12 Delicious Pumpkin Products Coming to Whole Foods in September

While we've been anxiously awaiting Trader Joe's to bring back their Pumpkin Ravioli and Pumpkin Joe Joe's, Whole Foods Market has been stocking their shelves with some pretty amazing fall foods and beverages themselves. From coffee to snacks to mouthwatering sweet treats, there are a dozen seasonal items we are adding to our fall grocery lists ASAP. Check out our top picks, a mix of pumpkin treats and healthy options, below:

1. 365 Organic Pumpkin Pie Spice

pumpkin pie spice in a jar Credit: Whole Foods

No fall spice rack is complete without the blend that started it all—pumpkin pie spice. In case you didn't know, pumpkin pie spice is a mix of ground cinnamon, allspice, cloves, ginger and nutmeg which create the iconic flavor we know and love in our lattes and muffins this time of year.

2. 365 Organic Pumpkin Coffee Pods

pumpkin spice k-cups Credit: Whole Foods

Mornings just got a whole lot better with these festive K-Cup capsules. We're big fans of Whole Foods' private label coffee and are thrilled this seasonal flavor is back in stock to power us through long days at the office.

3. 365 Pumpkin Spice Whipped Topping

bottle of 365 brand Pumpkin Spice Whipped Topping Credit: Whole Foods

For those of you who can't get enough of pumpkin spice, this is right up your alley. Swirl this sweet and spicy whipped cream on top of your favorite homemade PSL recipe, pumpkin pie, hot cocoa or even on top of fresh fruit for a healthy fall treat. We're definitely putting this bad boy on our Thanksgiving table this year. There's also less than one gram of sugar in each two tablespoon serving.

4. 365 Pumpkin Spice Latte Popcorn

pumpkin spice popcorn Credit: Whole Foods

We are all for this salty, spicy and sweet snack from Whole Foods and can't wait to get a hands on a bag. This flavored popcorn will make a perfect edition for Harry Potter movie marathons and watching Hocus Pocus for the 500th time. One serving gets you two whole cups of this popcorn, plus a little fiber and protein boost—three grams each—now that's what we call balance.

5. 365 Organic Pumpkin Ground Coffee

pumpkin spice bagged coffee Credit: Whole Foods

There's nothing like hearing the coffee maker work its magic to wake us up on early mornings, and Whole Foods' pumpkin-flavored coffee is about to make things even better. Your whole house will smell amazing, and your taste buds will be pretty happy, too.

6. 365 Organic Pumpkin & Sage Farro Pilaf

365 brand Organic Pumpkin & Sage Farro Pilaf

We can't wait to try this boxed whole grain blend for so many reasons. First of all, this is a nice break from all the sweet pumpkin products, and we love combining this fall gourd with sage in savory dishes. Also, this product seems super versatile. We can picture serving this as a side on its own, using it in a warm salad or adding some protein and roasted Brussels sprouts for a full meal. While it is a little high in sodium for a side dish (620mg per serving), it offers a nice protein and fiber boost to help keep you full.

7. Whole Foods Market Pumpkin Cardamom Pasta Sauce

pumpkin cardamom jarred pasta sauce Credit: Whole Foods

Move over, marinara! Pumpkin is coming for our tomato sauce, and we are ready and willing to try this. Whole Foods Market's organic pumpkin pasta sauce is sure to be a great base for soups, Alfredos, curries and so much more.

8. 365 Spiced Pumpkin Pancake & Waffle Mix

pumpkin spice pancake and waffle mix Credit: Whole Foods

Nothing beats a fluffy stack of pancakes (or a glorious crispy waffle) on lazy weekend mornings, and we're definitely swapping our standard pancake mix for this festive option the next few months. This pumpkin and waffle mix is a little lower in sugar than some of the varieties we've seen out there (only six grams of added sugar), and it offers six grams of protein even before you add your toppings. Walnuts or cottage cheese will give your breakfast an additional protein boost.

9. 365 Pumpkin Cheesecake Sandwich Cremes

365 brand Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake sandwich cookies Credit: Whole Foods

How could we not include this in our list of pumpkin products we are most excited about? While these shouldn't exactly become your go-to snack for the next three months, these perfectly portioned cookies are a great treat. A two cookie-serving has 150 calories, 3.5 grams of saturated fat and 11 grams of sugar.

10. 365 Pumpkin Spice Applesauce

pumpkin spice apple sauce Credit: Whole Foods

Trying to get your kids (or yourself) to eat more fruits and veggies? Here's one way to do so deliciously. This spiced apple sauce is the perfect snack and would make a great baking ingredient as well. There's also no added sugar. Plus, it offers a little fiber boost to help you hit your 25 grams a day recommendation.

11. 365 Pumpkin Pie Spice Granola

Pumpkin Spice Granola Credit: Whole Foods

We love granola at all times of the year, but there's something about the fall that makes us love it even more. While we all have our favorite homemade recipes, we certainly want to give this one a shot. A generous two-thirds cup serving packs 240 calories, 3 grams of fiber, 12 grams of added sugar and 5 grams of protein. We can't wait to use this sweet and spicy granola to top yogurt, overnight oats and our Pumpkin Spice Pudding.

12. 365 Organic Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream Sandwiches

Pumpkin Pie ice cream sandwiches in a box Credit: Whole Foods