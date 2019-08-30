You Can Winery Hop Through Napa and Sonoma in a Vintage VW Bus

Travelers from around the globe come to visit California's idyllic Wine Country each year to sample the region's best vino, indulge at Michelin-starred restaurants and bike through the picturesque countryside. However, we recently stumbled upon an experience that was a little more our speed—and in our price range—VW bus tours through Sonoma, Napa, Temecula and Healdsburg.

West Wine Tours offers day trips to three of Sonoma's best wineries—Ram's Gate, Winery Sixteen 600 and Larson Family Vineyards—accompanied by a freshly made lunch from a local chef. In classic California fashion, all lunches are gluten- and nut-free, and special dietary requests can be made beforehand.

Napa tours typically stop for tastings at Hagafen Cellars, Pestoni Family Vineyards and Paraduxx, and also come with lunch from a local chef. Each bus is accompanied by a tour guide with a thorough knowledge of California wine, which will help make the whole experience less intimidating if you don't know much about vino or the region. Wine newbies and wannabe sommeliers are all welcome!

Tour prices start at $125 per person and can be booked through AirBnB Experiences online or via app. With average reviews of 4.8 stars out of five, we have a feeling this unique experience will be well worth every penny.