How to Turn a Simple Baked Potato into a Healthy & Delicious Dinner

Follow this easy formula for transforming a plain old potato into a exciting and unique dinner.

Whether you make it a DIY buffet or top them all before serving, stuffed potatoes are an easy dinner the whole family will adore. Our easy formula will help you make a meal out of a simple spud, complete with a healthy protein source, extra veggies, a flavorful sauce and fun garnishes to top it all off. Mix and match your favorite toppings or choose from one of our tasty combos below.

The Formula

First, you'll need a baked potato. Learn how to make baked potatoes here, from baking in an oven or "baking" in your air fryer, microwave and more. Once you have your potatoes, top each one with a sauce, vegetables, protein and garnishes and serve while still warm. Check out our favorite ingredients to use below.

Sauce

For the sauce, you'll want to use 1/2 cup per 4 potatoes.

Pesto

Fresh salsa

Barbecue sauce

Simmer sauce

Sour cream

Mayonnaise

Marinara sauce

Hummus

Cheese sauce

Vegetables

For the vegetables, you'll want to add 1-2 cups per 4 potatoes.

Sautéed greens or mushrooms

Sliced avocado or onion

Chopped cooked broccoli or cauliflower

Diced tomatoes or bell peppers

Shredded lettuce

Protein

4 large eggs, cooked as desired

one 15-ounce can beans, rinsed

8 ounces cooked pork or chicken

8 ounces cooked ground beef

4 ounces smoked salmon

4 ounces sliced cooked sausage

Garnish

For the garnishes, you'll want to add 4 teaspoons per 4 potatoes.

Crumbled cooked bacon

Chopped pickled jalapeños

Shredded cheese

Chopped fresh herbs

Chopped olives

The Combos

You could top a potato with just about anything and it'll be delicious. Here are some of our favorite go-to combinations for easy and delicious meals.

Stuffed Sweet Potato with Salsa & Beans

stuffed potato with salsa and avocado

Get the recipe: Stuffed Potatoes with Salsa & Beans

Fresh salsa + avocado + pinto beans + pickled jalapeños

Taco night meets baked potato night with these loaded baked potatoes with salsa, beans and avocado. This easy, healthy family dinner comes together with just 10 minutes of active time, so you can make it on even the busiest of weeknights. This recipe is just as delicious with russet potatoes or sweet potatoes.

Stuffed Baked Potatoes with Pesto & Eggs

baked potato stuffed with spinach eggs and bacon

Get the recipe: Stuffed Baked Potatoes with Pesto & Eggs

Pesto + spinach + fried egg + bacon

Top baked potatoes with fried eggs, pesto, spinach and bacon for a loaded baked potato that's perfect for an easy dinner or hearty brunch. Omit the bacon for a vegetarian version that's just as delicious.

Chicken Curry Stuffed Sweet Potatoes

chicken curry stuffed sweet potato

Get the recipe: Chicken Curry Stuffed Sweet Potatoes

Madras curry sauce + cauliflower + chicken + cilantro

Use convenience ingredients, like cooked chicken (leftover or from the deli section of your grocery store) and store-bought curry sauce to whip up these easy loaded baked potatoes. We call for cauliflower in this recipe, but feel free to sub in whatever veggies you have on hand for a quick and easy dinner. You can also swap the sweet potatoes for russets.

Smoked Salmon Stuffed Baked Potatoes

smoked salmon stuffed potato

Get the recipe: Smoked Salmon Stuffed Baked Potatoes

Sour cream + tomato + onion + smoked salmon + chives

Step aside, bacon—these loaded baked potatoes are stuffed with smoked salmon, sour cream and chives for a fresh take on this comfort-food staple, and an easy healthy dinner. This combo would also make for a fun twist on your weekend brunch.

Cheeseburger Stuffed Baked Potatoes

bbq baked potato with pork and broccoli

Get the recipe: Cheeseburger Stuffed Baked Potatoes

Mayonnaise + lettuce + tomato + onion + ground beef + Colby Jack cheese

Skip the bun and serve all of your favorite cheeseburger ingredients—beef, cheese, tomatoes, red onions and lettuce—with baked potatoes for a hearty and easy dinner recipe that kids and adults will love. Feel free to swap out the ground beef for ground turkey or tofu crumbles.

BBQ Baked Potatoes with Pork & Broccoli

bbq baked potato with pork and broccoli

Get the recipe: BBQ Baked Potatoes with Pork & Broccoli

Barbecue sauce + broccoli + shredded pork + Cheddar cheese