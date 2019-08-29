This popular fall item from Trader Joe's has been popping up in locations across the country.

Trader Joe's Pumpkin Butter Is Back for the Season—Here's How to Use It

We don't know about you, but we sure are excited about cooler temperatures, changing leaves and all the cozy fall items coming back to Trader Joe's for the season! We love fall for so many reasons, but TJ's stellar selection of autumnal foods and beverages is definitely at the top of our list.

One of the first fall items to hit store shelves is their wildly popular Pumpkin Butter. Contrary to what it may seem, this spread contains no butter at all, and is similar to apple butter. It's made with pumpkin, sugar, honey, lemon juice and fall spices for a magically rich and decadent tasting spread—without all the calories and saturated fat. We're excited to pick up a jar of our own so we can start slathering and spooning it on just about everything this season. Here are six delicious ways to use up a jar (or 10) this fall:

French Toast

Pumpkin-Walnut Baked French Toast with Maple-Coffee Syrup-on-blue-background

Elevate your favorite french toast recipe with a dollop of warmed pumpkin butter and a drizzle of maple syrup. We'll be serving it on repeat every Saturday!

Oatmeal

5454429.jpg

Turn an otherwise boring bowl of oats into a cozy, festive dish with a little help from this rich spread. Greek yogurt adds even more creaminess to help this healthy meal taste indulgent.

Pumpkin Dip

5568772.jpg

A sweet and creamy pumpkin dip is one of our favorite easy fall recipes for entertaining or just an after-school snack everyone can get excited about. Swirling in a little pumpkin butter is sure to only make it even better. Serve with apple slices and pretzels for a healthy treat.

Pumpkin Spice Bagels

Easy Vegan Pumpkin Spice Bagels

Not only could you sneak a little pumpkin butter into this delicious vegan recipe, but you can also slather your fresh-out-of-the-oven treat with it, too. Pumpkin butter and cream cheese are a bagel's perfect match.

Soups & Stews

4784209.jpg

If you're wondering if pumpkin butter pairs well with savory dishes, it sure does! Swirl some into this comforting soup for richer texture and flavor.

Risotto

bowl of curried pumpkin and mushroom risotto

Trust us, you're not the only one whose mouth is watering. We thought this creamy, perfectly spiced dish couldn't get any better, but a spoonful or two of pumpkin butter would send our tastebuds over the moon.

Pasta

plate of vegetable pasta

Ever tried pumpkin in your alfredo sauce? What about paired with your favorite marinara? We think a little pumpkin butter adds a smooth and festive fall hit to our favorite bowl of noodles.

Chili

sweet potato and black bean chili

.