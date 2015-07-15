30-Day Healthy Breakfast Challenge

Stuck in an AM rut? This 30-day challenge will inspire you with healthy breakfast recipes, meal plans and solutions to help you stay healthy.
July 15, 2015
One of the easiest ways to eat healthier is to have breakfast every day. Regular breakfast eaters tend to be leaner and those trying to lose weight are more successful when they eat breakfast. What's more, studies have found that people who eat breakfast also get more fiber, calcium, vitamins A and C, riboflavin, zinc and iron. A healthy breakfast includes a mix of whole grains, filling protein, healthy fats and colorful fruits and vegetables. Challenge yourself to adopt this healthy habit this month with our delicious breakfast recipes.

Better Breakfasts

Not a Breakfast Eater? We're Here to Change That

3 Essential Ingredients of a Healthy Breakfast

Meal Prep for Success

The Only Chia Seed Pudding Formula You Need (No Recipe Required!) The Right Way to Prepare Oatmeal and 5 Tips for Making It Better The Best Way to Make Overnight Oats (No Recipe Required!)

More Healthy Recipes

Morning Motivation

Breakfast Bowls That Will Keep You Full Until Lunch

3-Day Kick-Start Meal Plan

Breakfast Inspiration

More Healthy Recipes

31 Days of Healthy Breakfast Recipes

Peanut Butter Protein Overnight Oats

Low-Carb Bacon & Broccoli Egg Burrito

Avocado Egg-In-A-Hole Toasts

"Egg in a Hole" Peppers with Avocado Salsa

Egg & Bacon Cauliflower English Muffin Breakfast Sandwiches

Two-Ingredient Banana Pancakes

Cinnamon Roll Overnight Oats

Pumpkin Cheesecake Topped Waffles

Berry Chia Pudding

Chocolate-Peanut Butter Protein Shake

Cauliflower Hash with Sausage & Eggs

Spanakopita Scrambled Egg Pitas

Berry Morning Muffin

Berry-Banana Cauliflower Smoothie

Healthy Blueberry Muffins

Apple-Cinnamon Overnight Oats

Easy Loaded Baked Omelet Muffins

Two-Ingredient-Dough Bagels

Ham & Cheese Quiche with Cauliflower Crust

Strawberry-Ricotta Waffle Sandwich

Vegan Freezer Breakfast Burritos

Avocado-Egg Toast

Broccoli, Ham & Cheese Quiche

Baked Eggs in Tomato Sauce with Kale

Cinnamon Roll Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

Breakfast Blueberry-Oatmeal Cakes

Cauliflower Hash Browns

Pistachio & Peach Toast

Parmesan Cloud Eggs

Avocado & Kale Omelet

Berry-Almond Smoothie Bowl

