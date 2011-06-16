Make sure you get enough fruit servings with this portion control guide to fruit.

What is a Serving Size of Fruit?

When it comes to eating a healthy balanced diet, having enough fruit servings is essential. Fruit is full of vitamins and fiber, has little or no fat and is packed with antioxidants, which help to reduce your risk of heart disease, stroke and certain types of cancer.

How many servings of fruit do you need every day? It depends on your calorie needs. An adult eating 2,000 calories a day should aim for 2 cups of fruit. A good rule is to fill half your plate with fruits and vegetables. (Remember that fruit juice doesn't have the fiber content of whole fruit and that dried fruits are calorie-dense and may contain added sugars.) Check out these examples of a serving size of fruit, as well as a serving of juice and a serving of dried fruit.

Serving size for berries

One Serving of Berries

One serving of berries is 1 cup mixed berries or any berry solo, such as sliced strawberries.

One serving of grapefruit

One Orange Serving and One Grapefruit Serving

One orange serving is one orange and one grapefruit serving is 1/2 grapefruit.

One Apple Serving

One Apple Serving or Serving of Applesauce

One apple serving is one small apple or 1/2 cup applesauce.

One Serving of Melon

One Serving of Melon

One melon serving is one cup of chopped melon.

Kiwi serving

One Kiwi Serving

One kiwi serving is one kiwi.

Serving of drief fruit

One Dried Fruit Serving

One dried fruit serving is 1/4 cup raisins or any other dried fruit.

Serving of Fruit Juice

One Serving of Fruit Juice