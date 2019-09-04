Trader Joe's Released an "Everything but the Bagel" Dip—and It Only Has 60 Calories

Trader Joe's aficionados are obsessed with the store's "Everything but the Bagel" seasoning—so much so that the store started making other products with it. It's safe to say we've also jumped on the EBTB seasoning bandwagon (as evidenced by our dozens of recipes using it, like our Homemade Chicken Tenders with Everything Bagel Seasoning and Everything Bagel Avocado Toast).

And while Trader Joe's Everything But The Bagel Seasoned Smoked Salmon sounds perfect for layering on a bagel or tossing on top of a salad, we're more excited about the store's latest release: Everything but the Bagel Greek-Style Yogurt Dip.

Previously, Trader Joe's released a three ingredient EBTB Dip recipe that's perfect for making at home. Calling for a tub of sour cream, half a jar of EBTB seasoning and chives for garnishing, the homemade dip could not get any easier, but who wants to be out half a jar of EBTB seasoning after one recipe? (That stuff is precious!)

Thankfully, Trader Joe's new version is even more convenient than the homemade dip. It only has two ingredients: Greek yogurt and EBTB seasoning blend. And though you could *technically* make this at home, nothing beats the convenience of having a premade dip at your fingertips.

Best part? This dip is actually pretty healthy! Each 2-tablespoon serving has 60 calories, 5 grams of fat (3g of which are saturated), 4% DV of sodium, 2 grams of carbs, zero added sugars and 1 gram of protein.