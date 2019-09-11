The best flavors of fall come together in this healthy 7-day Mediterranean diet meal plan.

Fall brings cooler temperatures and with them a whole different crop of delicious fruits and vegetables to enjoy. The Mediterranean diet makes it easy to enjoy these foods, with its plant-forward principles and focus on keeping things simple and delicious. By incorporating more seasonal fall foods in your diet, like butternut squash, apples and kale, in addition to the other healthy food groups the Mediterranean diet recommends—hearty whole grains, lean protein, healthy fats and omega-3-rich foods like salmon—you'll not only eat deliciously but will also decrease your risk for chronic diseases like diabetes, heart disease and even certain cancers. What's more, you may also lose some weight, as the high fiber content of these healthy foods help to keep you feeling fuller for longer after meals.

This 7-day Mediterranean diet meal plan for fall features the best flavors of the season, packaged up in easy-to-follow recipes you crave this time of year—think hearty curry, creamy soups and cheesy casseroles. The base meal plan is set at 1,200 calories to help you lose a healthy 1 to 2 pounds per week, but we've called out ways to bump it up to 1,500 or 2,000 calories if weight loss isn't what you're aiming for. Give this 7-day meal plan a try, then check out our other meal plans, like this 30-Day Mediterranean Diet Meal Plan.

Not in the right season? See our Mediterranean Diet Meal Plan for Summer

Mediterranean Diet Foods List for Fall

Here are some of the healthy seasonal foods we included in this meal plan, plus other healthy foods for you to aim to eat more of this fall.

Apples

Figs

Pears

Brussels sprouts

Kale

Cabbage

Carrots

Cauliflower

Eggplant

Shallots

Potatoes & sweet potatoes

Pumpkin

Winter squash—acorn, butternut and spaghetti

Almonds

Walnuts

Brown rice

Barley

Oats

Chickpeas

White beans

Salmon

Tuna

Turkey

Chicken

Mediterranean Diet Meal Plan for Fall: 1,200 Calories

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:

Meal-prep the Greek Meatball Mezze Bowls recipe to have for lunches. Prep 2 servings of the Pumpkin Overnight Oats to have on Days 1 and 3. Refrigerate until ready to eat. Bake a batch of the Maple Granola to have throughout the week.

Day 1

3879367.jpg

Fall produce packs big nutrition. The pumpkin used in this morning's breakfast is loaded with filling fiber and a healthy dose of vitamin A, a powerful antioxidant. If you've got leftover pumpkin, don't toss it! Instead, measure the amount left and place it in a freezer bag. Label the bag, including the amount, press out the air and store flat in the freezer. You'll be able to break off pieces of it when you need it for your next batch of overnight oats, pancakes or muffins!

Breakfast (218 calories)

1 serving Pumpkin Overnight Oats

A.M. Snack (101 calories)

1 medium pear

Lunch (375 calories)

1 serving Mediterranean Tuna-Spinach Salad

P.M. Snack (108 calories)

1/2 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

2 dried figs

Dinner (391 calories)

1 serving Chickpea Curry with 1 serving Easy Brown Rice

Make it a 1,500-calorie day: Add 2 dried figs to breakfast. Add 1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to A.M. snack. Add 1 cup blackberries to P.M. snack.

Make it a 2,000-calorie day: Add all additions from the 1,500-calorie day plus the following: Add 1 cup 2% milk to breakfast. Add 1 clementine to lunch. Add 1/4 cup chopped walnuts to P.M. snack. Increase to 2 servings of Easy Brown Rice at dinner.

Day 2

5147291.jpg

Today's lunch is something you'll be able to enjoy for several days. By meal-prepping it ahead of time over the weekend, you can just grab it from the fridge and go on those busy weekday mornings. Adding chickpeas to the meal adds a little more filling fiber and protein to help keep you going until snack time.

Breakfast (220 calories)

¾ cup bran flakes + 1 cup 2% fat milk

A.M. Snack (35 calories)

1 clementine

Lunch (444 calories)

1 serving Greek Meatball Mezze Bowl + ¼ cup rinsed chickpeas

P.M. Snack (75 calories)

3 medium carrots, cut into strips

Dinner (447 calories)

1 serving Roasted Salmon with Smoky Chickpeas & Greens

Make it a 1,500-calorie day: Add a clementine to breakfast. Add 3 Tbsp. dry-roasted unsalted almonds to A.M. snack. Add 3 Tbsp. hummus to P.M. snack.

Make it a 2,000-calorie day: Add all additions from the 1,500-calorie day plus the following: Add ½ cup bran flakes to breakfast. Add ½ cup 2% fat milk to breakfast. Increase to 1/3 cup almonds at A.M. snack and add 1 medium banana. Add 1 medium baked sweet potato to dinner and top with 2 Tbsp. plain low-fat Greek yogurt and 2 Tbsp. crumbled feta cheese.

Day 3

Greek Meatball Mezze Bowls

Hummus makes the world go round! Or does it just seem that way? We love fiber-rich, flavorful hummus for more than just dipping. Check out how we crust chicken with it on Day 7. It's also an amazing substitute for salad dressing—simply thin it with a little water or lemon juice and it's ready for drizzling!

Breakfast (218 calories)

1 serving Pumpkin Overnight Oats

A.M. Snack (95 calories)

1 medium apple

Lunch (444 calories)

1 serving Greek Meatball Mezze Bowl + ¼ cup rinsed chickpeas

P.M. Snack (99 calories)

3/4 cup sliced red bell pepper + 3 Tbsp. hummus

Dinner (338 calories)

1 serving Chipotle-Lime Cauliflower Tacos + 2 Tbsp. guacamole

Make it a 1,500-calorie day: Add 3 dried figs to breakfast. Add 1½ Tbsp. almond butter to A.M. snack. Add 1 cup grapes to lunch.

Make it a 2,000-calorie day: Add all additions from the 1,500-calorie day plus the following: Add ½ cup 2% milk to breakfast. Add an additional ½ Tbsp. almond butter to A.M. snack. Add ¼ cup more chickpeas to lunch. Add a ¼ cup almonds to P.M. snack. Add an additional Chipotle-Lime Cauliflower Taco to dinner.

Day 4

Butternut Squash Soup

Scared to make your own granola? Don't be! This recipe for Maple Granola is easy and it can be prepped a whole week in advance. Not that you'll be able to wait that long! We love it paired with fruit and milk. And remember, frozen, unsweetened fruit is just as nourishing and delicious as fresh. So head to the freezer section and try everything from frozen cherries to frozen mango.

Breakfast (312 calories)

1 serving Maple Granola + ½ cup 2% milk + 1 medium banana, sliced

A.M. Snack (62 calories)

2 cups air-popped popcorn

Lunch (444 calories)

1 serving Greek Meatball Mezze Bowl + ¼ cup rinsed chickpeas

P.M. Snack (101 calories)

1 medium pear

Dinner (303 calories)

1 serving Roasted Butternut Squash Soup. Serve with 2 cups mixed greens and 1 serving Maple-Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Meal-Prep Tip: Save a serving of the Roasted Butternut Squash Soup to have for lunch on Day 6.

Make it a 1,500-calorie day: Add 2 Tbsp. packed raisins to the granola at breakfast. Add 1 cup grapes to A.M. snack. Add a 1-oz. part-skim mozzarella cheese stick to P.M. snack.

Make it a 2,000-calorie day: Add all additions from the 1,500-calorie day plus the following: Add an additional serving of Maple Granola at breakfast. Add an additional ½ cup 2% milk to breakfast. Add 1½ oz. whole-grain crackers to A.M. snack. Add an additional ½ serving of Roasted Butternut Squash Soup to dinner.

Day 5

EatingWell's Eggplant Parmesan

Hard-boiled eggs equal instant nutrition! But they are definitely something that should be prepped at least the night before. And don't go to all of the trouble of boiling water for just one egg. If you've got a large family or even if you just want a great snack to keep on hand, go ahead and make more. They'll safely keep in your fridge for up to 1 week.

Breakfast (230 calories)

1 serving Egg Salad Avocado Toast

A.M. Snack (105 calories)

1 medium banana

Lunch (444 calories)

1 serving Greek Meatball Mezze Bowl + ¼ cup rinsed chickpeas

P.M. Snack (77 calories)

1 medium apple

Dinner (365 calories)

1 serving Eggplant Parmesan + ½ cup cooked whole-wheat penne + 2 cups baby spinach + 1 Tbsp. Maple-Balsamic Vinaigrette

Make it a 1,500-calorie day: Add 1 clementine to breakfast. Add 1 5.3-oz. container of plain, low-fat Greek yogurt to A.M. snack. Add 1½ Tbsp. almond butter to P.M. snack.

Make it a 2,000-calorie day: Add all additions from the 1,500-calorie day plus the following: Add an additional clementine to breakfast. Add 1 cup 2% milk to breakfast. Add 1 serving Maple Granola to A.M. snack. Add 2/3 cup grapes to lunch. Add ½ Tbsp. almond butter to P.M. snack. Add ½ cup more penne to dinner.

Day 6

Mediterranean ravioli

Leftovers make for amazing lunches! In today's lunch we're reusing the delicious Roasted Butternut Squash Soup you had for dinner on Day 4. The next time you make this soup, double up the recipe and stash extra in the freezer to keep on hand for healthy meals down the road.

Breakfast (325 calories)

¾ cup bran flakes + 1 cup 2% milk + 1 medium banana, sliced

A.M. Snack (70 calories)

2 clementines

Lunch (265 calories)

1 serving leftover Roasted Butternut Squash Soup + ¼ cup rinsed chickpeas

1 5.3-oz. container nonfat plain Greek yogurt topped with 1 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

P.M. Snack (80 calories)

½ cup sliced red bell pepper + 2 Tbsp. hummus

Dinner (484 calories)

1 serving Mediterranean Ravioli with Artichokes & Olives + 1 cup halved cherry tomatoes + ¼ cup fresh basil + 1 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar

Make it a 1,500-calorie day: Add 2 Tbsp. packed raisins to the bran cereal at breakfast. Add 1/4 cup almonds to A.M. snack.

Make it a 2,000-calorie day: Add all additions from the 1,500-calorie day plus the following: Add an additional ½ cup bran flakes to breakfast. Add 2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts to breakfast. Add ½ cup sliced bell pepper to P.M. snack. Add 2 Tbsp. hummus to P.M. snack. Add 2 oz. whole-wheat baguette to dinner. Add 1 cup diced pineapple to dinner.

Day 7

hummus-chicken

Talk about handy: Canned tuna makes meal prep easy! Loaded with protein, it's also a super-satisfying addition to lunch. We love this Tuna, White Bean & Dill Salad because it only takes 30 minutes to prep and doesn't require any cooking.

Breakfast (312 calories)

1 serving Maple Granola + ½ cup 2% milk + 1 medium banana, sliced

A.M. Snack (84 calories)

1 small pear

Lunch (396 calories)

1 serving Tuna, White Bean & Dill Salad + 5 (or about 1 oz.) whole-grain crackers

P.M. Snack (8 calories)

½ cup sliced cucumber

Dinner (412 calories)

Make it a 1,500-calorie day: Add ½ banana and 2 Tbsp. packed raisins to the granola at breakfast. Add 3 cups popcorn to A.M snack. Add 1 4-inch whole-wheat pita to P.M. snack.