The Worst Foods to Prep Ahead

Meal-prep has so many benefits, from helping you save time and money to keeping you on track with a healthy diet. Meal-prep can even help you lose weight. But even if your intentions are good and all, meal-prep can take a turn for the worse if you end up trying to prep foods that are better left unprepped. Here are the foods that should never be prepped ahead (or at least not too far in advance), unless you're actively looking to waste your time and money. Plus, we've got tips on how to meal-prep the right way and easy meal-prep recipes to try.