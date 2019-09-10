21 Best Pumpkin-Flavored Products Coming to Trader Joe's This Month

It's the moment we've all been waiting for—our favorite pumpkin-flavored products are returning to Trader Joe's locations nationwide for the fall season! Over the next few weeks, more and more of these fan favorites will hit store shelves, and we know just when you'll be able to find them.

In Stores Now

Pumpkin spice coffee

1. Pumpkin Spice Coffee

Trader Joe's coffee has a cult following, thanks to its high quality and low price. Now you can get one of our favorite seasonal blends to enjoy pumpkin spice coffee without the extra calories and sugar of Starbucks' PSL.

Pumpkin flavored tea

2. Pumpkin Spice Rooibos Tea

If you want to join in on the pumpkin spice festivities but steer clear from java, this is the perfect product for you. This caffeine-free herbal tea blend with fall spices, like cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves, is the perfect way to welcome in chillier mornings or cap off cozy evenings.

Pumpkin cream cheese spread

3. Pumpkin Cream Cheese

We are temporarily putting avocado toast on hiatus in order to top our favorite bread with this pumpkin cream cheese, pumpkin seeds and apple slices this season. A two-tablespoon serving has 70 calories, five grams of fat and four grams of sugar for a treat that tastes more indulgent than it really is.

Pumpkin flavored RX Bar

4. Pumpkin Spice RX Bar

We are a big fan of this product, because it's a seriously healthy way to get your pumpkin spice fix this season. This seasonal RX Bar flavor is packed with 12 grams of protein and five grams of fiber, a perfect combination to keep you full and energized through the rest of your day or recover after a workout.

Pumpkin bagels

5. Pumpkin Bagels (GF Option)

In case the Pumpkin Cream Cheese wasn't enough to satisfy your craving, spread it on one of Trader Joe's pumpkin bagels (so meta)! And as of this year, TJ's now offers a gluten-free option as well. These are already available on the West Coast and will be making there way nationwide in the coming week.

Pumpkin spice coffee

6. Single Serve Pumpkin Spice Coffee

What better way to brighten up a long day at the office than a pack of Pumpkin Spice Coffee from Trader Joe's? Be the hit of the office with this product, finally back in stores this week, that you can slip into a Keurig machine.

Coming to Stores This Week:

Pumpkin cranberry crisps

7. Pumpkin Cranberry Crisps

We don't know about you, but our minds are dreaming up an amazing fall cheese board with these babies. The crispy crackers have the perfect balance of sweet and savory to pair perfectly with your favorite dips, spreads and cheeses.

Pumpkin flavored tortilla chips

8. Pumpkin Tortilla Chips

We can't wait to stock up on these gluten-free tortilla chips for tailgating, entertaining and easy snacking on-the-go. We think these chips would be the perfect way to scoop up our Easy Black Bean Dip, Roasted-Garlic Guacamole and restaurant-style Salsa Rojo.

Trader Joes Joe Joes cookies

9. Pumpkin Joe-Joe's

Pretty much every variety of the grocer's Joe Joe's cookies are instant classics, and this flavor is surely one of them. A two cookie-serving delivers 150 calories, three grams of saturated fat and 13 grams of sugar. The good news? They're so pumpkiny and delicious they should satisfy your pumpkin craving and your sweet tooth.

Pumpkin spice granola bark

10. Organic Pumpkin Spice Granola Bark

This is one of our all-time favorite pumpkin products from Trader Joe's because it feels like a treat while still being pretty healthy. Made with whole grains, pumpkin puree, pumpkin seeds and of course, some delicious dark chocolate, one serving offers four grams of protein, two grams of fiber and 10% of our daily vitamin A needs. Not too shabby for a nighttime treat! Plus, this granola bar only has six grams of sugar, so you can feel good about satisfying your sweet tooth with it.

Pumpkin flavored cereal

11. Pumpkin O's

A handful or two of this cereal is the perfect way to spice up boring oat bran or even a bowl of overnight oats. Made with brown rice, oats and pumpkin, your kids will love this cereal even though it is healthier than many of the other sugar bombs out on the market.

Pumpkin bread

12. Organic Pumpkin Bread

This is a brand-new product, so we aren't sure yet on the nutrition information quite yet, but we can't wait to try it out nonetheless. Similar to their Vegan Banana Bread or Pancake Bread, it's sure to be an instant hit and a life-saver when last minute company comes in town this season.

Pumpkin butter jar

13. Pumpkin Butter

We've already written a love letter to this festive condiment—and already have it stocked in our local TJ's—but it should return to stores nationwide this week. We can't wait to serve this with apple slices and pretzel sticks for an after-school snack everyone will love

Pumpkin pie spice

14. Pumpkin Pie Spice

'Tis the season for baking, and we can't wait to get Trader Joe's Pumpkin Pie Spice back on our spice rack this month. We can't wait to add this delicious spice blend to our favorite Pumpkin Bread, Pumpkin Spice Pudding and Spiced Pumpkin Pie recipes.

Pumpkin bread and muffin mix

15. Pumpkin Bread & Muffin Mix (GF Options)

Both Trader Joe's standard Pumpkin Bread & Muffin Mix and their gluten-free version are coming back to store shelves before the week's end, and we can hardly wait. We're extra-big fans of their gluten-free option because one slice comes with seven grams of protein and two grams of fiber for a little more staying power than the original.

Pumpkin flavored pancake mix

16. Pumpkin Pancake & Waffle Mix (GF Options)

TJ's is also blessing us with their original and gluten-free Pumpkin Pancake & Waffle Mixes this week, and we can't wait to upgrade our slow Saturday mornings with an easy, festive breakfast. The gluten-free version is higher in protein and lower in sugar—7g protein and 7g sugar versus 4g protein and 10g sugar—so it's the slightly healthier option of the two.

Pumpkin bisque jar

17. Pumpkin Bisque

Trader Joe's is revamping their classic Pumpkin Butternut Squash Bisque this year and will be offering it in a glass jar instead of plastic container (yay). We're not totally sure about the nutrition yet, but be on the lookout for sodium content, as their pre-made soups and sauces tend to be high.

Pumpkin flavored ravioli package

18. Pumpkin Ravioli

TJ's Pumpkin Ravioli is another product we are most excited to have back in our lives again. It comes in a two-serving pack—perfect for date night or lunch leftovers—and is full of nutritional benefits. One serving has 10% of your daily iron and calcium needs, 15% of your daily vitamin C needs, 50% of your daily vitamin A needs, nine grams of protein and three grams of fiber. Now this is our kind of shortcut dinner.

Coming to Stores the Week of September 16

Pumpkin cider

19. Pumpkin Ale & Cider

These are two other brand spankin' new products coming to Trader Joe's this month, and we are excited to try both out. Pumpkin beers and hard ciders have grown in popularity over the last few years, and we can't wait to try TJ's versions of the two.

Pumpkin flavored almond beverage

20. Pumpkin Spice Almond Beverage

This product is a great way for vegans and those with a lactose allergy to join in on the pumpkin spice fun, too. We treat this drink like eggnog—as a fun but occasional indulgence—as it is a bit high in sugar. However, it is an excellent source of calcium, vitamin D, vitamin E and vitamin B12, so that's a major plus for those who don't consume dairy.

Ginger Brew

21. Pumpkin Pie Spiced Ginger Brew