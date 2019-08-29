Here's What Drew Barrymore Eats in a Day

Find out what the actress, producer, beauty mogul and mom of two eats to power through her day.

Whether you know her best as Elliot's adorable little sister in E.T., one of Charlie's angels or Sheila from Santa Clarita Diet, to know Drew Barrymore is to love Drew Barrymore. Although she's been a superstar for pretty much her whole life and her roster of besties includes Cameron Diaz and Gwyneth Paltrow, Barrymore is down to earth, lovable and finds her favorite role is being a mother to two daughters, Frankie and Olive.

Barrymore recently lost 25 pounds with a gut-friendly diet plan from celebrity nutritionist Kimberly Snyder, and she has stuck to many of Synder's principles to maintain her weight and stay energized through long days of filming, running her popular beauty and home lines and playing with her girls.

Breakfast

First things first, Barrymore starts her day with a big glass of lemon water. She told Grubstreet lemon water is "a great way to jump-start your body for the day." Barrymore also takes a probiotic supplement each morning.

She likes to start her day with a morning workout—whether it's barre, cardio dance or cult-favorite The Class (a boutique fitness workout that combines plyometrics and calisthenics)—and usually waits to eat until afterwards. She often opts for avocado toast with all the fixings like red pepper flakes, olive oil and sea salt. However, a weekend brunch with her daughters or gal pals is a common exception to the rule, which often includes sharing plates of eggs and fruit along with something a little more fun, like pancakes or French toast.

We think Drew and her family would love our healthier take on brunch with these Whole-Grain Buttermilk Pancakes, and she would definitely be all about our West Coast Avocado Toast post-workout.

Lunch

Barrymore's list of duties includes acting, producing, designing, running several successful businesses and trying to get her kids to soccer practice on time—which means lunch is often an afterthought. Drew usually picks up her midday meal on the run, but she strategizes to find something light and healthy like a grain bowl, sushi, veggie burrito or a salad. And when she's at home, she goes all out for beautiful Instagram-worthy meals like the one shown above.

We've heard Barrymore likes to meal prep when she can and we think this Roasted Veggie Brown Rice Buddha Bowl would be perfect to tote with her to work on the weekdays. And we just know she would turn our Pesto Pasta Salad into a flower-studded masterpiece.

Snacks

Barrymore loves to snack on light, healthy foods to help keep her cravings at bay. Some of her favorites include chips and guac, hummus and veggies or cheese with fruit and honey. She clearly shares her love for snack time with her children, too!

Dinner

Barrymore loves to cook, and her Instagram feed is littered with cooking adventures from the recipes of Giada DeLaurentiis, Food & Wine and Sakara Life. She eats completely vegan while filming to keep up her energy and get in her best shape, but she often incorporates a little chicken or fish for extra protein. Some nights she whips up salmon and veggies for dinner, and other nights orders in tacos. It's all about balance!

We think Drew would love our Roasted Salmon with Smoky Chickpeas & Greens for a seriously nourishing weeknight meal, and our Taco-Stuffed Sweet Potatoes are a lighter, easy way to do taco night in 20 minutes or less.

Favorite Comfort Foods

America's sweetheart has a huge sweet spot for Italian food—and was so relatable sharing her struggle with pizza cravings while on a diet. She also loves creamy pastas and classic American favorites like patty melts and pancakes.

Drew would just love our Prosciutto Pizza with Corn & Arugula alongside a favorite glass of wine or cocktail, and our Pimento Cheese Patty Melt is sure to hit the spot as well.

The Bottom Line

"Overall, it seems like Drew has a pretty balanced diet," says Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D. of EatingWell. "I love how she eats all foods and doesn't put a ban on things like carbs or cookies. She has a healthy approach to eating, which is great for her kids to see."

Seaver notes that she loves Barrymore has found going vegan while on set works for her, but that doesn't mean it's ideal for all of us.

"If eating vegan during filming works for Drew, then great! A vegan diet can certainly be healthy if you're being diligent about getting in the nutrients you need. It sounds like Drew is flexible enough with it that she'll add in extra protein from chicken and fish if she's needing more. That said, going vegan isn't the only way to have more energy or lose weight. A balanced diet can also do that."