nice to be able to find organic spices for a good price. We always stock up on our grocery runs!

4. Fruit: Strawberries

2 hands holding bundle of strawberries

Aldi has a good selection of produce, and they often pair up with local farmers to bring you the freshest veggies and fruit in town. Both their conventional and organic strawberries are a fan favorite, so be sure to stock up while you can on this delicious summer berry.

5. Deli: Never Any! Oven Roasted Turkey or Uncured Black Forest Ham

Never Any! brand packaged oven roasted turkey breast and uncured black forest ham Credit: Aldi

Never Any! Is a popular line of meats at Aldi, since all of these products are made without antibiotics, animal by-products, added hormones, added steroids or salt. These Roasted Turkey and Uncured Black Forest Ham slices are ones you can feel good about sliding into your child's sandwich or layering on top of a lunch salad.

6. Dip or spread: Simply Nature Organic Hummus

Simply Nature brand Organic packaged Hummus Credit: Aldi

Aldi has fantastic hummus, and if you haven't tried it yet, you're seriously missing out! Our favorite Simply Nature line has a selection of several different hummus varieties, but the original shows to be the fan favorite here.

7. Vegetable: Simply Nature Organic Spring Mix

large box of organic spring mix salad mix Credit: Aldi

Organic greens can be so expensive and often go bad before you get to the bottom of the bag or box. Fans love Aldi's organic spring mix, which is always offered at a great price.

8. Breakfast: L'oven Fresh Everything Bagel

bag of 6 pre-sliced everything bagels

The Everything Bagels from Aldi's L'oven bakery line are so popular they have now made a bread version. While these bagels do have a pretty impressive 9 grams of protein, be sure to watch out for sodium content—there's 470mg per bagel.

9. Sweet treat: Moser Roth Premium Chocolate

Moser Roth Dark Chocolate Bar

Moser Roth is a German chocolate line that Aldi sells in stores, and it is delicious! We are big fans of their dark chocolate bars, whether for baking or a healthy indulgence. You'll definitely want to add this one to your cart for all the holiday baking coming up this season.

10. Condiment or sauce: Specially Selected Gourmet Vinaigrette Dressings

Greek salad dressing bottle Credit: Aldi

Aldi's Specially Selected line sells 10 different kinds of salad dressing that Aldi superfans go crazy for. There is even a whole Reddit thread dedicated to the House dressing. And with varieties like Tahini Goddess and Roasted Garlic Balsamic Vinaigrette, we can tell why Aldi shoppers love them.

11. Alcohol: Winking Owl Moscato

Winking Owl brand white wine Credit: Aldi

We must say, we were pretty surprised to see a moscato get top honors here, but we are definitely adding it to our list of Aldi wines to try. Moscato is a fruity, sweet wine and this winner from Aldi has flavors of white citrus, apricot and peach. It pairs well with light cheeses, spicy foods and your favorite desserts.

12. Cheese: Happy Farms Preferred Specialty Shreds

Swiss Gruyere Shredded Cheese in a bag Credit: Aldi

While Aldi has a great selection of gourmet cheeses, customers just can't get enough of their shredded options! Gouda and Swiss & Gruyere were the top picks here, and are a great way to have specialty cheeses on hand without paying a lot.

13. Meat: Appleton Farms Thick Sliced Flavored Bacon

Appleton packaged bacon Credit: Aldi

Aldi shoppers are here for some hearty, thick-sliced bacon and we are, too. It comes in four different varieties—Hickory Smoked, Maple, Pepperwood and Applewood. Just be aware this product does contain nitrates and a little bit of added sugar.

14. Seafood: Fremont Fish Market Jumbo EZ Peel Raw Shrimp

Frozen Raw Shrimp in a bag Credit: Aldi

Buying frozen meat and seafood is a great way to save money at Aldi. Aldi shoppers love these tail-on shrimp that are already deveined and peeled to save prep time in the kitchen. Plus, they are all-natural and contain zero preservatives or chemicals.

15. Beverage: PurAqua Belle Vie Sparkling Flavored Water

PurAqua Belle Vie Sparkling Water - box of Grapefruit flavored canned beverages Credit: Aldi

Like the salad dressings, there's also a Reddit thread dedicated to the cult-like following behind Aldi's private label sparkling water. Not only are they delicious, but they come in five great flavors. You can find them in Grapefruit, Berry, Lemon, Lime and Pomegranate.

16. Grab and go: Park Street Deli Hummus Mini Cups

6 mini cups of Classic Hummus in a box Credit: Aldi

Aldi has a great hummus selection, and these grab-and-go hummus cups are perfect for long days at the office or keeping your kids fed between school and practice. You can find these packs in Classic and Roasted Red Pepper Varieties.

17. Vegetarian/vegan: Earth Grown Veggie Burgers

Earth Grown brand vegan veggie burgers in a box Credit: Aldi

This is a fan favorite of ours over at EatingWell, too! We love that this vegan burger is actually made with vegetables, whole grains and legumes instead of ingredients we can't pronounce. At just 90 calories per patty, these burgers have 3 grams of fiber and 5 grams of protein to give you a tasty nutrition boost.

18. Gluten-free: liveGfree Gluten Free Multiseed Crackers

Live Gfree brand Gluten Free Rosemary & Olive Oil Multiseed Snack Crackers Credit: Aldi