5-Day 1,500-Calorie Diet Meal Plan for Weeknights

If you want to lose weight, following a meal plan is the simplest way to start. In this 1,500-calorie meal plan (a calorie level most people will lose weight following) five days of delicious meals and snacks are mapped out to bring structure to your weekdays and to help you lose a healthy 1 to 2 pounds per week. The dinner recipes are kept simple to make weeknight cooking easy, and the breakfast, lunch and snack options use leftovers and repeat ingredients for a realistic week of eating. The plan includes plenty of fiber and protein (a combination that research shows can help with weight loss by keeping you feeling fuller for longer), as well as a variety of fruits and vegetables, so you don't miss out on any important nutrients while cutting calories. Eat well and lose weight with this delicious five-day meal plan.