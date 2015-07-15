30-Day Healthy Breakfast Challenge

One of the easiest ways to eat healthier is to have breakfast every day. Regular breakfast eaters tend to be leaner and those trying to lose weight are more successful when they eat breakfast. What's more, studies have found that people who eat breakfast also get more fiber, calcium, vitamins A and C, riboflavin, zinc and iron. A healthy breakfast includes a mix of whole grains, filling protein, healthy fats and colorful fruits and vegetables. Challenge yourself to adopt this healthy habit this month with our delicious breakfast recipes.