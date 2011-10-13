5 Beauty Foods That Can Improve Natural Radiance

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Who hasn't ever aired a complaint about their appearance: wrinkles, puffy eyes, sleep-deprived? Go ahead, insert your issue here. Here's the good news: a solution may be in what you add to your grocery cart. Try these five beauty foods for a natural glow and radiance from your smile to your skin.

Best Beauty Foods

Foods for a Healthy Smile

Image zoom https://static.onecms.io/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2020/02/Banana-Raisin-Walnut-Baked-Oatmeal.jpg

Raisins: You might think that because raisins are sweet and sticky, they're not good for your oral health. But research has shown that antioxidants in raisins fight the growth of a type of bacteria that can cause inflammation and gum disease. Try some in our Banana, Raisin & Walnut Baked Oatmeal recipe pictured above.

Green tea: A daily cup of green tea significantly lowered Japanese men's risk of developing gum disease.

Foods for Healthy Skin

Image zoom https://www.eatingwell.com/article/7882092/clean-eating-meal-plan-for-beginners/attachment/7882118/

Edamame: Collagen—the fibrous protein that keeps skin firm, youthful-looking and wrinkle-free—begins to decline starting in your twenties! Eating edamame and other soy-based foods may help to preserve skin-firming collagen because it is rich in isoflavones.

In a study published in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition, mice fed isoflavones and exposed to ultraviolet radiation had fewer wrinkles and smoother skin than mice that were exposed to UV light but didn't get isoflavones. The researchers believe that isoflavones help prevent collagen breakdown. Snack on edamame by itself or toss some in our Greek Salad with Edamame (pictured above).

Sardines: EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid), one of the omega-3 fats in fatty fish like sardines, has also been shown to preserve collagen.

Foods for Healthy Eyes

Image zoom https://static.onecms.io/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2019/04/27195956/cucumbers-960.jpg

Cucumbers: Place slices over puffy eyes-cucumber's anti-inflammatory properties may help to reduce swelling, says Alan Logan, N.D., co-author of Your Skin, Younger (buy it: $26.36, Amazon).

Foods for Better Breath

Image zoom https://static.onecms.io/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2019/04/27200400/hazelnut-parsley-roast-tilapia_0.jpg

Parsley: This herb has been shown to help kick garlic breath. The polyphenols (compounds that act like antioxidants) break down the smelly sulfur compounds in garlic. For the biggest benefit, combine garlic and parsley in the same dish, though it may be possible to get the garlic-breath-fighting benefits of polyphenols by eating it in dishes separate from the garlic, as long as they are consumed during the same meal. Try it in our recipe for Hazelnut-Parsley Roast Tilapia.

Other food solutions: Basil, apples and spinach are also rich in polyphenols.

Foods for Better Sleep

Image zoom https://www.eatingwell.com/recipe/281015/tart-cherry-superfood-shots/attachment/7849472/ | Credit: Photo by: Jamie Vespa, M.S., R.D.

Tart cherry juice: You've heard people say they need their "beauty sleep"—and it turns out there's some truth to that, according to a recent study in the British Medical Journal. (People rated study participants as healthier and more attractive when they slept 8 hours a night compared to when they were sleep-deprived.)