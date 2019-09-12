These Are Aldi's Best Healthy Products, According to Customers
Aldi is a favorite grocery store of ours because they have high-quality products at fantastic prices. The German-based grocer has developed a cult-like following over the years, and the company holds an annual Fan Favorites survey to discover Aldi's best-loved products.This year's awards had 23 categories—from alcohol to vegetarian/vegan options—and we have the whole list of winners!
We can't wait to try a lot of these products, and some of them have already become staples in our own homes. Aldi is making it even easier to find them in stores by placing blue heart-shaped "Fan Favorites" logos on these winning grocery items. Check out the healthy food and beverage winners, below:
1. Kids: Happy Farms String Cheese
You don't have to be a kid to love string cheese, but it's the perfect portable (read: mess-free) snack for kiddos on the go. This cheese is made with part-skim mozzarella for creaminess and a boost of calcium.
2. Pantry staple: Simply Nature Organic Chicken Broth or Low-Sodium Chicken Broth
We're big fans of Aldi's Simply Nature line, since it's an affordable way to shop for high-quality organic products. We also love that this line offers a low-sodium option for those watching their salt intake.
3. Cooking/baking staple: Simply Nature Organic Spices
Aldi has a great spice selection, and it's so nice to be able to find organic spices for a good price. We always stock up on our grocery runs!
4. Fruit: Strawberries
Aldi has a good selection of produce, and they often pair up with local farmers to bring you the freshest veggies and fruit in town. Both their conventional and organic strawberries are a fan favorite, so be sure to stock up while you can on this delicious summer berry.
5. Deli: Never Any! Oven Roasted Turkey or Uncured Black Forest Ham
Never Any! Is a popular line of meats at Aldi, since all of these products are made without antibiotics, animal by-products, added hormones, added steroids or salt. These Roasted Turkey and Uncured Black Forest Ham slices are ones you can feel good about sliding into your child's sandwich or layering on top of a lunch salad.
6. Dip or spread: Simply Nature Organic Hummus
Aldi has fantastic hummus, and if you haven't tried it yet, you're seriously missing out! Our favorite Simply Nature line has a selection of several different hummus varieties, but the original shows to be the fan favorite here.
7. Vegetable: Simply Nature Organic Spring Mix
Organic greens can be so expensive and often go bad before you get to the bottom of the bag or box. Fans love Aldi's organic spring mix, which is always offered at a great price.
8. Breakfast: L'oven Fresh Everything Bagel
The Everything Bagels from Aldi's L'oven bakery line are so popular they have now made a bread version. While these bagels do have a pretty impressive 9 grams of protein, be sure to watch out for sodium content—there's 470mg per bagel.
9. Sweet treat: Moser Roth Premium Chocolate
Moser Roth is a German chocolate line that Aldi sells in stores, and it is delicious! We are big fans of their dark chocolate bars, whether for baking or a healthy indulgence. You'll definitely want to add this one to your cart for all the holiday baking coming up this season.
10. Condiment or sauce: Specially Selected Gourmet Vinaigrette Dressings
Aldi's Specially Selected line sells 10 different kinds of salad dressing that Aldi superfans go crazy for. There is even a whole Reddit thread dedicated to the House dressing. And with varieties like Tahini Goddess and Roasted Garlic Balsamic Vinaigrette, we can tell why Aldi shoppers love them.
11. Alcohol: Winking Owl Moscato
We must say, we were pretty surprised to see a moscato get top honors here, but we are definitely adding it to our list of Aldi wines to try. Moscato is a fruity, sweet wine and this winner from Aldi has flavors of white citrus, apricot and peach. It pairs well with light cheeses, spicy foods and your favorite desserts.
12. Cheese: Happy Farms Preferred Specialty Shreds
While Aldi has a great selection of gourmet cheeses, customers just can't get enough of their shredded options! Gouda and Swiss & Gruyere were the top picks here, and are a great way to have specialty cheeses on hand without paying a lot.
13. Meat: Appleton Farms Thick Sliced Flavored Bacon
Aldi shoppers are here for some hearty, thick-sliced bacon and we are, too. It comes in four different varieties—Hickory Smoked, Maple, Pepperwood and Applewood. Just be aware this product does contain nitrates and a little bit of added sugar.
14. Seafood: Fremont Fish Market Jumbo EZ Peel Raw Shrimp
Buying frozen meat and seafood is a great way to save money at Aldi. Aldi shoppers love these tail-on shrimp that are already deveined and peeled to save prep time in the kitchen. Plus, they are all-natural and contain zero preservatives or chemicals.
15. Beverage: PurAqua Belle Vie Sparkling Flavored Water
Like the salad dressings, there's also a Reddit thread dedicated to the cult-like following behind Aldi's private label sparkling water. Not only are they delicious, but they come in five great flavors. You can find them in Grapefruit, Berry, Lemon, Lime and Pomegranate.
16. Grab and go: Park Street Deli Hummus Mini Cups
Aldi has a great hummus selection, and these grab-and-go hummus cups are perfect for long days at the office or keeping your kids fed between school and practice. You can find these packs in Classic and Roasted Red Pepper Varieties.
17. Vegetarian/vegan: Earth Grown Veggie Burgers
This is a fan favorite of ours over at EatingWell, too! We love that this vegan burger is actually made with vegetables, whole grains and legumes instead of ingredients we can't pronounce. At just 90 calories per patty, these burgers have 3 grams of fiber and 5 grams of protein to give you a tasty nutrition boost.
18. Gluten-free: liveGfree Gluten Free Multiseed Crackers
Nut and seed crackers have become a hot item at the grocery store, but they can cost you a pretty penny. Luckily, Aldi's LiveGFree line, a gluten-free line of snacks and specialty foods, makes some pretty delicious seed crackers for any budget.