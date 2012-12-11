5-Day 1,500-Calorie Diet Meal Plan for Weeknights

This easy-to-follow 5-day meal plan will add structure your weekdays to help you lose a healthy 1 to 2 pounds per week.

December 11, 2012
If you want to lose weight, following a meal plan is the simplest way to start. In this 1,500-calorie meal plan (a calorie level most people will lose weight following) five days of delicious meals and snacks are mapped out to bring structure to your weekdays and to help you lose a healthy 1 to 2 pounds per week. The dinner recipes are kept simple to make weeknight cooking easy, and the breakfast, lunch and snack options use leftovers and repeat ingredients for a realistic week of eating. The plan includes plenty of fiber and protein (a combination that research shows can help with weight loss by keeping you feeling fuller for longer), as well as a variety of fruits and vegetables, so you don't miss out on any important nutrients while cutting calories. Eat well and lose weight with this delicious five-day meal plan.

Day 1

Breakfast

  • 1 slice whole-wheat bread, toasted
  • 2 eggs cooked in 1 tsp. olive oil
  • 2 Tbsp. pico de gallo or chunky salsa

Top toast with eggs and salsa.

  • 1 medium banana

370 calories, 5 g fiber, 18 g protein

A.M. Snack

  • 2 Tbsp. hummus
  • 1 cup carrot sticks
  • 1 oz. deli turkey "roll-up"

119 calories, 4 g fiber, 12 g protein

Lunch

422 calories, 15 g fiber, 25 g protein

P.M. Snack

  • 1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt
  • 1/2 cup raspberries
  • Pinch of cinnamon

Top yogurt with raspberries and cinnamon.

166 calories, 4 g fiber, 24 g protein

Dinner

436 calories, 8 g fiber, 11 g protein

Daily Totals: 1,512 calories, 179 g carbs, 36 g fiber, 89 g protein, 55 g fat, 1,828 mg sodium

Day 2

Breakfast

317 calories, 7 g fiber, 6 g protein

A.M. Snack

  • 2 Tbsp. hummus
  • 1 cup carrot sticks

102 calories, 5 g fiber, 4 g protein

Lunch

390 calories, 12 g fiber, 13 g protein

P.M. Snack

  • 1/2 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt
  • 1/4 cup sliced strawberries
  • 10 unsalted almonds

Top yogurt with strawberries and almonds.

157 calories, 2 g fiber, 14 g protein

Dinner

526 calories, 8 g fiber, 37 g protein

Meal-Prep Tip: Make an extra 2 cups cooked quinoa tonight to use in the dinner recipe on Day 3.

Daily Totals: 1,492 calories, 164 g carbs, 35 g fiber, 74 g protein, 64 g fat, 1,701 mg sodium

Day 3

Breakfast

310 calories, 9 g fiber, 19 g protein

A.M. Snack

  • 1/2 cup pineapple chunks
  • 3/4 cup 1% cottage cheese

163 calories, 1 g fiber, 21 g protein

Lunch

346 calories, 13 g fiber, 12 g protein

P.M. Snack

  • 5 dried apricots
  • 7 walnut halves

134 calories, 2 g fiber, 3 g protein

Dinner

452 calories, 9 g fiber, 36 g protein

Meal-Prep Tip: Cook extra chicken tonight to have for lunch on Day 4.

Dessert

  • 1 Tbsp. dark chocolate chips
  • 1/2 cup raspberries

112 calories, 5 g fiber, 2 g protein

Daily Totals: 1,517 calories, 163 g carbs, 39 g fiber, 92 g protein, 62 g fat, 2,001 mg sodium

Day 4

Breakfast

  • 1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt
  • 1/2 cup blueberries
  • 1/4 cup slivered almonds
  • 1 tsp. honey

Top yogurt with blueberries, almonds and honey.

353 calories, 5 g fiber, 29 g protein

A.M. Snack

  • 1 cup sliced red pepper
  • 2 Tbsp. hummus
  • 4 whole-wheat crackers

177 calories, 7 g fiber, 6 g protein

Lunch

Top toast with chicken salad and chopped tomatoes.

438 calories, 5 g fiber, 36 g protein

P.M. Snack

  • 1 medium pear

101 calories, 6 g fiber, 1 g protein

Dinner

442 calories, 8 g fiber, 25 g protein

Daily Totals: 1,511 calories, 141 g carbs, 30 g fiber, 97 g protein, 66 g fat, 1,521 mg sodium

Day 5

Breakfast

  • 1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt
  • 1/2 cup blueberries
  • 3 Tbsp. slivered almonds
  • 1 tsp. honey

Top yogurt with blueberries, almonds and honey.

313 calories, 4 g fiber, 28 g protein

A.M. Snack

  • 1 medium peach

59 calories, 2 g fiber, 1 g protein

Lunch

423 calories, 15 g fiber, 15 g protein

P.M. Snack

  • 1 medium apple, sliced
  • Pinch of ground cinnamon
  • 1 Tbsp. nut butter

Sprinkle cinnamon on apple slices and dip into peanut butter

194 calories, 6 g fiber, 4 g protein

Dinner

524 calories, 3 g fiber, 31 g protein

Daily Totals: 1,512 calories, 150 g carbs, 30 g fiber, 79 g protein, 74 g fat, 1,451 mg sodium

