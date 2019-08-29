The Nutritionist-Approved Hack for 30-Second Pumpkin Spice Coffee

Love the classic PSL this time of year, but not all of the added sugar? Try this hack to get the flavors of fall in a cup, minus the extra calories.

Just like that, it is fall again. Coffee drinkers, you know what that means: pumpkin spice latte season. Want to enjoy the flavors of fall in a cup without the cost of hitting a coffee shop, not to mention the added sugar and calories? We tried this pumpkin spice coffee hack that takes less than one minute and can be made in the comfort of your own home.

How to Make Pumpkin Spice Coffee

If you already make brewed coffee in a coffee maker, this hack will add less than a minute to your routine. When making your coffee, just sprinkle a pumpkin pie spice blend on top of the grounds before brewing. For a ratio, we used 2 teaspoons of spice per 10 cups of coffee, but you can easily add more or less to your preference. You can buy prepared pumpkin pie spice at many grocery stores, but you can also make your own with a few familiar spices. Ever wondered what is in pumpkin pie spice? Most mixes are made of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, cloves and allspice. Try letting this coffee cool, then serving it over ice as a low-calorie, low-sugar riff on the new Starbucks Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew.

Health Benefits of Pumpkin Spice

Brewed coffee with pumpkin spice mix has only 4 calories, 0 grams of fat and 0 grams of sugar per 16-ounce cup. This makes a great alternative to the Pumpkin Spice Latte at Starbucks, which contains 380 calories, 14 grams of fat and a whopping 50 grams of sugars for the same 16 ounces (grande size). (Some are natural sugars from the milk that's used, but even a full cup of milk has only 12 grams of sugar.) Better yet, adding spices can boost the health benefits of your morning joe. Cinnamon, allspice, cloves and ginger have powerful anti-inflammatory properties that have been linked to fat loss. Regular consumption of spices may also have beneficial effects against chronic diseases that are characterized by long-term inflammation, like dementia, obesity and heart disease.

It's sure hard to resist that urge for pumpkin spice at this time of year. The good news is that you don't have to. With this coffee hack, you can enjoy the flavors of fall without the added cream and sugar (and cost). Until further notice, we will be starting our mornings with a cozy cup of homemade pumpkin spice coffee.