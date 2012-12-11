5-Day 1,500-Calorie Diet Meal Plan for Weeknights
This easy-to-follow 5-day meal plan will add structure your weekdays to help you lose a healthy 1 to 2 pounds per week.
If you want to lose weight, following a meal plan is the simplest way to start. In this 1,500-calorie meal plan (a calorie level most people will lose weight following) five days of delicious meals and snacks are mapped out to bring structure to your weekdays and to help you lose a healthy 1 to 2 pounds per week. The dinner recipes are kept simple to make weeknight cooking easy, and the breakfast, lunch and snack options use leftovers and repeat ingredients for a realistic week of eating. The plan includes plenty of fiber and protein (a combination that research shows can help with weight loss by keeping you feeling fuller for longer), as well as a variety of fruits and vegetables, so you don't miss out on any important nutrients while cutting calories. Eat well and lose weight with this delicious five-day meal plan.
Day 1
Breakfast
- 1 slice whole-wheat bread, toasted
- 2 eggs cooked in 1 tsp. olive oil
- 2 Tbsp. pico de gallo or chunky salsa
Top toast with eggs and salsa.
- 1 medium banana
370 calories, 5 g fiber, 18 g protein
A.M. Snack
- 2 Tbsp. hummus
- 1 cup carrot sticks
- 1 oz. deli turkey "roll-up"
119 calories, 4 g fiber, 12 g protein
Lunch
- 2 3/4 cups Green Goddess Salad with Chickpeas
- 6 whole-wheat crackers
422 calories, 15 g fiber, 25 g protein
P.M. Snack
- 1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt
- 1/2 cup raspberries
- Pinch of cinnamon
Top yogurt with raspberries and cinnamon.
166 calories, 4 g fiber, 24 g protein
Dinner
- 2 cups Stetson Chopped Salad
- 2 diagonal slices baguette (1/4 inch thick), preferably whole wheat
436 calories, 8 g fiber, 11 g protein
Daily Totals: 1,512 calories, 179 g carbs, 36 g fiber, 89 g protein, 55 g fat, 1,828 mg sodium
Day 2
Breakfast
- 1 cup Coconut Overnight Oatmeal
- 1 medium plum
317 calories, 7 g fiber, 6 g protein
A.M. Snack
- 2 Tbsp. hummus
- 1 cup carrot sticks
102 calories, 5 g fiber, 4 g protein
Lunch
- 2 cups Flat-Belly Salad
390 calories, 12 g fiber, 13 g protein
P.M. Snack
- 1/2 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt
- 1/4 cup sliced strawberries
- 10 unsalted almonds
Top yogurt with strawberries and almonds.
157 calories, 2 g fiber, 14 g protein
Dinner
- 1 serving Greek Roasted Fish with Vegetables
- 1/2 cup Basic Quinoa
526 calories, 8 g fiber, 37 g protein
Meal-Prep Tip: Make an extra 2 cups cooked quinoa tonight to use in the dinner recipe on Day 3.
Daily Totals: 1,492 calories, 164 g carbs, 35 g fiber, 74 g protein, 64 g fat, 1,701 mg sodium
Day 3
Breakfast
- 2 servings Spinach & Egg Sweet Potato Toast
- 1 medium orange
310 calories, 9 g fiber, 19 g protein
A.M. Snack
- 1/2 cup pineapple chunks
- 3/4 cup 1% cottage cheese
163 calories, 1 g fiber, 21 g protein
Lunch
- 1 serving Creamy Avocado & White Bean Wrap
346 calories, 13 g fiber, 12 g protein
P.M. Snack
- 5 dried apricots
- 7 walnut halves
134 calories, 2 g fiber, 3 g protein
Dinner
- 1 serving Chipotle Chicken Quinoa Burrito Bowl
452 calories, 9 g fiber, 36 g protein
Meal-Prep Tip: Cook extra chicken tonight to have for lunch on Day 4.
Dessert
- 1 Tbsp. dark chocolate chips
- 1/2 cup raspberries
112 calories, 5 g fiber, 2 g protein
Daily Totals: 1,517 calories, 163 g carbs, 39 g fiber, 92 g protein, 62 g fat, 2,001 mg sodium
Day 4
Breakfast
- 1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt
- 1/2 cup blueberries
- 1/4 cup slivered almonds
- 1 tsp. honey
Top yogurt with blueberries, almonds and honey.
353 calories, 5 g fiber, 29 g protein
A.M. Snack
- 1 cup sliced red pepper
- 2 Tbsp. hummus
- 4 whole-wheat crackers
177 calories, 7 g fiber, 6 g protein
Lunch
- 2/3 cup Avocado Ranch Chicken Salad
- 1 slice whole-wheat bread, toasted
- 1/4 cup cherry tomatoes, chopped
Top toast with chicken salad and chopped tomatoes.
438 calories, 5 g fiber, 36 g protein
P.M. Snack
- 1 medium pear
101 calories, 6 g fiber, 1 g protein
Dinner
- 1 serving Spaghetti Squash and Meatballs
- 1 cup mixed greens dressed with 1 Tbsp. Balsamic Vinaigrette
442 calories, 8 g fiber, 25 g protein
Daily Totals: 1,511 calories, 141 g carbs, 30 g fiber, 97 g protein, 66 g fat, 1,521 mg sodium
Day 5
Breakfast
- 1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt
- 1/2 cup blueberries
- 3 Tbsp. slivered almonds
- 1 tsp. honey
Top yogurt with blueberries, almonds and honey.
313 calories, 4 g fiber, 28 g protein
A.M. Snack
- 1 medium peach
59 calories, 2 g fiber, 1 g protein
Lunch
- 1 serving Veggie & Hummus Sandwich
- 5 whole-wheat crackers
423 calories, 15 g fiber, 15 g protein
P.M. Snack
- 1 medium apple, sliced
- Pinch of ground cinnamon
- 1 Tbsp. nut butter
Sprinkle cinnamon on apple slices and dip into peanut butter
194 calories, 6 g fiber, 4 g protein
Dinner
- 1 serving Zucchini Noodles with Pesto & Chicken
- 2 diagonal slices whole-wheat baguette (1/4 inch thick), toasted and topped with 1/2 tsp. butter each
524 calories, 3 g fiber, 31 g protein
Daily Totals: 1,512 calories, 150 g carbs, 30 g fiber, 79 g protein, 74 g fat, 1,451 mg sodium
Don't Miss!